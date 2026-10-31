There's a simple way to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for *FREE*
The BBC are showing AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free
AC Milan vs Inter Milan is free-to-air in the U.K. with BBC Two and BBC iPlayer having coverage of the Milan derby.
Kick-off arrives at 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT on Saturday, 31 October.
- Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
- Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (77% off today)
Ruben Amorim's AC Milan may have lost just one game this season, but they already find themselves seven points behind their city rivals. While Inter have struggled in Europe, their Serie A form has been nothing short of sensational, with eight wins and one draw from their first nine games as they aim to win their third title in four years.
However, one thing they'll be desperate to change is their dreadful recent record in the Milan derby. Inter haven't beaten AC Milan since April 2024, with I Rossoneri winning five of the last seven meetings between the two sides.
Expect Cristian Chivu's side to come out firing as they look to set things straight against their bitter rivals.
At Tom's Guide, we'll show you exactly how to stream AC Milan vs. Inter Milan for free from anywhere in the world.
AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Free Stream
AC Milan vs Inter Milan is free to stream in the U.K. thanks to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan FREE on BBC iPlayer
BBC have secured select Serie A broadcast rights in the U.K. and will stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free.
All you need is a BBC account - sign up here
Remember a U.K. postcode (SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license are required.
AWAY FROM THE U.K.? UNLOCK YOUR FREE STREAM WITH NORDVPN (77% OFF).
How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free from anywhere with a VPN
If you're not in your home country for AC Milan vs Inter Milan and find yourself unable to stream the Milan derby, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already have. It's all totally legal and easy to do.
We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN:
NordVPN deal: Get 3 months extra FREE
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ 30-day money-back guarantee
✅ Up to 77% off usual price
✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer
Get NordVPN and live stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free from anywhere in the world.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view BBC iPlayer's stream, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free from anywhere.
What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android/Google TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Phones and Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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