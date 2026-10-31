There's a simple way to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for *FREE*

AC Milan vs Inter Milan is free-to-air in the U.K. with BBC Two and BBC iPlayer having coverage of the Milan derby.

Kick-off arrives at 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT on Saturday, 31 October.

Ruben Amorim's AC Milan may have lost just one game this season, but they already find themselves seven points behind their city rivals. While Inter have struggled in Europe, their Serie A form has been nothing short of sensational, with eight wins and one draw from their first nine games as they aim to win their third title in four years.

However, one thing they'll be desperate to change is their dreadful recent record in the Milan derby. Inter haven't beaten AC Milan since April 2024, with I Rossoneri winning five of the last seven meetings between the two sides.

Expect Cristian Chivu's side to come out firing as they look to set things straight against their bitter rivals.

At Tom's Guide, we'll show you exactly how to stream AC Milan vs. Inter Milan for free from anywhere in the world.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Free Stream

AC Milan vs Inter Milan is free to stream in the U.K. thanks to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free from anywhere with a VPN

If you're not in your home country for AC Milan vs Inter Milan and find yourself unable to stream the Milan derby, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already have. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN:

Exclusive Deal NordVPN deal: Get 3 months extra FREE



Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

✅ Up to 77% off usual price

✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer



Get NordVPN and live stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view BBC iPlayer's stream, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free from anywhere.

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on? Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

(Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs) Android/ Google TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

(please note: some models aren’t supported) Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

(Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

(tvOS 14 or later) Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

(Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield) Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

(please note: some models aren’t supported) Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

(TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported) iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

(iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

(2016-2024) NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

(minimum firmware v11.5.0) PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

(PS4 and PS5) Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

(Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0) Samsung Phones and Smart TVs (2017 and above)

(2017 and above) Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

(360, Stream, TiVo) YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

(BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk) Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

More from Tom's Guide