19 must-watch shows and movies to watch in November 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more

November 2026 is bringing a gust of new shows and movies to watch across Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and other major streaming services, plus broadcast and cable TV. As the holiday season approaches, there's no shortage of big-name returns, fantasy adventures and buzzy new arrivals to fill your watchlist.

Fantasy fans have plenty to celebrate, with the third seasons of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on the calendar. Meanwhile, prestige TV gets a boost from the fourth seasons of “The Gilded Age” and “Yellowjackets,” while sci-fi devotees can look forward to “Blade Runner 2099” and comedy lovers will dig the new series “Dig.”

On the movie front, there's Chris Pratt's family drama “Way of the Warrior Kid” and the sports biopic “Madden” starring Nicolas Cage, bringing some big-screen star power to the small screen. Whether you're in the mood for epic quests, high society intrigue or sci-fi action, here's what to watch in November 2026, sorted by premiere date.

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‘The Gilded Age’ season 4 (Nov. 1, HBO)

The Gilded Age Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The social war rages on in Julian Fellowes’ period drama. While Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) tries to repair her marriage to George (Morgan Spector), Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) sees an opening to claw her way back to the top by hosting a dinner for President Grover Cleveland (guest star Jim Gaffigan). Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry (Harry Richardson) continue their reconciliation, and Peggy (Denée Benton) prepares to marry Dr. Kirkland, even though his formidable mother (Phylicia Rashad) tosses her opinions around like grenades. — Kelly Woo

Premieres Nov. 1 on HBO and HBO Max

‘The Greatest’ (Nov. 4, Prime Video)

The Greatest - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Boxing icon Muhammad Ali gets his first-ever authorized scripted series with this Prime Video biographical drama, an eight-part limited series executive-produced by Michael B. Jordan and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter. Jaalen Best ("All American: Homecoming") gloves up as the man formerly known as Cassius Clay, as the sports drama chronicles the young fighter’s pursuit of the heavyweight title following his 1960 Olympic gold win. Omari Hardwick plays Ali’s father Cash Sr., with Dana Fourrier as his mother Bird, Amin Joseph as pro boxer Sonny Liston, and Michael Ealy as civil rights leader Malcolm X. — Christina Izzo

Premieres Nov. 4 on Prime Video

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‘Stick’ season 2 (Nov. 4, Apple TV)

Stick — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Washed-up golfer Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) can pat himself on the back for helping teenage golf phenom Santi (Peter Dager) chase a pro career. Now, he decides to take another swing at his own. With former rival Clark (Timothy Olyphant) pushing him back onto the course, Pryce sets his sights on the U.S. Open and an extremely ambitious record: becoming its oldest winner. Enter Coach Amanda (Rhea Seehorn), the “swing doctor,” who quickly realizes this comeback may need more than a few tweaks. — KW

Premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV

‘Black Doves’ season 2 (Nov. 5, Netflix)

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Nothing says “happy holidays” quite like political blackmail, professional assassins and a marriage built on secrets. Keira Knightley’s Helen Webb is still leaking state secrets to her spy-for-hire bosses, but with her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) poised to become prime minister, the stakes are getting even higher and more dangerous. Meanwhile, Ben Whishaw’s Sam is back by her side and Sarah Lancashire’s Mrs. Reed fights for her own survival. — KW

Premieres Nov. 5 on Netflix

‘The Institute’ season 2 (Nov. 8, MGM+)

The Institute Season 2 (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After escaping a nightmare facility for psychic kids, Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) and his fellow survivors have a new mission: Make sure the Institute stays dead. Unfortunately, its shadowy Director has other plans, recruiting eccentric tech billionaire Nolan Reeves (Alfie Allen) to rebuild his child-torturing empire. Meanwhile, fugitive Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker) is plotting her way back inside. The adaptation is now beyond Stephen King’s book, meaning even readers won’t know what fresh horrors await. — KW

Premieres Nov. 8 on MGM+

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 3 (Nov. 11, Prime Video)

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Middle-earth is having a very bad century. Five years after Sauron (Charlie Vickers) sent the Elves into retreat, the Dark Lord is back with a bigger army and one very ambitious DIY project: forging the One Ring. But his attempts aren't exactly going to plan. Meanwhile, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has an awkward reunion with her husband, Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), but has bigger issues to deal with, as she, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and the other free peoples must find a way to unite.

Premieres Nov. 11 on Prime Video

‘The Good Daughter’ (Nov. 12, Peacock)

The Good Daughter | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy lead this six-episode thriller series — which is adapted by Karin Slaughter from her 2019 bestselling novel of the same name — playing a pair of lawyer sisters who are pulled out of their estrangement when a brutal new case dredges up suppressed childhood trauma and dark family secrets. Set in the fictional Georgia town of Pikesville, the small-town mystery also stars Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Paula Malcomson and Harper Steele. — CI

Premieres Nov. 12 on Peacock

‘12 12 12’ (Nov. 13, Apple TV)

12 12 12 — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Robbing a bank is easy; getting away with it is much harder. This heist thriller follows an audacious Zurich theft’s three very different deadlines: 12 months of planning, 12 hours of execution and 12 days to avoid getting caught. Anthony Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent hunting Jamie Dornan’s career criminal across Europe, but this isn’t just a cops-and-robbers exercise. There’s a personal score to settle, too. — KW

Premieres Nov. 13 on Apple TV

‘Heartland’ (Nov. 13, Netflix)

Heartland | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Country music is having a moment right now, so when I heard Netflix was set to release a new movie set in Nashville, I assumed it would be a cloying feel-good dramedy about a starlet trying to make her name in Music City, falling in love with a hunky guy along the way.

My assumption was wrong. “Heartland” is indeed set in the country music capital, but it’s no cliché underdog story. Instead, it’s a mystery thriller starring Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, in which she plays a faded country star who must explore the city’s seedy underbelly to unearth answers when her niece (played by IRL country artist Carter Faith) goes missing. I might not know my Luke Combs from my Luke Bryan, but consider me intrigued! — Rory Mellon

Premieres Nov. 13 on Netflix

‘Guarding Stars’ (Nov. 18, Netflix)

Guarding Stars | Leighton Meester & Jared Padalecki | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on Katherine Center’s novel “The Bodyguard.” Leighton Meester stars in this fake dating rom-com as Hannah Brooks, an executive protection agent assigned to guard Jack Stapleton (Jared Padalecki of “Supernatural”), an action star being hounded by a stalker. To keep Jack’s family from worrying, the two pretend to be a couple while living on his family ranch. There's just one problem: the closer they get, the harder it becomes to tell what’s an act and what’s real. Ain't that always the way? It looks especially cozy, though, and that's what I'm interested in for this holiday season. — Brittany Vincent

Premieres Nov. 18 on Netflix

‘Madden’ (Nov. 18, Prime Video)

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Nicolas Cage transforms into one of football’s most beloved figures in this Prime Video original. "Madden" follows the life of John Madden from his Super Bowl-winning years coaching the Oakland Raiders and his partnership with owner Al Davis (Christian Bale) to his legendary broadcasting career. And of course it explores the creation of the blockbuster “Madden NFL” video game series, which may be the only knowledge you have of the man. Whether you grew up on his broadcasts or bought his video games for yourself or for the kids, it’s a larger-than-life portrait of an American icon. — BV

Premieres Nov. 18 on Prime Video

‘The Altruists’ (Nov. 19, Netflix)

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Created and written by Graham Moore and Jacqueline Hoyt, this brainy Netflix limited series charts the rise and fall of FTX — the cryptocurrency exchange that famously collapsed in November 2022 — via the tumultuous romance and partnership between its young, idealistic founder Sam Bankman-Fried (played by Anthony Boyle) and Alameda Research co-CEO Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner). The couple’s attempts to remake the global financial system ended up ruining the lives of those around them, with a supporting cast that includes Alex Lawther, Matt Rife, Madison Hu, Karan Soni, Paul Reiser, Hudson Williams and Jennifer Grey. — CI

Premieres Nov. 19 on Netflix

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 (Nov. 20, Disney+)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Disney+’s adaptation of Rick Riordan’s YA book series returns for a third season, bringing “The Titan’s Curse,” the third novel, to the screen for the first time. When Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) suddenly vanishes and the Oracle of Delphi delivers a Great Prophecy that could decide the fate of Olympus, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) set off on a new quest. Their mission? Rescue Annabeth and the goddess Artemis from the Titan Atlas. With new allies, a darker tone and higher stakes than ever, this season may very well inspire you (and me, if I ever have time) to get into the books. — BV

Premieres Nov. 20 on Disney+

‘Yellowjackets’ season 4 (Nov. 20, Paramount+)

Yellowjackets | Season 4 Official Teaser | SHOWTIME® Original | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The Yellowjackets are finally getting rescued. The Emmy-nominated thriller returns for its fourth and final season with the teenage survivors edging closer to salvation, but a ride home comes with one hell of a price: their darkest secrets could come spilling out. Meanwhile, in the present day, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Misty (Christina Ricci) and the gang face an unwelcome blast from the past when an old flame returns with an agenda of her own. Some reunions are best avoided.

Premieres Nov. 20 on Paramount+ Premium

‘Dig’ (Nov. 23, Peacock)

DIG | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Amy Poehler reunites with “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur for “Dig,” which follows a team of archaeologists and college students spending their summer at an excavation site in Greece. When they unearth a rare artifact, the discovery sends the whole group off on a globe-trotting adventure. If you love Poehler's signature brand of deadpan comedy, this one is probably going to be a no-brainer. — BV

Premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock

‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ (Nov. 25, Apple TV)

Way of the Warrior Kid — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Forget Fight Club; 11-year-old Marc has a Navy SEAL instructor in his corner. March (Jude Hill) can’t seem to catch a break at school, whether he’s struggling in P.E. or getting tormented by bullies. Enter his uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a decorated soldier recovering from an injury who launches Operation Warrior Kid to help Marc toughen up. But this isn’t just about learning to throw a punch. Based on Jocko Willink’s bestselling book, McG’s drama is more akin to “The Karate Kid.” — KW

Premieres Nov. 25 on Apple TV

‘Blade Runner 2099’ (Nov. 25, Prime Video)

Blade Runner 2099 - NYCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

When the truly excellent “Blade Runner 2049” film flopped at the box office, I feared my second-favorite sci-fi franchise (“Alien” will always be my No. 1) would be heading to cryosleep for a long time. Fortunately, Prime Video is returning to this neo-noir vision of the future with a new series, “Blade Runner 2099.” And it’s already at the top of my watchlist.

Starring two fantastic actresses, Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, the show is set in, you’ve guessed it, 2099, and at this point in the Blade Runner timeline, things are even worse for humanity. Following an uprising, Replicants (basically genetically engineered humanoids) have taken control, with surviving humans becoming second-class citizens.

Roles have been reversed, with Replicants Blade Runners hunting down anybody who poses a threat to the new world order. In this far future, we’ll meet Olwen (Yeoah), a Blade Runner nearing retirement, and Cora (Schafer), a human pretending to be synthetic. — RM

Premieres Nov. 25 on Prime Video

‘The Mosquito Bowl’ (Nov. 25, Netflix)

The Mosquito Bowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s new war movie is part of the streamer's recent (slightly surprising) commitment to theatrical-focused releases. It’s getting nearly a whole month in U.S. cinemas starting on Oct. 30, before dropping on the big red streaming service on Nov. 25.

Based on real events, it follows a quartet of promising college football players who put their dreams of sports stardom aside to enlist in the U.S. Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor. As they prepare to fight in the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they learn the true meaning of brotherhood and the cost of war. Plus, they even find time to throw the pigskin around.

“The Mosquito Bowl” comes from director Peter Berg, who has a solid track record of crafting explosive, engaging action-thriller flicks including “Lone Survivor” and “Deepwater Horizon,” and he also created “Friday Night Lights.” So, he knows how to bring football to the screen. — RM

Premieres Nov. 25 on Netflix

‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2 (Nov. 26, Netflix)

The Hunting Wives: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

TV’s horniest show about gun-happy Texans (sorry, "Dutton Ranch") returns for its high-stakes second installment on Netflix, picking up months after the explosive events of that season 1 finale. Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) are still on the outs, but they’re soon forced back together via old secrets and new foes. (Speaking of, John Stamos, Dale Dickey and Kim Matula are all joining the cast for season 2.) There are more shoot-outs, shocking twists, and, yes, sultry homoeroticism coming to Maple Brook —consider us seated! — CI

Premieres Nov. 26 on Netflix

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