3 feel-good movies new on Netflix to chase away the Sunday scaries — including one of the most iconic movies of the '80s

Happy Sunday! Halloween weekend is winding down, and nothing snuffs out the "Sunday Scaries" quite like a cozy night on the couch with a movie to take your mind off things.

Netflix added 30 new movies at the top of the month, including several heart-warming movies to wile away a weekend afternoon. Headlining this Sunday's lineup is a rare Stephen King adaptation that won't scare the crap out of you: Rob Reiner's coming-of-age drama "Stand By Me" for a whopping dose of '80s nostalgia. It's not the only movie on this list that brings the good vibes though. Netflix also got Kristen Wiig's hilarious comedy "Bridesmaids" as well as a Christmas movie led by "Yellowstone's" Dave Annable called "No Sleep 'Til Christmas."

Read on for everything you need to know about the best feel-good films streaming right now on Netflix to end your weekend on a high note.

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'Bridesmaids' (2010)

Bridesmaids - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rom-coms usually aren't my thing, but "Bridesmaids" is the rare one I'll watch again and again. A big part of its enduring appeal comes down to pitch-perfect performances from Kristen Wiig (who also co-wrote the script), Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne. More than a decade after seeing it in theaters with the girlies, I'm still quoting it regularly — and laughing just as hard at all the gags.

Paul Feig's breakout comedy dives into the surprisingly cutthroat world of pre-wedding planning. When a well-meaning but increasingly frazzled maid of honor (Wiig) finds herself competing with an effortlessly perfect bridesmaid (Byrne) for the attention of her best friend (Rudolph), things quickly turn ugly. Neither woman is willing to back down, and their petty attempts to one-up each other threaten to derail the entire wedding. Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey round out an excellent ensemble, each bringing their own unforgettable comedic moments to the mix.

Watch "Bridesmaids" on Netflix now

'No Sleep 'Til Christmas' (2018)

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas Full Trailer | Freeform - YouTube Watch On

Halloween only just ended, but all the stores have already whipped out Christmas decorations because what is time anyway these days? Netflix added a few yuletide flicks at the top of the month, and while there's no real winners among the bunch, you could do far worse than "No Sleep ’Til Christmas." This romcom stars real-life couple Odette Annable and Dave Annable of "Yellowstone" fame as two strangers who have one very unusual thing in common: neither can fall asleep alone.

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Lizzie (Odette Annable) is an engaged wedding planner struggling with insomnia, while Billy (Dave Annable) is a bartender who can't get a decent night's rest without someone beside him. When the two unexpectedly discover that they can sleep peacefully next to each other, they strike up an arrangement to help one another get some shut-eye. Of course, their nightly sleepovers soon have sparks flying, complicating both their love lives just in time for Christmas.

Watch "No Sleep 'Til Christmas" on Netflix now

'Stand by Me' (1986)

STAND BY ME (1986) - 40th Anniversary - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

While it's not a strictly feel-good movie, "Stand By Me" packs enough nostalgia that just seeing the opening is enough to take me back to simpler days. Based on Stephen King's novella "The Body," Rob Reiner's 1986 coming-of-age drama follows four boys growing up in a small Oregon town in the 1950s. Gordie (Wil Wheaton), Chris (River Phoenix), Teddy (Corey Feldman) and Vern (Jerry O'Connell) set out on an adventure through the woods after Vern's iconic line: “You guys wanna go see a dead body?”

As the boys travel together, they run headfirst into one challenge after another, all the while opening up about what's weighing on them. Gordie is grieving the loss of his older brother, Chris is trying to escape his troubled family's reputation, Teddy is dealing with an abusive father, and timid Vern is often picked on by bullies. Through it all, the boys lean on one another and face the difficult realities of growing up head on, the adventure ultimately becoming a bittersweet turning point in their lives.

Watch "Stand by Me" on Netflix now

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