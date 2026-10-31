There's a simple way to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for *FREE* — stream Der Klassiker
The two giants of German football face off at the Allianz Arena
Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free on Fandango in the U.S..
Kick-off for Der Klassiker arrives at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, 31 October.
- Free Stream: Fandango (U.S.)
- Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (77% off today)
Bayern Munich and Dortmund have been the pace-setters in the early weeks of the Bundesliga, sitting first and second, respectively, on 17 points after seven games. As has become customary in German football, this fixture can often shape the destination of the Bundesliga title, but it has become something of a one-sided affair in recent years. Bayern have lost just one of their last 17 games against Niko Kovac’s side, while Dortmund are now 14 years without a title.
This is a chance for Dortmund to set the tone and show that this year is different. But with a front three of Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane to contend with, defense will have to be the first port of call. That should suit Kovac’s side, who have conceded just four goals in the league so far this season, all across two games. At the other end Serhou Guirassy, Fabio Silva and Marcel Sabitzer will have to be on song if they are to test Bayern's backline.
At Tom's Guide, we'll show you exactly how to stream Der Klassiker from anywhere in the world.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Free Stream
Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund FREE on Fandango
Fandango secured U.S. Bundesliga rights for 2026/27 and are streaming Der Klassiker for free.
You don't even need an account to stream!
AWAY FROM THE U.S.? UNLOCK YOUR FREE STREAM WITH NORDVPN (77% OFF).
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free from anywhere with a VPN
If you're not in your home country for Bayern vs Dortmund today and find yourself unable to stream Der Klassiker, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already have. It's all totally legal and easy to do.
We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN:
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Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ 30-day money-back guarantee
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✅ Unlocks Fandango
Get NordVPN and live stream Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free from anywhere in the world.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.K.. and want to view Fandango's stream, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Fandango and watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free.
What devices can I watch Fandango on?
- Amazon: Fire TV
- Android: Android phones, tablets, Android TV
- Apple: Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro
- Chromecast: Chromecast devices
- Computers: Windows PCs
- LG: LG Smart TVs
- PlayStation: PS5
- Roku: Roku devices, Roku TVs
- Samsung: Samsung Smart TVs
- Sony: Sony Smart TVs
- TCL: TCL Smart TVs
- Vizio: Vizio Smart TVs
- Xbox: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X
- Xfinity: Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1
- Xumo: Xumo TVs
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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