There's a simple way to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for *FREE* — stream Der Klassiker

Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free on Fandango in the U.S..

Kick-off for Der Klassiker arrives at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, 31 October.

Bayern Munich and Dortmund have been the pace-setters in the early weeks of the Bundesliga, sitting first and second, respectively, on 17 points after seven games. As has become customary in German football, this fixture can often shape the destination of the Bundesliga title, but it has become something of a one-sided affair in recent years. Bayern have lost just one of their last 17 games against Niko Kovac’s side, while Dortmund are now 14 years without a title.

This is a chance for Dortmund to set the tone and show that this year is different. But with a front three of Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane to contend with, defense will have to be the first port of call. That should suit Kovac’s side, who have conceded just four goals in the league so far this season, all across two games. At the other end Serhou Guirassy, Fabio Silva and Marcel Sabitzer will have to be on song if they are to test Bayern's backline.

At Tom's Guide, we'll show you exactly how to stream Der Klassiker from anywhere in the world.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Free Stream

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free from anywhere with a VPN

If you're not in your home country for Bayern vs Dortmund today and find yourself unable to stream Der Klassiker, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already have. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

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Get NordVPN and live stream Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.K.. and want to view Fandango's stream, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Fandango and watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free.

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