There's a simple way to watch New Zealand vs Australia for *FREE* — stream Bledisloe Cup
Watch New Zealand take on Australia at Eden Park for free on 9Now
You can watch New Zealand vs Australia live and FREE on 9Now, and from anywhere with a VPN.
Kick-off arrives at 2:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. BST / 4:10 p.m. AEST on Saturday, 10 October.
- FREE STREAM — 9Now (AUS)
- Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The streaming service will show every moment of the opening Test between New Zealand and Australia live and free.
The All Blacks are looking to hit back from their Test series defeat to South Africa while the Wallabies go in search of another win under Les Kiss.
Australia's 9Now is a free streaming service and only requires a simple account to watch any of their content.
But, can you watch the New Zealand vs Australia match for free on 9Now while in the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching Bledisloe Cup live and free online from anywhere.
How to watch New Zealand vs Australia for free
Rugby fans in Australia are in luck!
The opening Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand and Australia is streaming FREE on 9Now Down Under.
Prefer the big screen? You can also watch the action for free on Channel Nine.
👉 Sign up to 9Now — it’s free and easy.
Abroad? NordVPN can help you access your usual streaming services, with 75% off + 3 extra months free today.
How to watch New Zealand vs Australia from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the All Blacks vs Wallabies live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:
NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE
Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
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✅ Unlocks 9Now
Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch New Zealand vs Australia online with our exclusive deal.
Watch New Zealand vs Australia for FREE: Quick Guide
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the game, completely free.
Which devices can I watch New Zealand vs Australia with?
You can use 9Now to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies on a range of devices:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)
- Android TV
- Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later
- Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)
- Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)
- Chrome (latest two versions)
- Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)
- Firefox (latest two versions)
- Foxtel iQ
- Freeview
- Hisense TV
- LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)
- Mobile apps – download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android)
- Mozilla (latest two versions)
- Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)
- Safari (latest two versions)
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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