How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2025 online: live stream F1 race from anywhere

This weekend's Austrian Grand Prix live streams are a must-watch as all eyes will be on the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after they collided in Canada.

Last time out in the 2025 Formula 1 season, Norris was quick to apologise for colliding with teammate Piastri during the latter stages of the Canadian Grand Prix. British driver Norris is just 22 points behind the Australian in the race for the drivers’ championship as the legendary manufacturer goes in search of a first world champion since 2008.

However, both drivers will be aware of the threat of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, especially on Red Bull’s home circuit. The Dutch driver has a record four wins at the Red Bull Ring and is still very much in the hunt for a fifth world title after his two victories this season. Mercedes driver George Russell is another threat to the McLaren duo after his superb victory in Montreal.

In this article, you can find out how to watch the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix live streams. You’ll also find all the information you need on the schedule, race start times around the world, track location, history and more.

When is the Austrian GP 2025?

The 2025 Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 29 at 3 p.m. local time at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. That’s 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST.

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix online

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2025 with Hulu+Live TV

If you're a US resident, you can watch the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix with Hulu+Live TV. This package includes Hulu, Disney Plus and the all important ESPN+ for Formula 1. Prices start from $82.99 per month and you will be able to watch the action live through ABC on Hulu+Live TV. Right now you can make use of their 3-day free trial which will give you to watch the full weekend for free if you time it right after first practice. Outside the States right now? Make sure to use a VPN to access Hulu+Live TV – more on that below.

Live outside the U.S.? We have full information on watching F1 on TV with this guide or we have our short list below:

Can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix for free?

The entire Austrian Grand Prix 2025 is set to be shown absolutely FREE on local Austrian streaming service ORF.

If you're visiting the U.S., U.K. or Australia from Austria right now you can still catch all three days for free. Just use NordVPN and select Austria and you'll be good to go!

Other select European countries can also watch the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix for free:

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee keeps you across the action in every single 2025 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF provides FREE F1 live streams.

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2025 from anywhere

Away from home this week and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch your usual Austrian Grand Prix live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN deal: Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. Use Nord to unblock ORF1 and watch Austrian Grand Prix live online.

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock ORF1 and watch Austrian Grand Prix live online with our exclusive deal.

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 highlights

Not long after the completion of each Grand Prix, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel puts out a 5-10 minute highlights package from the race.

Alternatively, if you don’t mind waiting a few hours to watch the action, the U.K.'s free-to-watch Channel 4 streaming service hosts an extended highlights program that then becomes available on demand — Austrian Grand Prix highlights are available from 12 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday morning.

To watch that coverage when outside of the U.K., you'll need to use a good VPN — full details above.

What time is the Austrian Grand Prix 2025 worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Spielberg on Sunday, June 29. Here are the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PT — Pacific Time

8 a.m. CT — Central Time

9 a.m. ET — Eastern Time

10 a.m. BRT — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. BST — United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET — Central Europe

3 p.m. SAST — South Africa

6 p.m. GST — Dubai, UAE

7:30 p.m. IST — New Delhi, India

8 p.m. WIT — Jakarta, Indonesia

9 p.m. CST — Beijing, China

11 p.m. AEST — Australia

1 a.m. NZST (Mon.) — New Zealand

Austrian Grand Prix FAQs

So, that's how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's some F1 Austrian GP FAQs for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 circuit

The 2025 Austrian Grand Prix takes place over 71 laps of the 4.318-kilometre Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Sunday, June 29.

One of the most picturesque circuits on the F1 calendar, the Red Bull Ring resembles a toboggan run as it sits in a natural bowl in the mountains of Styria. It's a short track that boasts the quickest lap time of any F1 circuit.

Originally constructed in 1969, the Osterreichring, as it was formerly known, hosted the Austrian GP for 18 consecutive years between 1970 and 1987 before being made shorter and faster by F1 track designer Hermann Tilke in 1995-96.

Formula 1 abandoned the circuit in 2004 and didn't return until 2014, when it was rebuilt by Red Bull Racing founder Dietrich Matershitz, who re-opened it as the Red Bull Ring.

The Austrian Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time and it won't be short of action. The first half of the Red Bull Ring is punctuated by three straights that require raw power; the second half is downhill and features the Rindt right-hander, named in honor of Austria’s first F1 champion.

When is the next race? The next Formula 1 race after the Austrian GP is the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. It takes place next week, on Sunday, July 6.

Who won the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix? There was a surprise winner one year ago when George Russell took full advantage of a late collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to gain the victory. The Mercedes driver had spent most of the race in third place but was able to sweep past the duo and claim an unexpected win. Oscar Piastri took P2 ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in third, while Verstappen dropped down to fifth and Norris was forced to retire after his collision with the Red Bull driver.

What is the lap record at the Austrian Grand Prix? Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr set the fastest lap time at the Red Bull Ring in 2020. Driving in the McLaren, he posted a time of 1:05.619.

Austrian Grand Prix winners Dutch driver Max Verstappen holds the record for the most Austrian Grand Prix victories with five. After back-to-back win in 2018 and 2019 he won again in 2021 and 2023. Switzerland's Jo Siffert and France's Alain Prost each won the Austrian Grand Prix three times. German legend Michael Schumacher finished on the top spot of the podium twice, in 2002 and 2003.