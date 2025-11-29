Black Friday Pros Start Early
Join, Save, Play and Win!
Ready, set, save! Become a Tom's Guide member and start saving on your Black Friday shopping now. Members get access to our range of exclusive offers, rewards, competitions, games and more.
🎯
Live Q&A Sessions
Weekly interactive sessions
🏆
Member Competitions
Win exclusive prizes
📚
Exclusive Content
Premium articles & videos
⚡
Early Access
First to see new features
💬
Private Forums
Connect with members
🎁
Monthly Rewards
Surprise gifts & perks
GET CLUB ACCESS QUICK
For the fastest way to join Tom's Guide Club enter your email below.
We'll send you a confirmation and sign you up to our newsletter to keep you updated on all the latest news.
By submitting your information, you confirm you are aged 16 or
over, have read our
Privacy Policy
and agree to the
Terms & Conditions
. Geographical rules apply.
FIND OUT ABOUT OUR MAGAZINE
Want to subscribe to the magazine? Click the button below to
find out more information.
Find out more