'F1: Drive to Survive' season 7 lands Netflix release date — here's when you can watch it

Netflix has revealed when the next season of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" is landing — and it's not far away!

While the weekend might have been all about Super Bowl 2025, the streaming service has let slip that their popular Formula 1 docuseries will return for its seventh season in just a couple of weeks.

The news was shared in a post on X, confirming that "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season 7 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 7.

It's perfectly timed as that March 7 release date means you should be able to race through the latest season of "Drive to Survive" just in time for the first race of the 2025 F1 season (the Australian GP, scheduled for March 14-16).

New season, fresh rivalries. Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns MARCH 7 🏁 pic.twitter.com/0QBdUOIBiJFebruary 7, 2025

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season 7 will take viewers behind the scenes and offer fans plenty of insight into the dramatic 2024 campaign. We'd expect moments like Lando Norris' maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix and Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc securing a win at his home race in Monaco for the first time will no doubt feature, among many others.

In a statement shared on the F1 website, Executive Producer, Tom Hutchings, said: "We're really excited for fans to watch the new season of "Drive to Survive". The 2024 season was incredible both on and off the track, with the action well and truly underway before the first race in Bahrain. Expect more drama and fun from the paddock this season and a few surprises too.

"Go behind the scenes as teams bid for the hottest drivers on the market, experience a weekend with the drivers at the toughest race of the year; and expect a nail-biting finish right up to the last race. Fasten your seatbelts – this season is going to be our biggest ever.”

While we have a release date, a "Drive to Survive" season 7 trailer is yet to arrive. Though with the show set to debut in less than a month, chances are that'll change relatively soon.

