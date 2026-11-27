Black Friday is coming up quickly, and through to Cyber Monday you can save big on AWOL Vision’s cinema-size projectors.

Whether you’re looking for something to play video games on, or want to watch the weekend’s sporting action, or are looking to take family movie night to a whole new level, there are savings of up to 52% to be had.

What type of projector is for you?

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AWOL Vision’s Black Friday deals include UST (ultra-short-throw) and long-throw models, but what’s the difference?

An ultra-short-throw projector, like the Aetherion models, is positioned close to the wall, with no ceiling mount or unsightly cables across the room, making it an ideal choice for living areas like a lounge or bedroom.

Conversely, long-throw projectors like the Valerion models on offer here are more cinema-like, sitting at the back of a room or being suspended from a ceiling mount. That makes it perfect for dedicated theater or media rooms.

Regardless of which option you opt for, AWOL Vision’s projector models offer 4K resolution, RGB triple laser for a wider color gamut, Dolby Vision, and are IMAX Enhanced.

Aetherion model deals

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The Aetherion lineup is AWOL Vision’s premier UST option for bringing the cinema to your home.

The AWOL Aetherion Max offers 3,300 ISO lumens of brightness and 6,000:1 native contrast ratio for daytime viewing in well-lit rooms, as well as 110% Rec.2020, with PixelLock™ Technology for sharp 4K images up to 200”.

You can save 52% on a bundle that includes the AWOL Aetherion Max, an ALR screen and the manufacturer’s powerful ThunderBeat surround sound system, bringing it to $3,999, down from $8,297. Another option is a bundle with a 120” floor-rising screen and 120” smart station to keep things tidy. That’s down from $7,697, now $4,999 (a discount of 35%).

Also on offer is the AWOL Aetherion Pro, which offers a premium 4K RGB Triple Laser projector for darker rooms. It delivers 2,600 ISO lumens, 6,000:1 native contrast and 110% Rec.2020, with PixelLock™ Technology for sharp 4K images up to 200", and is now under $2,000 at $1,999 (discounted by 43% from the standard price of $3,499).

If you already have an Aetherion model, then you can enjoy new features through a new OTA (over-the-air) firmware upgrade rolling out.

This includes a new automatic iris adjustment feature to intelligently adjust the projector’s aperture in real time, ideal for darker and brighter scenes, and AWOL Link for IP control and RS232 Control support to lean into smart home setups.

Valerian model deals

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The Valerion lineup is also seeing discounts from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, marking an ideal to upgrade your home cinema setup.

The AWOL Valerion Max, which offers 3,500 ISO lumens, 110% Rec.2020 and up to 50,000:1 viewing contrast, and features the NoirScene Ultimate Black System.

It’s down to $2,799 from $3,999, a discount of 30%, but you can also save on a bundle that includes the AWOL Valerion Max, a 150” Motorized Floor-Rising Screen and Stand, and a 12m HDMI eARC Cable. That’s now $2,999, down from $5,447, while a bundle with a 180” PureVision Anti-Speckle Screen and Stand and the HDMI eARC cable is $3,399, down from $6,046.

Also discounted is the AWOL Valerion Pro2, which is a versatile 4K RGB Triple Laser long-throw projector delivering 3,000 ISO lumens, 110% Rec.2020, and up to 15,000:1 contrast with EBL Mode. You can save 40%, bringing it down to $1,799 (from $2,999).

Which deal is best for you?

(Image credit: AWOL vision)

If you’re limited for space, a UST projector model in the Aetherion range will be ideal, but you’ll also need to take into account the room’s brightness.

If you have a bright room, the bundle with the Aetherion Max, ALR screen, and ThunderBeat speakers gets you locked and loaded for movie night in one fell swoop. Don't have the space for a screen? Try the floor-rising screen bundle instead.

If you have a darker room, the Aetherion Pro is an excellent option that’s now under $1,000.

If you already have a dedicated room, the Valerion Max long-throw projector—and a 180” screen—are an excellent combination. Finally, if you want to play games or watch movies at the lowest price, we’d recommend the Valerion Pro2.