Nearly 70% of holiday shoppers would give AI a chance — on one condition
Holiday shoppers have reached their breaking point
There's nothing quite like hearing "Your call is important to us" for the 15th time while trying to track down a missing holiday package. And apparently, I'm not alone in my frustration.
A new survey from voice AI company PolyAI found that 69.4% of respondents would be willing to speak with an AI voice assistant instead of waiting for a human customer service representative if they were guaranteed zero wait time.
The survey of 1,087 U.S. consumers, conducted in November 2026, suggests that despite reservations about AI replacing human workers, many Americans are open to the technology when it solves an everyday problem.
With Black Friday deals already underway and Cyber Monday just days away, AI could offer some relief from one of the biggest headaches of holiday shopping.
Shoppers have had enough
According to the survey shared with Tom's Guide, nearly 68% of respondents say automated phone menus frequently or almost always fail to resolve their problems no matter how much customers try to get around them. Just one in four consumers reports having their issue resolved on the first call.
Poor customer service is also affecting where people shop. Some 64.4% of respondents have abandoned a holiday purchase or canceled an order because of a bad customer service experience.
Perhaps the most entertaining findings from the survey are what people would rather do than navigate an automated phone menu:
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- 70.3% would rather clean up shattered glass ornaments.
- 59.1% would rather make three separate trips to a crowded mall.
- 51.8% would rather wrap 10 awkwardly shaped gifts.
- 46.2% would rather shovel a slushy driveway.
- 64% would rather untangle holiday lights than spend 30 minutes on hold.
Millennials are the most willing to embrace AI
While Gen Z is often associated with AI adoption, millennials were the most receptive to AI-powered customer service in this survey. More than 75% said they would use a voice AI assistant if it meant eliminating wait times.
Perhaps more surprising is that 62% of baby boomers and older respondents said they would do the same.
However, consumers aren't necessarily ready to give up human customer service entirely. Nearly 68% of respondents said they would feel comfortable using voice AI if they could be transferred to a human representative when necessary.
Bottom line
Shoppers surveyed also wanted AI to do more than answer basic questions. They were interested in assistants that could tell them whether something was in stock, solve a problem without asking for the same information twice or text them a receipt or boarding pass before they hung up.
Of course, there's a big difference between an AI assistant that sounds human and one that can actually get things done. Much of that comes down to how well a company has integrated AI into its existing customer service systems.
We've all been stuck on a customer service call, pressing buttons and repeating ourselves just to get through to someone who can help. Conversational AI promises to make that experience a little less painful.
Instead of sitting through a lengthy phone menu, you could simply explain that your package was delivered to the wrong house or that you need to change your flight, much like you would with a human agent.
What do you think about AI customer service? Share your thoughts in the comments.
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Amanda Caswell is the AI Editor at Tom's Guide and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology.
A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.
Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies.
As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.
Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a long-distance runner and mom of three. She lives in New Jersey.
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