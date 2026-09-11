This 100-inch TV is the one I recommend for big-screen shoppers on a budget — and it's $1,200 off at Best Buy

When it comes to big-screen TVs, it can be tough to track down a deal that feels worthy enough to buy. TVs in the 85- to 100-inch size range don't often reach bargain-level prices, and when they do, quality performance isn't always guaranteed.

But in recent years, Hisense has mastered the art of engineering gigantic screens that clock in at much lower prices than rival sets — and many of them don't sacrifice performance and features to reach those low price points.

The 100-inch Hisense U65SF Pro just crashed to $2,299 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $1,200 discount off its usual price, and if I were shopping for a big-screen on a budget, the U6SF Pro is one of the only candidates I'd consider.

Save 34% ($1,200) Hisense 100" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $3,499 now $2,299 at Best Buy This Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, but there's no denying that it packs a ton of value behind a relatively reasonable price tag. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the room-dominating, 100-inch screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish. It's the TV I recommend for budget-shoppers looking for a larger-than-life screen.

The U6SF’s display leverages Mini-LED backlighting, which is an essential feature to have when dealing with a 100-inch screen. Not only does the U6SF Pro deliver an ample peak brightness of between 1,200 and 1,400 nits (depending on content and picture mode), but the backlight control that comes with these Mini-LEDs is very much worth having when there's so much screen real estate in play.

The U6SF Pro is more than bright enough for daytime viewing, and with the lights dim, the U6SF Pro’s ability to drive brightness to specular highlights sets it apart from bottom-of-the-barrel, edge-lit TVs at the 100-inch size point.

In his Hisense U6SF Pro review, my colleague Dylan Haas remarked that, for the price, there's "almost nothing else like it."

Quantum-dot color is included, too, which plays a part in the TV's commendable color volume. According to our tests, in its Filmmaker picture mode, the U6SF Pro carries an accurate presentation, too.

The U6SF Pro also comes with a nifty, glare-free coating.

The U6SF Pro also comes with a nifty, glare-free coating on the screen, which does an excellent job at cutting down on direct glare from nearby lights. This isn't exactly an easy feature to find at the 100-inch size point, and given the hugeness of the picture, you'll be happy to have it if you're watching in a relatively bright room.

Unlike other 2026 Hisense TVs (which revolve around the Google TV smart platform), the U6SF Pro is built around Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform. It’s not my top pick for everyday streaming (that honor goes to Roku), but it supports many of the most-popular streaming apps. Folks with Alexa-powered devices stand to get even more out of Fire TV.

If you've got your heart set on a room-dominating TV but you'd rather not splash out on something in the $3,000 to $6,000 price range, the U6SF Pro straddles the line between value and performance like... well, a pro.

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