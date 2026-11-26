Imagine creating your own budgeting app, meal planner or productivity tool by just describing what you want. Now imagine opening that app directly from your computer without digging through your chat history.

That's exactly what Anthropic is making possible with its latest Claude update. The company announced on Tuesday that users can now turn Claude Artifacts into desktop apps for Mac and Windows, complete with their own icons, dedicated windows, and notifications.

Perhaps the best part is that you don't need a paid Claude subscription or any coding experience to get started.

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The feature is currently rolling out in beta across all Claude plans, including the free tier. And while AI chatbots have been able to build interactive tools for some time, this update makes those creations considerably more practical for everyday use.

Build an app for just about anything

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Until now, one of the drawbacks of building an interactive tool with Claude was that using it meant going back into Claude. Giving those creations a permanent place on your desktop changes that experience.

You could create a custom app that helps you stay focused throughout the workday, a family chore tracker or even a holiday shopping organizer that keeps tabs on your budget.

Here are five app ideas and prompts worth trying:

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Personal productivity dashboard: "Build me a daily productivity app with a customizable to-do list, focus timer and progress tracker."

"Build me a daily productivity app with a customizable to-do list, focus timer and progress tracker." Holiday gift tracker: "Create an app that organizes my holiday shopping by recipient, budget, purchase status and delivery date."

"Create an app that organizes my holiday shopping by recipient, budget, purchase status and delivery date." Meal planner: "Build a weekly meal planning app that generates a grocery list based on the meals I select."

"Build a weekly meal planning app that generates a grocery list based on the meals I select." Desktop countdown: "Create a customizable countdown app for upcoming birthdays, vacations and important deadlines."

"Create a customizable countdown app for upcoming birthdays, vacations and important deadlines." Subscription tracker: "Build an app that tracks my monthly subscriptions, renewal dates and annual spending."

Anthropic employees have already used the feature to create everything from a layered image editor to a computer performance monitor.

Apps can also work with services you've connected to Claude, opening up possibilities for more personalized tools.

How to install a Claude app on your computer

(Image credit: Mario Amé at Unsplash)

Getting started doesn't require downloading a separate coding tool or setting up an API key.

Download or update the Claude desktop app for Mac or Windows.

Describe the app you want Claude to build.

Try out the resulting Artifact and ask Claude to make any necessary changes.

Open the Share menu and select Install as app.

Review and confirm any requested permissions.

You can continue refining your creation through Claude, and changes to the original Artifact will carry over to the installed app.

What you should know before installing an app

(Image credit: Wes Hicks from Unsplash)

There are several limitations to keep in mind. These apps aren't completely independent of Claude. You'll need an internet connection and an active Claude login to open them, and any AI requests they make count toward your existing usage limits.

Not every Artifact can be installed, either. Claude's standard documents, presentations and spreadsheets are among the exclusions.

Security is another consideration. Anthropic doesn't review apps before installation, and certain permissions can let an app modify or delete files on your computer.

I'd recommend sticking with the default permissions unless your app genuinely needs additional access. Be especially careful about installing creations shared by others.

Final thoughts

One of the things I find most compelling about this update is that it gives everyday users a reason to experiment with vibe coding beyond the novelty of building something with AI.

Think about how many times you've downloaded an app only to discover that half the features are locked behind a subscription, or that it doesn't work quite the way you'd like.

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