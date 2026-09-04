Best of IFA 2026: We found the 26 top new gadgets

IFA has always been the epic mid-season reboot for the tech world — showing how many of the early ideas shown at CES develop into fully fledged products. But there’s been a different energy across the show floor this year.

IFA 2026 has felt bigger, and almost every announcement has been a blockbuster moment — especially in the world of computing. Alongside that, other companies have taken the chance to showcase their future dreams of consumer tech, and we’ve been here in the bustling city testing it all.

And now, after testing many of the top contenders, it’s time to pick our shortlist — our award winners. So for 2026, here are our 26 favorites.

Best of show

Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe

(Image credit: Future)

PCs are finally fun again, and what says fun better than a splash of color? With its new IdeaPad Vibe laptops, Lenovo worked together with the Pantone Institute to develop seven unique colorways, each with its own personality. You can customize these laptops even further with optional customizable keycaps too.

The Vibe isn’t just fun, though; it’s also a more affordable laptop that’s ideal for students. You can also pick between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon or AMD’s Ryzen chips, with Intel options coming later. Lenovo didn’t skimp on ports or upgradeability either, with multiple USB-A and USB-C connections, a microSD card reader, HDMI, and even the option to add a second SSD later. The Lenovo Vibe isn’t just fun; it’s also practical.

Anthony Spadafora

Acer Project DualPlay Mini

(Image credit: Future)

It’s a gaming handheld and a netbook. Weird Acer is back, and they just dropped Project DualPlay Mini — a concept that I would 100% buy tomorrow if they made it (please, I beg of you). Closed up, it’s a rather comfortable, albeit strange-looking handheld. The controller grips just out, but it’s nice to hold and play with, with solid haptics.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But the real mechanical magic comes in when you open the clamshell and swivel that display on its hinge to turn it into a mini laptop with a QWERTY keyboard. This would be awesome for gaming versatility, or even having your handheld as a work machine in clutch moments.

Jason England

Tecno Bezel-less phone concept

(Image credit: Future)

Tecno always brings some interesting concepts to IFA, and this year the company is tackling smartphone bezels. Android phone makers have spent years trying to shrink the borders around displays, but Tecno has showcased a concept smartphone with a virtually bezel-free display.

Sure, you can still see the physical frame around the phone, but the black border surrounding the actual display is almost nonexistent. Even more surprising, the phone is impressively lightweight while still packing a massive 6,150mAh battery. Tecno hasn't shared any details about wider availability just yet.

Sanuj Bhatia

Laptops

Asus ProArt P14

(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia’s RTX Spark looks primed to fight the MacBook Pro hard with strong creator and AI performance, while offering full AAA gaming support to be the everything machine. So it only stands to reason that we need something that is basically a Windows MacBook Pro. The Asus ProArt P14 is that, but also so much more.

It shares that familiar MacBook shell, but improves on it with a nicer textured finish, deeper keyboard travel for gaming, and a mesmerizing OLED display up top. Make no mistake: if the price is right (I have everything crossed), this is looking like my go-to.

Jason England

Acer Vero 16

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to sustainability in computing, there’s a huge gap between the likes of Framework, who actually care about the right to repair, and massive laptop makers that give you recycled plastic but don’t think about modularity.

The Acer Vero 16 is not that, and it bridges the gap nicely by ditching the PCR plastic gimmick and focusing on the fundamentals — giving you a gorgeous laptop with a 16-inch 3K OLED display and a beefy Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chipset, and allowing you to tear this whole thing apart to get at the internals and repair/upgrade things. Acer even promises support for two more generations of Intel chips!

Jason England

Computing & Gaming

Nvidia RTX Spark N1X

(Image credit: Future)

Look who’s back! At IFA, we learned that RTX Spark N1X is launching in October in two variants — one with a GPU the size of an RTX 5070, and a base model with graphics more like a 5060 Ti. But the specs and availability only tell half the story.

The other half is that, through all the testing, we saw how Nvidia’s promise to “reinvent the PC” is coming together with agentic AI demos where the computer works with you rather than simply being a tool, alongside blistering performance both on and off the charger and strong gaming chops. It’s all looking very promising.

Jason England

Acer Predator Atlas 7

(Image credit: Future)

Remember the Predator Atlas 8 from Computex 2026? Well, Acer just introduced its younger sibling at IFA 2026. The Predator Atlas 7 promises similar performance to the bigger model, with up to an Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip, 24GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB of storage.

What's more impressive is that Acer has managed to fit the same 80Wh battery from the Atlas 8 into this smaller model. There's no word on pricing or exact availability just yet, but you can expect the Predator Atlas 7 to arrive sometime this fall in the U.S., presumably at a lower price than the Atlas 8.

Sanuj Bhatia

Minisforum MS-S1 Max-P495 AI Mini Workstation

(Image credit: Future)

Smaller PCs that can run the latest AI models locally can come in small packages. With up to 192GB of unified memory thanks to its upgraded AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 chip, the Minisforum MS-S1 Max-P495 can run 300-billion-parameter AI models locally, which is a big upgrade over the original. Even with all that power under the hood, this compact workstation won’t take up much space on your desk.

Besides its processing power, the MS-S1 Max-P495 comes fully equipped connectivity-wise. It has Wi-Fi 7 for super-fast downloads and dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet Ports for even faster wired connections and file transfers to and from your NAS. While it’s made for work, it’s also a capable gaming machine with built-in Radeon 8060S graphics, though you could always hook up an external GPU via its USB4 V2 ports around back.

Anthony Spadafora

Audio

Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max

(Image credit: Future)

Anker’s Soundcore is truly one of the most exciting audio brands around, and the Liberty 5 Pro Max is no different. These earbuds combine everything you look for in premium buds: fantastic sound, strong ANC, impressive ambient noise reduction during calls, and fun in-app features.

So what sets these earbuds apart? The updated AI case. Unlike some other “AI” earbuds I’ve seen, this AI can record calls and transcribe them —while correctly identifying unique speakers. For $229, I’m sold.

Erin Bashford

JLab JBuds Mini ANC

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve already owned and loved the original JLab JBuds Mini for a year, so when I got to try out the brand-new JBuds Mini ANC, I expected to love them.

But what I didn’t expect was to love them this much. Not only do they now have ANC at just $43, but they also have Apple-certified Find My, a plethora of eye-catching colors, and surprisingly great sound. Of course, $43 earbuds aren’t going to sound like $300 rivals, but that’s not the point.

The point is this: they’re the smallest wireless earbuds I’ve ever seen, perfect for fellow small-eared folk. These earbuds are unique, creative, and, most importantly, joyful. They’re a sure-fire winner in my eyes.

Erin Bashford

Smart home

Nanoleaf Smart LED Monitor Stand

(Image credit: Future)

Nanoleaf may be known for its smart lights, but it’s now expanding into home office furniture thanks to its collaboration with Fantaqi. Made from solid plywood with a walnut veneer, its Smart LED Monitor Stand is well-suited for your work desk or your gaming setup. It can also illuminate your workspace or sync with your games or music thanks to two high-performance lighting channels on its underside.

The Nanoleaf Smart LED Monitor Stand is quite bright at 550 lumens, and you can tune its color temperature from 1700K to 6500K for the task at hand. You can control it via the Nanoleaf app on your phone or computer, but it also has a 5-button capacitive touch panel on the right side for quick adjustments on the fly. What’s most impressive, though, is that it can hold monitors up to 42 inches long while supporting up to a hefty 154 pounds.

Anthony Spadafora

Roborock Saros 20 Flow

(Image credit: Future)

It’s a good day for robot vacuums. The entire point of a robot vacuum is that it gets its hands dirty so I don’t have to — so I was extremely pleased to see that the Roborock Saros 20 Flow uses boiling water to steam-clean the mop head. On top of that, it has a 36,000Pa suction power and a 240r/min rotation speed.

As I’d expect from a robot vacuum in 2026, it can recognize 300 obstacles and uses AI to navigate even cluttered spaces. And then, it’ll use its built-in legs to cross thresholds of up to 8.8cm. The Saros 20 Flow will be available at the end of September.

Erin Bashford

Ecovacs DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone

(Image credit: Future)

I saw the future of robot vacuums, and let me tell you, it definitely doesn’t suck. In fact, the new Deebot X12S OmniCyclone is more than a robot vacuum; it’s also a fully fledged wet/dry mop that can tackle even the messiest floors.

But that’s not all; this super-suction robot runs impressively quietly. And forget about cleaning it; the X12S Omni Station pressure-washes and rinses the robot’s rollers after every mop cycle, saving you the hassle. Better yet, the Deebot X12S recharges while it self-cleans, minimizing downtime between sessions, a plus for folks with lots of ground to cover.

Dan Bracaglia

AI

Plaud One

(Image credit: Future)

Just as I was getting tired of every company making an AI notetaker that attaches to the back of your phone, Plaud takes things one step further (literally) with the One—a pair of earbuds that takes wearable AI to a new level.

Instead of being limited to meeting captures, this wearable tech packs a full-context AI agent you can talk to throughout the day, connect to anything, and summarize everything. And with eSIM support, it can keep up to date in real time, too.

Jason England

Violoop

(Image credit: Future)

Violoop showcased its new hardware AI assistant at IFA 2026. It's a small device that connects to your existing Windows PC or Mac, sees what's happening on your screen, and helps you complete tasks. It understands on-screen workflows and can even perform multi-step actions on your behalf.

As you use it, Violoop builds a memory graph to learn more about you while keeping all of your information on-device. A dedicated security chip also asks for your approval before performing sensitive tasks. Violoop launches on Kickstarter on September 15 for $399, before going on sale later this year for a retail price of $699.

Sanuj Bhatia

Smart glasses

Xreal Aura

(Image credit: Future)

Xreal’s standalone glasses have always impressed us, but now with Aura, we’re getting full XR capabilities thanks to the included puck. While other spatial computing devices add significant bulk, this one is pocketable and much more mobile. The Xreal Aura is also built on Google’s Android XR platform, so there will be plenty of native apps at launch to let you experience its full capabilities right out of the gate.

With its small puck tucked in your pocket and a braided cable connected to the glasses, you get a full XR experience. Navigating through menus in Android XR and playing games where you can reach out and touch what’s in front of you both felt incredibly intuitive, and after a short demo, I was using the Xreal Aura with ease. Spatial computing was promised to be the future, and with this glasses-and-puck combo, that future is now a reality.

Anthony Spadafora

RayNeo iO

(Image credit: Future)

Smart glasses are steering much harder into ambient computing — focusing on design and comfort first, then giving you AI-infused features only when you need them and disappearing into the background.

The RayNeo iO is the best example I saw of that vision at IFA: a fully transparent waveguide display you can’t see, a super-lightweight 33g frame built from titanium and magnesium alloy, support for all the popular AI models, and 2 days of continuous use on one charge.

Jason England

Fitness & Robotics

Speediance Gym Monster 3

(Image credit: Future)

This is the renter-friendly gym solution I've been looking for. The Speediance Gym Monster 3 is completely freestanding, doesn’t need to be bolted to a wall, and can easily be folded up and out of sight or moved to another room. It delivers up to 220 pounds of digital resistance, with 1 lb adjustments, and helps you build a training plan around your workout history with real-time form feedback.

Its upfront costs are a bit steep, but it's subscription-free and lets you ditch your gym membership while unlocking the convenience of working out from almost any room in your home.

Paul Antill

Circular Ring 3 and Circular Ring 3 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Oura may have just introduced the Oura Ring 5, but it might have finally found its match at IFA 2026. Circular introduced its new Ring 3 lineup, including the Circular Ring 3 and Ring 3 Pro. The Pro is one of the first smart rings to offer ECG alongside blood pressure measurements, while still tracking the usual health metrics.

What's even more interesting is that it supports contactless payments, something even many of the best smart rings still can't do. There's also a vibration motor for calls and notifications. Circular hasn't announced an exact release date yet, but expects the Ring 3 Pro to ship in early 2027.

Sanuj Bhatia

Hypershell Halo

(Image credit: Future)

Hypershell is one of the most well-known names in consumer exoskeletons, and its latest product, the Hypershell Halo, takes the concept of assisted mobility further than ever. Rather than only powering your hips, like most other exoskeletons, the Halo supports your entire legs, including the knees, providing a less rigid, more natural range of motion.

Four separate motors deliver up to 1,490W of power, which is nearly 50% more than last year’s Hypershell Ultra. This translates to a max e-assisted speed of 10.6 mph (17 km/h). Plus, while you’re moving, the Halo analyzes data from thirty sensors to understand your stride and gait. This lets it better anticipate and support your efforts with each step.

Dan Bracaglia

Luna Band

(Image credit: Future)

I first checked out an early version of the Luna Band, a screen-free health and fitness tracker, at CES in January. Nine months later, this discreet, affordable wearable is officially ready to ship worldwide. Like the popular Whoop 5.0, the Luna Band tracks a variety of holistic data. However, unlike Whoop (and more like the Fitbit Air), the Luna Band is subscription-free.

It’s also less focused on charts and raw data than Whoop. Instead, the Luna Band is built around providing daily, personalized AI-powered advice based on recent activity, sleep patterns, and perhaps most crucially, your individual goals. At $150, it’s even cheaper than the Garmin Cirqa, which is, perhaps, my favorite screen-free wearable at the moment, but is it as good? Stay tuned for a full review to find out!

Dan Bracaglia

TVs

TCL X11L SQD Mini LED TV

(Image credit: Future)

TCL always uses IFA to showcase its gigantic TVs, and this year, the company didn't disappoint. TCL brought its flagship X11L SQD-Mini LED TV lineup to Berlin, featuring the company's Super Quantum Dot technology with up to a whopping 20,736 local dimming zones and premium audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

TCL claims up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness, alongside native 4K at 144Hz, which can even reach 288Hz at 1080p. The X11L is available in three massive screen sizes: 75, 85, and 98 inches. It's already available in the U.S., with prices starting at $3,500.

Sanuj Bhatia

XGIMI AURA 3 Max

(Image credit: Future)

Ready for your next couch co-op game night? The XGIMI Aura 3 Max is the first 4K 120Hz ultra-short-throw projector, delivering up to 5700 ISO lumens, an 8000:1 contrast ratio, and up to 200 inches of screen from just inches off the wall.

Throw in Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), AMD FreeSync Premium, and Dolby Vision Gaming, with claimed input latency as low as 1ms, and this could be perfect for fast-paced local split-screen co-op titles like Gears of War: E-Day on the big screen.

Paul Antill

Camera gear

DJI Osmo 360 II

(Image credit: Future)

Stealing Insta360's best trick, the DJI Osmo 360 II has finally added replaceable lenses. That means no more expensive repairs just because a lens cover got scratched or cracked during your latest attempt at parkour.

This camera also edges out the Insta360 X6 on a few key specs: 8K60 versus the X6's 8K50, and 105GB of built-in storage versus the X6's 47GB usable, while also being more affordable. The catch? Like DJI's other recent releases, this one likely won't officially hit US shelves anytime soon.

Paul Antill

HoverAir Versa

(Image credit: Future)

What if you took a pocket gimbal camera and stuck wings to it? You'd get the new HoverAir Versa. You quickly go from stabilized handheld shots to hands-free drone shots with a snap, complete with auto takeoff, tracking, and palm landing. The specs are impressive, with up to 4K 60fps, claimed 17.5 stops of dynamic range, 22mph top speed, native vertical recording, plus an open gate 4x3 for easy horizontal or vertical reframing.

The design comes with a few tradeoffs, though. Only 14 minutes of flight time and a smaller 1/1.3 inch sensor for low light. However, if HoverAir prices this right, it could be huge for creators who want to pack light or are on a tighter budget.

Paul Antill

Hohem Eyepic 2-in-1 Pocket Gimbal Camera

(Image credit: Future)

I've tried plenty of pocket gimbal cameras over the past few years, including the DJI Pocket 4K and Insta360 Luna Ultra, but most have one annoying limitation: no native vertical 4K recording. Since their sensors don't physically rotate, vertical videos are usually cropped from horizontal footage.

Hohem's new Eyepic 2-in-1 pocket gimbal camera, showcased at IFA 2026, fixes that with native vertical 4K recording at up to 60fps. Even better, the camera itself detaches from the gimbal and can stick to magnetic surfaces, letting you capture both stabilized gimbal footage and PoV shots. Hohem says the Eyepic will arrive early next year.

Sanuj Bhatia

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.