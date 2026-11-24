My favorite gaming monitors are on sale for Black Friday — save up to $750 on Alienware, MSI, Samsung, LG and Sony
Here's how to get the most immersive gaming experience possible
The best gaming monitors can elevate your experience, help you feel immersed, and even give you a competitive edge — and there's no better time to buy a new screen than Black Friday. Whether you're after an esports monitor with a 720Hz refresh rate or a 57-inch curved OLED monitor, I've got you covered.
I'm Nikita, and I lab-test and review the latest and greatest monitors on the market. I put them through their paces by testing their brightness and color coverage, and then playing games to see if their performance is up to scratch.
My favorite deal in the U.S. is on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 which is currently $750 off at Amazon. This 4-star monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, and thanks to its screen real estate, you feel like the main character. If you want something cheaper, the Alienware AW2525HM is down to just $179!
Over here in the U.K. where I'm based, the MSI MAG 272QP X50 is down to its lowest ever price of just £413, and it's excellent for both gaming and work. Meanwhile, our favorite esports monitor, the Sony Inzone M10S II, is 17% off right now.
Regardless of what you're after, I'm sure there's a deal here for you. I've rounded up the nine best Black Friday gaming monitor deals, so allow me to take you through them...
Quick links
- Shop all Black Friday deals on Amazon right now!
- Alienware AW2525HM 24-inch: was $249 now $179
- Alienware AW3426DW 34-inch: was $799 now $649
- MSI MPG 321URXW 31-inch: was $899 now $729
- Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Curved 34-inch: was $959 now $799
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch: was $2,099 now $1,349
- LG UltraGear 52G930B-B Curved 52-inch: was $1,699 now $1,499
- MSI MAG 272QP X50 27-inch: was £699 now £413
- MSI MPG 341CQR X36 Curved 34-inch: was £999 now £759
- Sony Inzone M10S II 27-inch: was £1,199 now £999
U.S. gaming monitor deals
The Alienware AW2525HM is an outstanding monitor for anyone on a budget — and this deal makes it even better. With a 320Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, the AW2525HM delivers a smooth and lag-free experience. The color accuracy and reproduction are excellent, too, as is its brightness.
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The Alienware 34 QD-OLED (AW3426DW) offers meaningful upgrades, such as higher HDR brightness, a faster refresh rate, and sharper text. While it’s not a necessary purchase for those with last year’s model, it’s a no-brainer for anyone looking for an immersive and relatively affordable gaming monitor.
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The MSI MPG 321URXW QD-OLED is a stunning monitor for both work and gaming with a fantastic display and a great selection of ports. Extra features like the built-in KVM switch and its very adjustable stand help justify its higher price, but luckily this Black Friday, you can save $170 on it.
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The Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED's color rendition is highly accurate, and the monitor delivers excellent coverage of the sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces. It’s brilliant for gaming thanks to its fast refresh rate and rapid response times to minimize ghosting and motion blur, in addition to the immersive curved ultra-wide aspect ratio.
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The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a monstrous 57-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor for those who want the most immersive experience possible. Thanks to its smooth 240Hz refresh rate, fast 1ms response time, vibrant colors and sharp resolution, this is one of the best monitors for gaming.
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If you’ve got a lot of desk space and need the most immersive viewing experience possible, check out the LG UltraGear 52G930B. It features a bright, curved 52-inch 5K2K panel, and boasts excellent color coverage and accuracy. Its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time deliver a sublime gaming experience.
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U.K. gaming monitor deals
The MSI MAG 272QP QD-OLED X50 boasts a 500Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time for a blur-free gaming experience, regardless of the title you’re playing. Wide color coverage and accurate colors deliver an immersive viewing experience, and the monitor’s sleek design makes it fit into most spaces.
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The MSI MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36 is an exceptionally powerful monitor, perfect for gaming and productivity. Its 34-inch QD-OLED panel provides an immersive gaming experience, while its 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time deliver smooth gameplay. Color accuracy and coverage is outstanding, while there are plenty of connectivity options to take advantage of.
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The Sony Inzone M10S II is an elite esports monitor designed in conjunction with Fnatic to give pro players what they need. It packs blazing-fast refresh rates (up to 720Hz) and response times, with an array of gaming and quality-of-life features. This deal knocks off £200, making it very worth it.
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Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
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