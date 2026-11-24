The best gaming monitors can elevate your experience, help you feel immersed, and even give you a competitive edge — and there's no better time to buy a new screen than Black Friday. Whether you're after an esports monitor with a 720Hz refresh rate or a 57-inch curved OLED monitor, I've got you covered.

I'm Nikita, and I lab-test and review the latest and greatest monitors on the market. I put them through their paces by testing their brightness and color coverage, and then playing games to see if their performance is up to scratch.

My favorite deal in the U.S. is on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 which is currently $750 off at Amazon. This 4-star monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, and thanks to its screen real estate, you feel like the main character. If you want something cheaper, the Alienware AW2525HM is down to just $179!

Over here in the U.K. where I'm based, the MSI MAG 272QP X50 is down to its lowest ever price of just £413, and it's excellent for both gaming and work. Meanwhile, our favorite esports monitor, the Sony Inzone M10S II, is 17% off right now.

Regardless of what you're after, I'm sure there's a deal here for you. I've rounded up the nine best Black Friday gaming monitor deals, so allow me to take you through them...

U.S. gaming monitor deals

4.5-star rating Save 28% ($70) Alienware AW2525HM 24-inch: was $249 now $179 at Amazon The Alienware AW2525HM is an outstanding monitor for anyone on a budget — and this deal makes it even better. With a 320Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, the AW2525HM delivers a smooth and lag-free experience. The color accuracy and reproduction are excellent, too, as is its brightness. Read more Read less ▼

4.5-star rating Save 19% ($170) MSI MPG 321URXW 31-inch: was $899 now $729 at Amazon The MSI MPG 321URXW QD-OLED is a stunning monitor for both work and gaming with a fantastic display and a great selection of ports. Extra features like the built-in KVM switch and its very adjustable stand help justify its higher price, but luckily this Black Friday, you can save $170 on it. Read more Read less ▼

4-star rating Save 12% ($200) LG UltraGear 52G930B-B Curved 52-inch: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Amazon If you’ve got a lot of desk space and need the most immersive viewing experience possible, check out the LG UltraGear 52G930B. It features a bright, curved 52-inch 5K2K panel, and boasts excellent color coverage and accuracy. Its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time deliver a sublime gaming experience. Read more Read less ▼

U.K. gaming monitor deals

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