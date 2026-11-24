Anthropic just introduced Claude Ship, a new AI tool that takes Claude's coding capabilities a step further. Instead of simply writing code, Claude can now review it, find problems, make corrections and even approve changes without requiring someone to supervise every step.



So whether you're developing an app or creating a website, Claude will check its own work to ensure you're crafting the best design. Just announced Monday, Claude Ship is designed to tackle one of the more frustrating parts of software development.

But writing code is only part of what it can do. Before an update can go live, someone typically needs to review it, check for errors and approve the changes.

Claude can now handle much of that process automatically. For developers, that could mean spending less time reviewing code and more time building new features. But even for people experimenting with AI to create their own apps or websites, it's another example of how quickly Claude is becoming capable of doing work that once required multiple people.

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What is Claude Ship?

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Claude Ship combines three AI-powered tools that work together to move software updates through the approval process.

The first, Code Review, examines proposed changes and looks for potential bugs or other problems. It was already available before today's announcement.

The second, PR Steward, is new and takes things further. When Claude finds an issue, PR Steward can work on fixing it rather than simply alerting the developer. It can also respond to failed automated tests, conflicting code changes and feedback from human reviewers.

Finally, Claude Approvals determines whether a change is ready to be approved.

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There's an important catch; Claude doesn't get unlimited authority to approve whatever it wants. That's a good thing! Anyone using this feature can establish their own rules about which changes AI can approve and which require a human reviewer.

For example, a small documentation correction might be approved automatically, while a change involving sensitive financial information could still require human oversight.

Developers can also tell Claude to stop working on a particular task even if it was not listed as needing approval previously.

One command could handle the entire process

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Arguably the most interesting part of the announcement is how anyone can use Claude Ship directly from Claude Code.

A new /ship command starts the process. Claude can push the changes to GitHub, open a pull request, review the code and address problems that come up along the way.

A pull request is essentially a proposed update to a software project. Normally, it needs to pass through several checks before becoming part of the finished product.

Rather than having to return repeatedly to fix problems or respond to comments, developers can leave Claude working on those tasks while they move on to something else.

Anthropic says the technology has already changed how its own Claude Code team works.

According to the company, the number of pull requests merged by the team more than doubled between June and September, while the share of those changes that later needed to be reverted fell by more than 40%.

Those are Anthropic's internal results, however, and they don't guarantee other teams will see the same improvements.

Can anyone use Claude Ship?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Like most advanced Claude features, Claude Ship will first roll out to Claude Team customers working with GitHub repositories. However, the existing Code Review feature is generally available, while PR Steward and Claude Approvals remain in beta.



This isn't a feature that someone using the free Claude chatbot can immediately try. So if you don't have a Team or Enterprise subscription, this is a good time to discover more about what Claude Code can do. Because vibe coding has become so integrated into many workflows, the more you can practice and feel comfortable with it, the more productive you might be.

Usage is billed according to the amount of AI processing required, so the cost can vary depending on how many changes Claude reviews and how much work it performs. Organizations can establish spending limits to keep costs under control.

The bottom line

Claude Ship is another sign of how AI coding tools are evolving beyond assistants that simply respond to instructions.

Instead of asking Claude to write a piece of code and then taking over, developers can increasingly hand off larger portions of the software development process.

Don't let the possibilities of this new feature fool you; this doesn't eliminate the need for human oversight. Anthropic acknowledges that Claude Ship can still miss bugs, security vulnerabilities and other problems, making careful approval policies important.

Still, the direction is clear. AI is moving from helping people write software to taking responsibility for more of the work required to finish it. For everyday users, it's worth keeping an eye out for this feature to eventually come to lower subscription tiers.

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