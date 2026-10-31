We awarded this RGB TV 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice — and it's 50% off right now

It's no secret that micro RGB TVs are the new hotness this year. Their technology — using tiny red, green, and blue LEDs to deliver brighter and more vibrant pictures — has come to rival OLED sets in a number of respects. But, because microRGB backlighting technology is relatively new, the TVs using it have been on the pricier side.

Well, thanks to early Black Friday deals, we're starting to see the prices on these sets come way down. Case in point: The Hisense UR8 is now 50% off at Best Buy. This set, which uses Hisense's MiniLED technology, delivered stunning visuals in our labs. And now that this 65-inch TV is less than $1,000, it's easily one of the best TV bargains.

Hisense has long delivered great quality sets at competitive prices, and the UR8 is just the latest example. It's one tier below the company's top-end UR9, but for shoppers on a budget, you likely won't miss the difference.

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In our Hisense UR8 review, our tester could barely pull himself away from the stunning visuals, which not only made colors pop, but performed tremendously well with high-contrast scenes of both light and dark. Fans of "Dune" will not be disappointed.

On our HDR brightness test, the UR8 rivaled that of the UR9 with an eye-searing 3,542 nits, making it well-suited for rooms that you can't make completely dark.

If you're looking to upgrade your TV before GTA VI launches, the UR8 could make for a compelling option; while its latency was a touch on the slow side at 12ms, it was able to sustain the 120Hz refresh rate of our PS5 while we played "Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse." And, it has four HDMI 2.1 ports, so you'll have plenty of inputs for all your other devices.

Right now, every size of the UR8 is on sale, but you'll get the greatest deal on the 65-inch model. In fact, the 65-inch model costs the same as the 55-inch version.

While the prices on these sets could go down further as we get closer to Black Friday, it's already been discounted fairly heavily, so we don't anticipate it will drop significantly in the coming weeks.