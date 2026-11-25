Cats make a wonderful household pet, but cleaning their litter box is not so much fun, which is why I’ve tried several automatic litter boxes over the years to see if any could make it less of a chore.

The latest model I’ve been using, the Homerunpet Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box Kit, is the most expensive, and largest one I’ve yet brought into my house. I — or more specifically my cats — have been using it for about two months, and they seem to have taken to it well. However, before you spend upwards of $600 on this thing, there’s a few things you should know first.

You’ll need a lot of space

This is the box that the Homerunpet litter box came in; my cat was definitely curious as to how I fit it through the door. (Image credit: Future)

This litterbox is huge. The box it came in was larger than ones I got with microwaves. Measuring 23.62 x 28.07 x 27.44 inches, you’re definitely going to need a lot of space for it, so I would not recommend it if you’re planning to put it in a smallish bathroom.

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The HomeRun Pet litterbox looks kind of like a cement mixer. The main part of the box is a large drum with a hole in its side; this is where your cat enters and does its business. When they’re done, and after a minute or two, the litterbox rotates this section to empty the waste into a small storage bin on the side, and then refreshes the clean litter from a reservoir.

To the right of this main drum is a reservoir into which you pour fresh litter. The machine will draw from this reservoir to replenish the main tray.

Cleanup is a breeze

(Image credit: Future)

No more scooping! When the machine empties itself, waste is funneled into a small bin on the right side, which you line with an included plastic bag. When the bag is full — you'll get an alert on your phone — you simply pull the bin out and remove the bag. Replacement bags cost $35 for a pack of 60. With two cats, we’ve had to replace the bag once every two weeks or so.

There’s actually two trays; a second one, which sits directly below the drum, can be used if you want to completely empty the litter box. And, every piece of the litter box that could possibly get dirty can be removed and washed.

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It tells you about everything

(Image credit: Future)

This being a “smart” cat litter box, you get all sorts of updates via the HomeRun app — when it needs to be emptied, when you need to add new litter, how long your cats take, and how many times they go per day.

One interesting feature of the HomeRun Pet is that it has a built-in scale, so you can keep tabs on your cats’ weight. I initially had to wait until each of mine used the box to figure out which was which, but after that, it would tell me which cat had gone, and when. Of course, if your cats are very close in weight, it might have trouble telling the difference. If that’s the case, you can adjust the weight error value, so it can better distinguish between multiple pets.

The app also lets you customize all sorts of things, like the type of litter you’re using, cleaning schedule, and even “kitten protection,” to prevent the device from activating automatically.

It might not be great for older cats

In order to use the HomeRun, your cat has to step up about a foot to get inside the opening; knowing how a cat of mine had trouble walking in his later years, I highly doubt he’d have been able to make it up. Something like the PetSafe Smart Self-Cleaning Litterbox would make more sense (and it’s a lot cheaper and takes up a lot less space).

Final thoughts

The Homerunpet Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box Kit is not a small investment; even with Black Friday sales, you’re still going to spend $659 at Amazon on this thing. And, it takes up a lot of space. However, it does make cleaning up after your cat incredibly convenient - just slide open a tray, remove a bag, and you’re all set. Is that worth the price of a nice TV? That’s for you to decide.

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