October Prime Day TV deals LIVE: I'm an expert bargain hunter and here's what I'd buy

The holiday season is the best time of year to buy a new TV. I've been tracking TV deals for over a decade and the next few weeks are historically when I see the lowest prices on OLED TVs, Mini-LEDs, and just about any type of 4K TV.

The holiday season typically starts in November, but October Prime Day is now underway and for the past few years it's been the new unofficial start to the holidays. All the big retailers — Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target — are running limited time sales this week and you guessed it — TV deals are front and center.

One of the best TV deals you'll find today is the Hisense 65-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV for just $649. The U6 Pro is one of the best budget TVs we tested this year. It has a Mini-LED panel that produces vibrant colors and its 144Hz display is great for watching sports or playing games as it produces little to no motion blur.

Another great Prime Day TV deal is the TCL 65-inch QM7L SQD-Mini LED 4K TV for just $897. This TV won the Tom's Guide Award for Best Mini-LED TV and it's currently at its lowest price ever. It's an amazing Mini-LED TV that punches way higher than its price tag suggests.

There are plenty more TV deals I recommend and I'll be highlighting them all in our live blog. So make sure to check back frequently and also check out our October Prime Day live blog for deals on all other categories.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide and I've been covering retail holidays for over a decade. From Mini-LED to OLED TV deals, I'll guide you through the best Prime Day TV deals this week. I'll highlight deals on Tom's Guide-recommended TVs and break down why their such great buys. Looking for a specific deal? Shoot me a comment and I can help.