Last week, OpenAI introduced GPT-6.2, its latest generation of AI models, with some impressive capabilities for coding, research and tackling complex projects. But for those of us who use ChatGPT for everything from planning dinner to troubleshooting tech problems, this week's update might be even more useful.

OpenAI is bringing a version of GPT-6.2 Sol to the regular Chat tab, so you no longer need to switch to ChatGPT Work to benefit from some of the company's latest AI improvements.

According to OpenAI's release notes, ChatGPT is now better at making sense of images, handling complicated requests and searching the web. It can also recognize when you might benefit from a little extra help, such as keeping an eye on the price of a product you've been meaning to buy.

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One of the biggest improvements is how well ChatGPT understands images. In OpenAI's internal testing, GPT-6.2 scored 71.7%, up from 47.4% with GPT-6. It also handled particularly challenging instructions with a 78.1% success rate, compared with 62.5% for the previous model.

Benchmarks are one thing, but I'm more interested in what these improvements mean when you're using ChatGPT in your everyday life.

Here are five prompts worth trying.

1. Turn a complicated day into a manageable schedule

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One of the most frustrating things about using AI to organize your life is when it overlooks an important detail. You might give ChatGPT a dozen things you need to accomplish, only to discover that its carefully organized schedule doesn't account for travel time or the fact that you need to be in two places at once.

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GPT-6.2's improved instruction following could make it more reliable when juggling competing priorities. The key is to give ChatGPT multiple constraints that require it to think through the problem rather than simply organize a list.

Try this prompt: Help me organize Thanksgiving morning. Dinner is at 3 p.m., my turkey needs four hours in the oven and 30 minutes to rest, my sides need different oven temperatures and I need an hour to get ready. Create a realistic schedule, flag any conflicts and build in extra time in case something goes wrong.

2. Get useful answers from a photo

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ChatGPT has been able to analyze photos for years, but its ability to interpret smaller details and understand how objects relate to one another hasn't always been consistent.

With the latest upgrade, it's worth revisiting some of the visual tasks that may have disappointed you in the past. Take a picture of a cluttered kitchen cabinet, your refrigerator or even the tangled cables behind your TV.

Try this prompt: Analyze this photo and identify three changes I could make to improve this space without buying anything new. Base your suggestions only on what you can actually see, and tell me if you're uncertain about anything.

3. Let ChatGPT do your Black Friday research

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Black Friday deals already happening now, the timing of ChatGPT's improved web research capabilities couldn't be better.

Instead of asking the chatbot to find the cheapest version of a product, give it a more complicated shopping decision that requires it to weigh several factors.

A useful response should go beyond rounding up products. It should explain why certain features matter for your particular home and whether spending more would actually make a difference.

Remember to verify prices and availability before making a purchase.

Try this prompt: Find the three best robot vacuum deals currently available for under $300. I have pets, hardwood floors and several area rugs. Prioritize obstacle avoidance and pet hair pickup over flashy features. Check current prices, compare independent reviews and explain which one offers the best value. Include links to your sources.

4. Make ChatGPT work with your messy first draft

(Image credit: Future)

You don't always need AI to write something from scratch. Sometimes, the more valuable skill is its ability to understand exactly what you want changed without touching everything else.

The improvements to GPT-6.2's instruction following could be useful for anyone who has asked ChatGPT to make a minor edit, only to receive a completely rewritten document.

Paste in an email, holiday letter or piece of writing you've been working on. This is a surprisingly demanding task for an AI model because it requires restraint as much as writing ability.

Try this prompt: Edit this for clarity without changing my personality or writing style. Keep my opening and closing sentences exactly as they are. Don't add new information, don't make it more formal and don't rewrite sentences that already work. Show me the revised version and briefly explain your three most significant changes.

5. Ask ChatGPT to follow up instead of starting over

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One of the more interesting improvements in this update has less to do with the quality of ChatGPT's immediate answers and more to do with what happens after the conversation.

OpenAI says the chatbot is better at identifying situations where ongoing assistance might be useful. For example, instead of repeatedly checking whether a product has gone on sale, you could ask ChatGPT to monitor it. Depending on your account's available features, ChatGPT may offer to set up an automated price check. Make sure you confirm that the task has actually been created rather than assuming the chatbot will continue monitoring something on its own.

Try this prompt: I'm interested in buying a Kindle Scribe, but I don't want to pay full price. Find the best available deal today and offer to notify me if the price drops below $250 before Christmas.

Bottom line

With the newest update, OpenAI is focusing on some of the everyday frustrations that can make AI feel like more work than it's worth.

Having to repeat instructions, correct misunderstood images or double-check research can quickly undermine the time-saving benefits of using an AI assistant.

If GPT-6.2 can reduce those frustrations, this upgrade could be a productivity improvement for the average ChatGPT user.

OpenAI began rolling out the update on Monday, November 23 to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise subscribers. Have you tried it yet? Let me know in the comments what you think.

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