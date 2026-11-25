Thanksgiving is upon us and stars often turn to social media to showcase their holiday celebrations. Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez frequently offers fans a glimpse of holiday prep inside her Los Angeles residence — even if she might not handle all the cooking herself.

But while Lopez may be renowned for her love of bling/glam, her kitchen, on the other hand, mixes rustic minimalism with luxe metals to create a timeless appeal. This blend of earthy finishes and high-end metallic touches brings a cozy vibe that feels perfectly suited for hosting the holiday season.

In her Instagram 'throwback' posts last year, we see Jennifer preparing her festive feast with the help of her family.

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The space showcases classic, solid hardwood floors, a cream-colored range accented with stainless steel fixtures, wooden knife block, and a collection of wooden cutting boards.

I particularly liked the wall-hung copper pots and pans that adds a luxe feel to the earthy elements needed for a homely kitchen. In fact, designers predict that all these features will become key trends in 2027.

“I think 2027 will see homeowners continue to gravitate towards colors that feel grounded, natural and easy to live with,” states Andrew White, home and gardens expert at Harbour Lifestyle. “Rather than hiding everything behind closed doors, homeowners can combine functional storage with carefully arranged displays."

"Open shelves within a larder can hold glass jars, cookbooks, favorite ceramics, and serving pieces, while cupboards and drawers keep less attractive essentials tucked away. Natural wood, warm neutral finishes, and rich green tones work particularly well for this look.”

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So how do you achieve this without your kitchen looking cluttered? Quite often, having this exposed styling without creating a visual mess can be a challenge. But this all depends on creating a good balance.

“Natural wood, warm neutral finishes, and rich green tones work particularly well " Andrew White, Home Expert at Harbour Lifestyle

“The balance is important,” adds White. “A larder should make a kitchen easier to use, so group items according to how you cook and reach for things daily. Keep frequently used ingredients accessible, use baskets or containers to bring order to smaller items, and leave some breathing room between decorative pieces to avoid the shelves looking overcrowded.”

If you want to refresh or upgrade your kitchen essentials, you can capture Jennifer’s cozy, natural aesthetic without spending a fortune.

Get Jennifer's rustic kitchen look

Save 40% Cuisinart 15-Piece Triple Rivet Block Knife Set: was $129 now $77 at Amazon Every good cook needs the right tools, and having the best set of knives is essential. Blades are crafted from a superior high-carbon stainless steel, with a full tang in every handle to make meal prep a breeze. This 15-piece set includes all the knives you'll need for every task, and its wooden block adds a natural style.

Save 35% HexClad 7" Hybrid Fry Pan: was $129 now $84 at Amazon The perfect workhorse for a foodie's kitchen, this 7-inch frying pan is ideal to rustle up just about anything in the kitchen. It's ideal for eggs, and you can even use it for burgers or toasted sandwiches.

Le Creuset Le Creuset 3.5-qt Signature Cast Iron Round Wide Oven: $219 at Amazon This signature enameled cast iron will offer superior heat distribution and retain heat longer for those tasty stews and dishes. With its 3.5-qt. size, this is adequate for serving up a family feast or hosting guests. And with over $100 off its original price, this is a bargain.

Check out the Thanksgiving special, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+