Memorial Day sale: LG OLED A1 TV is just $797 right now

TVs are a mainstay of the best Memorial Day sales, and if you're on the lookout for a bargain OLED set then we've found one for you.

Amazon is currently selling the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV for just $797 (opens in new tab), which is a massive $403 off its retail price of $1,200. Admittedly, we've seen it before for a similar price, but even so this one of the best deals you'll find on an OLED TV.

And if you miss out on the Amazon deal, don't panic: Best Buy is also selling the TV at $800 (opens in new tab) , just $3 more.

If you're in the market for one of the best OLED TVs available, look no further, because the LG A1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and plenty of AI voice assistants; offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This OLED TV also features 3840 x 2160 resolution — that's 4K — and HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, while running on LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software. This particular model packs a rich 48-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The LG A1 OLED also has three HDMI 2.0 and one USB input for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal offers great savings. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for $400 under its MSRP. And the 48-inch screen will surely fit into any room. Hurry though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long.