The Saatva Classic drops to $995 in Labor Day sale — why it's still my top pick

As a sleep and mattress writer, if I had to recommend just one bed in the Labor Day sale, it would be the Saatva Classic. Right now there's $400 off the Saatva Classic, which is an excellent discount on a handcrafted bed that has such a luxurious feel that supports a range of sleep styles.

The Saatva Classic has consistently topped our best mattress guide, and it's retained the number one spot throughout 2024. The Classic is still my personal number one sales pick, especially as this deal matches the low prices we spotted over Memorial Day. A queen is now only $1,695, down from $2,095, and you get free white glove delivery and old mattress removal with your purchase — plus a full year's trial to test it out.

The Labor Day mattress sales often bring big discounts at Saatva, and this year is no different. If the Classic isn't quite what you're looking for, there are plenty of other Saatva Labor Day sales to shop. But here's why the Classic is still my number one...

Saatva Classic mattress

Was: from $1,395

Now: from $995

Saving: up to $400 at Saatva Summary: We first tested the Saatva Classic in 2022, and since then we've been continually impressed with the performance of this luxury mattress. It comes in three different feels and two heights (we tested the Luxury Firm in 11.5 inches), so you can personalize it to match your needs and sleep style. Essentially, it's a bed to suit almost anyone. In our Saatva Classic Mattress review we praised the edge support, as the strong sides allow you to push against the edges without feeling like you're sliding off. This is good for those with limited mobility and anyone who likes to use the entire surface of the bed (which is why it's also our favorite queen mattresses). Good temperature regulation also makes it suitable for hot sleepers, and though we did have some criticism for the motion isolation, unless you have a very restless partner it shouldn't cause an issue. The best hybrid mattress on the market, the Saatva Classic is sumptuous and luxurious. It might be a premium bed, but I still feel it's worth the money. Price history: The current $400 off Saatva mattress sale is the best deal we've seen this year on the Classic and it matches the Memorial Day discount. The MSRP of the Classic has risen in 2024, so it's not quite as good a saving as last Labor Day. However, with a queen now just $1,695 (was $2,095), I predict this is the best price we'll see this year (and yes, that includes Black Friday). Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery

Are Saatva mattresses worth the price?

Even in the Labor Day sale Saatva mattresses aren't cheap beds. However, these premium mattresses do come with a full year's trial and a lifetime warranty, so Saatva clearly has trust in the quality of the build. If you have the budget for a Saatva mattress, you'll be rewarded with a luxurious investment bed that should provide years of comfortable sleep.

Another advantage of the Saatva Classic is the customization. With multiple heights and firmness levels, you don't have to take a chance on the feel: you can essentially build the bed to meet your needs.

But if the Classic is out of your budget, we have rounded up some beds that compare to the Saatva Classic at a lower price tag. While they might not match the overall luxury of the Classic, they're cheaper and can still provide supported sleep.