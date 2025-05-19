The biggest discount you'll get on the Saatva Classic is back — why you should buy this 5-star luxury mattress before Memorial Day

Saatva's flagship Classic mattress is a luxury hybrid innerspring with the comfort and support you'd expect from a five-star hotel mattress. Our Managing Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach found the Classic delivered "phenomenal back support," and with our semi-exclusive link you can save $400 on the Classic at Saatva in the early access Memorial Day sale.

Available in three feels and two heights, the Saatva Classic can be customized for most sleep needs, while the head-to-toe support makes it a top choice for sleepers with back pain.

The Memorial Day mattress sales are one of the best times to buy a luxury mattress for less and Saatva's $400 off sale matches the discount we tracked over Black Friday 2024, reducing a queen Classic mattress to $1,699 (was $2,099.) That's only $4 more than the lowest price we've seen this year and we thinks it's the best deal you're going to get on our favorite mattress of 2025. Here's why...

Saatva Classic Mattress: queen was $2,099 now $1,699 at Saatva

Earning full marks for support and comfort in our Saatva Classic Mattress review, our biggest fault with the Classic was a $99 returns fee. A minor issue and one that's easy to overlook when you're enjoying the luxury feel of the Classic. Our lead tester experiences back and hip pain but with the Classic keeping her spine in correct alignment that problem was "eliminated." The breathable design keeps temperatures even (no sweaty nights, even in the height of summer) while edge strength is the best we've tested — you can sit, lie or push against the sides and never lose support. We've tracked Saatva mattress sales for years and it's rare to see more than $300 off the Classic, so this $400 off sale saves you at least an extra $100 ($200, for a twin size.) We predict this early access Saatva Memorial Day sale will be the biggest discount you see on the Classic, so don't wait to shop. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (4,000+ reviews)

Luxury sleep comfort that's worth the investment

The Saatva Classic is our favorite hybrid mattress this year. We tested the Luxury Firm feel and found it comfortable for all sleep positions but with two other firmnesses available, it's a mattress with a wide appeal. Light side sleepers should consider the added cushioning of the Plush Soft, while some stomach and back sleepers will prefer the Firm.

The only sleepers we don't recommend the Classic for are heavier couples — the Classic has a 600lbs weight limit. The WinkBed Plus is a good alternative and at $1,699 for a queen at WinkBed, falls into the same price bracket.

As our favorite mattress, we keep a close eye on Saatva sales prices throughout the year. The current $400 off deal is the best discount on the Classic we've seen in months and matches the Black Friday deal... although not the price.

In November 2024, a queen Classic sold for $1,695 in the sale; it's now $1,699. That's due to an MSRP rise, so we doubt you'll see that lower price again.

Saatva also offers the best benefits in the online mattress market. Each Classic mattress comes with a 365-night sleep trial to test your bed at home, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery including old mattress removal.

