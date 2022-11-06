Loom & Leaf mattress (2022) review

The handcrafted Loom & Leaf memory foam mattress from Saatva is a boon for sleepers with back pain. Its specialized lumbar support and body-contouring foam work together to relieve pressure and promote proper alignment, culminating in pain-free mornings for our lead reviewer. It does sleep warmer than we'd like, but low motion transfer will make it a suitable option for couples. It's one of the pricier foam mattresses out there, but still much less than a comparable Tempur-Pedic – with a 1-year trial and lifetime warranty, to boot.

The Loom & Leaf mattress is a luxury memory foam bed from Saatva, a brand known for producing some of the best mattresses on the market. It comes in two firmness options and is designed to offer a 'traditional' contouring mattress feel. However, it does come at quite a cost – a queen-size Loom & Leaf mattress retails for around $2,200, although we do see it discounted during regular mattress sales (the Black Friday mattress deals are a particularly good time to buy).

Our expert test panel slept on a relaxed firm Loom & Leaf mattress for three weeks to see if it's worth its upper mid-range price tag. We evaluated it for overall comfort, pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, and edge support. Keep reading for our comprehensive test data and detailed feedback, and learn where the Loom & Leaf ranks among the best memory foam mattresses...

Loom & Leaf mattress review in brief

A more affordable luxury alternative to Tempur-Pedic

Will help most sleepers who struggle with back pain

Has some cooling tech but is still prone to trapping heat

The Loom & Leaf was introduced in 2015, making Saatva the only online mattress brand to offer both hybrid and memory foam options at the time. (Other manufacturers have since followed suit.) This luxury foam mattress was designed to compete against Tempur-Pedic and other high-end in-store models by offering hotel-quality sleep at less than half the cost.

Inflation has culminated in rising prices and a queen Loom & Leaf mattress now retails for $2,195, although frequent Saatva mattress sales knock up to $250 off. Compare that to a queen Tempur-Pedic Tempur Adapt mattress, which has a starting MSRP of $2,449. The Loom & Leaf is not a budget mattress by any means, but among its luxury rivals, it's a relative bargain.

Like all of Saatva's beds, the Loom & Leaf mattress is handcrafted in the USA with eco-friendly materials and doesn't arrive vacuum-sealed in a box. Instead, a delivery crew will bring an already-flat Loom & Leaf mattress right to your room and set it up – and they'll even remove your previous mattress if needed. Best of all, this service is included in the price, which is incredibly helpful given the Loom & Leaf mattress weighs up to 116lbs.

Loom & Leaf mattress at a glance (Image credit: Saatva) Best for: all sleep positions, back pain, couples

Type: memory foam

Firmness (1-10): relaxed firm (5-7), firm (8)

Materials: Memory foam, regular foam, organic cotton

Depth: 12 inches

Weight: 61-116lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king, split Cal king

The 12-inch Loom & Leaf mattress features a 5lb body-hugging memory foam core along with multiple high-density foam layers to cushion your joints and relieve pressure. Special attention is paid to the middle third of the mattress for lower back support. There's a gel-infused foam lumbar crown plus dual-foam quilting on the top cover.

It comes in two firmness levels: relaxed firm (which we tested) and firm. Loom & Leaf rates its relaxed firm mattress a 5-7 out of 10 on the firmness scale; our testing panel found it skews on the higher end of that range. Meanwhile, a firm Loom & Leaf mattress is rated an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Loom & Leaf says its relaxed firm mattress suits all sleep positions – and we're inclined to agree. Our side sleepers felt it had just the right amount of give along their knees, hips, and shoulders. The back and front sleepers of our panel benefited from the reinforced middle portion of the bed, which kept everything well-aligned.

Our lead reviewer doesn't typically rest on her back, but lying in this position provided her with ample pressure relief in her lumbar, culminating in a significant improvement in her back pain. If you're searching for a mattress for back pain, the Loom & Leaf is definitely worth consideration.

Like all memory foam mattresses, the Loom & Leaf has a characteristic 'sink-in' feeling, further emphasized by a plush foam pillow top cover. If you're more accustomed to a firmer bed, this may be jarring for you. Alternatively, if you're used to a softer mattress, the Loom & Leaf won't be a far cry from that.

(Image credit: Saatva)

There is some cooling tech found within the Loom & Leaf mattress – namely a 2in layer of gel-infused perforated memory foam plus an organic cotton cover. For short naps, our reviewers slept comfortably. That wasn't the case for long periods of sleep, as our lead reviewer woke up in a slight sweat several mornings. If you're prone to overheating, a specialized cooling mattress may be a better option for you.

On the other hand, the Loom & Leaf boasts excellent motion isolation so you won't have to worry about your sleep being interrupted by a restless partner. Edge support is underwhelming for the price; however, we believe opting for the firm model in a larger size may provide a better result in this category. (We slept on a twin relaxed firm mattress.)

The Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress comes with a 1-year trial plus a lifetime warranty, which easily bests the 90 nights and 10 years Tempur-Pedic offers with its much pricier beds. Just know that the trial here isn't totally risk-free, as a $99 fee for gas and labor will apply if you want to return it. (You'll otherwise receive a refund for your purchase, less the return cost.)

You'll pay more for it upfront, but a Loom & Leaf mattress will save you money in the long run. This hand-made mattress is built to last. Customers who have owned their Loom & Leaf bed for as many as five years claim it's still as comfortable as the first night they slept on it. The Loom & Leaf may be more expensive than a Nectar or Tuft & Needle, but it'll likely last you much longer than those more budget-conscious beds. And if you suffer from back pain, the Loom & Leaf is definitely worth the investment in your health.

Loom & Leaf mattress review: materials

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Loom & Leaf mattress is 12 inches tall and consists of six layers. The top three layers emphasize lower back support and also feature breathable materials to aid in a cooler night's sleep. The bottom three layers focus on all-body support and determine how plush or firm the mattress will be.

The mattress is topped by a quilted cover made from organic cotton. Underneath that are two layers of gel-infused cooling foam: a thin strip situated in the center for specialized lumbar support, followed by a 2-inch perforated layer that takes up the entire length of the mattress.

Below that is a 2.5-inch memory foam core that gives the Loom & Leaf a body-hugging feel, along with two inches of transitional foam tailored to the firmness level you want. At the base is 5.5 inches of support foam to help keep the mattress stable.

The Loom & Leaf's organic cotton cover is treated with a botanical antimicrobial treatment to prevent the growth of bacteria and other allergens. Still, you'll want to wrap it in one of the best mattress protectors to safeguard it from stains and spills.

Loom & Leaf mattress review: price & deals

Retails from $1,095 in twin, but regular sales cut $200-$250 off

Includes free in-room delivery, set-up, and mattress removal

Comes with a 1-year trial but returns cost $99

The Loom & Leaf is a premium memory foam mattress with an MSRP to match. (A queen retails for $2,195 whilst a twin is $1,095.) However, frequent Saatva mattress sales cut anywhere between $200 and $250 off list price.

Here's the official pricing for the Loom & Leaf mattress:

Twin MSRP: $1,095

Twin XL MSRP: $1,425

Full MSRP: $2,095

Queen MSRP: $2,195

King MSRP: $2,495

Cal King MSRP: $2,495

Split King MSRP: $2,850

Split Cal King MSRP: $2,915

Each Loom & Leaf mattress is handcrafted in the USA and includes in-room delivery and setup with the option to remove your existing mattress – all at no extra charge. Not every mattress brand provides this service and those that do often require an additional fee.

Like all Saatva mattresses, the Loom & Leaf comes with a 1-year mattress trial plus a lifetime warranty, both of which are industry-best amenities. You can return it for a full refund if you're not satisfied, but you'll also have to pay a $99 processing fee. That's also not the norm among most popular mattress brands, as free returns are common.

Compared to its stablemates, the Loom & Leaf is pricier than the hybrid Saatva Classic mattress across the board and costs more than the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress in all sizes except twin. Our Saatva Classic vs Latex Hybrid vs Loom & Leaf mattress article further breaks down the similarities and differences between these three well-rated beds so you can choose the right one for your needs.

Venturing outside of the Saatva microcosm, the Loom & Leaf is a relative bargain versus the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress (opens in new tab). It retails for up to $1,300 more than the Loom & Leaf – the MSRP for a queen is $2,749 – and comes with shorter trial and warranty periods (90 nights and 10 years, respectively). Of course, you're paying a premium for Tempur-Pedic's NASA-developed materials.

The similarly-constructed Nectar Premier Copper mattress (opens in new tab) is up to $400 less, although Loom & Leaf undercuts Nectar's retail price for a twin by $300. Nectar's deluxe cooling mattress also includes up to $499 in free bedding, a 1-year trial, free returns, and a lifetime warranty – making it one of the best values out there. (Learn more in our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review.)

Still, the Loom & Leaf is a great mattress for back pain, not only for its pressure relief but also because you won't have to lift a finger when it comes to setting it up. That makes the Loom & Leaf a worthwhile investment for anyone who is incapable of handling a heavy mattress by themselves due to injury.

Loom & Leaf mattress review: firmness & comfort

Comes in two firmness levels: relaxed firm or firm

We tested the relaxed firm, with a firmness rating of 7 out of 10

Accommodates all sleep styles but some may find it too soft

The Loom & Leaf mattress comes in two firmness levels: relaxed firm and firm. We slept on a relaxed firm mattress – considered the more popular of the two – and rate it a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale. That's on the higher end of Loom & Leaf's self-assigned range of 5-7 for its relaxed firm mattress. (The firm version is rated an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale.)

Firmness and comfort are subjective, which is why our methodology for mattress testing includes assembling a panel of individuals with varying builds, preferences, and sleep-related concerns. We had seven people try out a relaxed firm Loom & Leaf mattress, and the consensus is that it's cozy yet supportive.

Loom & Leaf claims its relaxed firm mattress suits all sleep styles, and we agree. Regardless of stature, weight, or position, our participants noticed how quickly the Loom & Leaf contoured their bodies whilst keeping them properly aligned. Our back and stomach sleepers were particularly fond of the Loom & Leaf thanks to the specialized lumbar support that relieves pressure without too much sinkage. Side sleepers liked the just-right amount of give along their knees, hips, and shoulders.

Note that most of our testers are basing their assessments against what they typically sleep on at home. Those among our group who are used to a firmer mattress found the Loom & Leaf a tad too plush, though not unbearable. Alternatively, participants who usually sleep on a softer mattress said it's firmer than what they're accustomed to but plush enough for them to still feel comfortable.

The pillow top was hit-or-miss among our panel. Opinions ranged from 'luxurious' to 'too cushiony.' The firm Loom & Leaf mattress features the same type of quilted top but for anyone who isn't keen on sleeping on a quilted surface, the right mattress topper can remedy that issue.

Saatva states its Loom & Leaf mattress is best suited for sleepers weighing 300lbs. or less, regardless of firmness level. (Nobody on our testing panel exceeds that weight.) Should you need a mattress for larger bodies, consider the hybrid Saatva Classic or its rival the WinkBed – check out our WinkBeds mattress review for more details on that one.

Loom & Leaf mattress review: performance

Stellar pressure relief, especially for sleepers with back pain

Isolates motion well so it's a great choice for couples

Has some cooling tech but is still prone to trapping heat

(Image credit: Future)

We slept on a twin relaxed firm Loom & Leaf mattress for three weeks, the average time it takes for most bodies to adjust to a new mattress. Our criteria for evaluating performance include pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support, and durability. We also rated ease of set-up and value for money.

Our Loom & Leaf review features the opinion of our veteran lead reviewer, feedback from our expert testing panel, and an analysis of nearly 600 user reviews from Saatva's website. This allows us to provide a comprehensive look at what it's like to sleep on this luxury mattress. Here's what we learned...

Setup

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 5/5

The Loom & Leaf is a heavy mattress. A twin weighs 61lbs, a queen is 93lbs, and a king clocks in at 116lbs. Fortunately, Saatva's free white glove delivery entails in-room delivery and set-up. Our lead reviewer is currently recovering from a lower back injury and certainly appreciated this convenient, complimentary service.

The Loom & Leaf does not arrive compressed in a box – instead, it comes as a fully-formed mattress wrapped in plastic. Saatva partners with a local logistics company to send a couple of crew members to deliver, unwrap, and set up the mattress on your bed frame or foundation. All that was required on our end was confirming the delivery date and time.

Saatva's white glove delivery even includes mattress removal – just remember to select this option at checkout if you want it. Since we had already donated our existing mattress to a friend, we had no need for this service, but if you don't want to assume the burden of disposing a mattress, it's a quick and easy way to handle that task in one fell swoop.

Off-gassing

Score: 4/5

Full-foam mattresses are prone to off-gassing, and the Loom & Leaf is no different. Despite not arriving compressed and vacuum-sealed in a box, we still detected an obvious 'chemical' odor once the delivery crew removed the plastic. Fortunately, we were able to diffuse it within a couple of hours by cracking a window after 30 minutes – one of the most effective ways to get rid of an off-gassing smell.

Saatva uses CertiPUR-US-certified foam in its Loom & Leaf mattress. That means it has a very low concentration of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, the culprits behind that pesky but otherwise harmless (and thankfully brief) off-gassing scent.

Pressure relief

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5/5

The 12in Loom & Leaf mattress is packed with a 5lb body-hugging memory foam core plus multiple high-density contouring foam layers for cushioned support. The middle third of the mattress is reinforced with a gel-infused foam lumbar crown beneath the top cover's dual-foam lumbar zone quilting for proper alignment and increased circulation in the lower back.

To test the pressure relief of the Loom & Leaf mattress, we put a 56lb weight at the center of the bed, as well as slightly off-center to compare the varying levels of support. There was an obvious amount of give when we placed the weight in the lower third of the bed, where one's legs would rest – about two inches. However, we measured a deeper 3-inch dip in the middle where the specialized lumbar support is. In either case, the mattress quickly returned to form once we removed the weight, with no indentations left on the surface.

(Image credit: Future)

Our testers lauded the Loom & Leaf for its exceptional pressure relief and adaptability. Our average-sized lead reviewer doesn't typically sleep on her back, but resting in that position is where she felt the most relief in her ailing lower back. After three weeks of sleeping on the Loom & Leaf mattress, she's noticed a vast improvement in her condition and no longer wakes up in any significant pain.

Meanwhile, our dedicated back sleepers said they were well-supported throughout, especially in their lumbar. The side sleepers in our group remarked that the bed felt soft along their shoulders and hips, and our front sleepers liked that their pelvis didn't dip below the rest of their body. Combination sleepers were impressed by how quickly the Loom & Leaf adapted to their shifting positions.

Since this is a memory foam mattress, all of our participants experienced a 'sink-in' feeling, albeit to varying degrees. The taller members of our testing group (5ft 9in and above) felt they sank too deeply into the Loom & Leaf after a few moments of resting on it, but the majority of our testers (5ft 7in and below) found it form-fitting and cozy.

The firm version of the Loom & Leaf may be a better option if you're a taller individual who doesn't like sinking deeply into your mattress. Alternatively, take a look at our Siena Memory Foam mattress review if you're seeking a bed with a firmer, flatter surface and minimal hug.

Motion transfer

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5/5

Since a twin mattress is designed to comfortably support one person, we initiated a series of drop tests to evaluate the Loom & Leaf's motion transfer.

Dropping a 10lb weight roughly 25in away from an empty wine glass, we simulated three scenarios: a partner tossing and turning in bed (4in high), a partner getting in or out of bed (8in high), and a partner jumping in or out of bed (12in high).

The wine glass didn't move at all after the 4in drop and barely jiggled following the 8in drop. We detected more movement after the 12in drop but hardly enough to suggest that a sleeping human would be disturbed in a similar situation. Notably, the empty glass did not fall during any of our drop tests.

Whether you share a bed with a restless co-sleeper or operate on a different schedule than your partner, our findings reveal that your sleep will seldom be disrupted when sharing a Loom & Leaf mattress. Thus, we highly recommend it for couples.

Temperature regulation

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 3.5/5

Memory foam mattresses have a reputation for trapping and retaining heat, so they're not readily recommended for chronically hot sleepers. However, there are foam-based cooling mattresses that feature specialty foams designed to draw away heat and wick away moisture.

Loom & Leaf touts its temperature-regulating properties in the form of a 2in layer of gel-infused perforated memory foam plus a breathable organic cotton cover. The memory foam lumbar crown at the center of the bed is also infused with cooling gel to help improve circulation in the lower back.

For shorter naps, our testers slept comfortably cool. However, our lead reviewer had a handful of nights when she woke up slightly overheated, even as temperatures steadily dropped during a transition in seasons. Although it's not the warmest memory foam bed our lead reviewer has slept on, we're reticent to suggest the Loom & Leaf mattress if you frequently sleep hot.

A hybrid mattress is usually your best bet if you tend to overheat at night, but it's not necessary to sacrifice the hug of memory foam, either, if that's what you prefer. Instead, opt for a designated cooling model like the Nectar Premier Copper or the highly-affordable Cocoon by Sealy Chill.

Edge support

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 3/5

We tested the edge support of the Loom & Leaf mattress by placing a 56lb weight on the edge of the mattress in the middle of the perimeter. We also had each of our expert testers sit on the edge of the bed – along the center perimeter and on either corner.

The 56lb weight compressed the edge of the Loom & Leaf mattress by roughly two inches. The weight was in no danger of rolling off the bed, but the outer fabric of the top layer did bunch quite a bit. (It snapped right back into place upon removing the weight.)

As for how the edge support fared against human bodies, reactions were mixed. The corners of the bed offered adequate support, but that diminished when we sat on the side. Our average-sized lead tester even found herself towards the edge whilst sleeping one night and had to catch herself since the center perimeter compressed enough to jolt her awake.

Relative to the edge support of other foam mattresses our lead tester has tried, the Loom & Leaf falls somewhere in the middle. It doesn't match the superior edge support of the Siena Memory Foam Mattress but it's leaps and bounds beyond the Nectar Premier Copper cooling mattress, which offered virtually no edge support.

Granted, edge support is not a defining characteristic of memory foam – its MO is to mold to the contours of your body without sagging – but we were expecting more from the Loom & Leaf here, given its high price tag. There is the possibility that the firm version offers better edge support than the relaxed firm bed we tested, and larger sizes of this mattress may have more reinforced edges.

Durability

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.9/5

Our testers unanimously agree that the Loom & Leaf mattress is a sturdy, well-made, bed. The many 5-star reviews we found from long-time customers corroborate our (short-term) experience. Those who have owned a Loom & Leaf mattress for at least two years claim that their beds are just as comfortable as when they first bought it, with no sagging or indentations to report.

We know how long a mattress lasts on average – about 7 to 10 years. Several glowing testimonials we spotted came from customers who have owned their Loom & Leaf mattresses for at least five years. Plus, Saatva includes a lifetime mattress warranty, which is a good indicator of how much the brand trusts the integrity of its materials.

(Image credit: Future)

The only thing we noticed upon inspecting our Loom & Leaf mattress were a few stray threads, a possible byproduct of each bed being hand-made in the US. However, this had no adverse effect on the bed's performance and we were able to carefully remove the loose threads.

Overall, we believe you'll be able to comfortably sleep on a Loom & Leaf mattress for many years. Knowing how to clean a mattress will help prolong its lifespan, too.

Value for money

Score: 4/5

It may be difficult to look beyond the steep price tag of the Loom & Leaf mattress – a queen is still around $2,000, even when it's on sale. But it's hard to refute the stellar quality of this handcrafted bed. Each mattress is made in the USA using eco-friendly materials and delivered flat, as opposed to rolled up and sealed in a box.

Speaking of delivery, the cost also includes complimentary in-home set-up plus optional removal of your existing mattress. This convenience can be worth it for individuals who are unable to haul a mattress on their own and/or need a convenient way to dispose of their former mattress.

Saatva offers a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty with the Loom & Leaf mattress. These are tied as industry-best amenities. Resident Home – which includes brands Nectar, DreamCloud, and Awara – provides the same perks with its mattresses along with hundreds of dollars in free bedding at much lower costs than Loom & Leaf.

However, Loom & Leaf mattresses are built to last. You may be paying less upfront for a comparable Nectar bed (and avail of free bedding, to boot), but an investment in a Loom & Leaf mattress now will save you money in the long term since you may not have to replace it as often as most other foam beds.

Loom & Leaf mattress review: customer reviews

Our testing panel features individuals of varying builds and preferences, but a seven-person group is still a rather small sample size. To offer a more complete take on what it's like to sleep on this mattress, we've analyzed user reviews from verified Loom & Leaf customers.

As of November 2022, the Loom & Leaf mattress is rated a near-perfect 4.9 stars out of 5 from almost 600 reviews on Saatva's website. Approximately 95 percent of those comments are five stars. You can only filter reviews by rating and whether or not they include images; however, the integrated search is rather robust so it won't be difficult to find the information you're most interested in learning about this bed.

A bulk of the most helpful positive comments come from sleepers with back and joint pain who claim that sleeping on the Loom & Leaf has either reduced their aches or eliminated them altogether. There are also kudos from couples who appreciate the low motion transfer, and long-time customers who have owned their Loom & Leaf bed for years say it's still as comfortable as when they first purchased it.

Negative feedback for the Loom & Leaf mattress is scarce. The less-than-stellar reviews we did manage to find say it sleeps too warm, while some people complained about a lack of communication from the delivery crew (which isn't entirely Saatva's fault). Those who didn't care for the feel of the mattress found it too firm, although it's not always clear which level of firmness those customers tried.

Should you buy the Loom & Leaf mattress?

(Image credit: Saatva)

If you're hindered by back pain, the Loom & Leaf mattress could be just what you need. Pressure relief is top-notch, and the focused lumbar support does a terrific job of keeping everything aligned. Our lead reviewer noticed a huge improvement in her lower back injury after three weeks of sleeping on this mattress and now wakes up with almost no pain.

There's also the complimentary white glove delivery to consider – because if you're struggling with a sore back the last thing you want to do is haul a memory foam mattress that weighs as much as 116lbs at its largest size. Free in-home setup with optional mattress removal is not a common amenity among mattress brands. That, along with the exceptional build quality, makes the high price tag easier to justify.

The relaxed firm Loom & Leaf mattress should suit most types of sleepers but if you don't like feeling hugged by your mattress then go with the firm option instead. No matter the firmness level, the Loom & Leaf is topped by a quilted pillow top that may be off-putting for those who like sleeping on a flatter surface.

The dense memory foam of the Loom & Leaf mattress translates to low motion transfer, ideal for couples who share a bed with a restless partner and solo sleepers who change positions throughout the night. We didn't always feel comfortable sitting on the edge of our twin relaxed firm mattress, but the firmer, larger iteration of the Loom & Leaf is likely more adept in this area.

Warm sleepers will want to pass on the Loom & Leaf since this mattress is prone to trapping heat, despite its cooling tech. Its eco-friendly sibling, the Saatva Latex Hybrid, will do a better job of contouring your body without leaving you hot and bothered, or read our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review to learn about one of the best (and most affordable) memory foam cooling mattresses out there.

But for people who grapple with a sore back or any other joint pain, we can heartily recommend the Loom & Leaf mattress for its convenient in-home delivery and set-up, balanced blend of cushioned support, and superb build quality that won't leave you transitioning between mattresses every few years.

Loom & Leaf competitors

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Type: Delivered flat

Firmness (1-10): 4.5 (medium); 5.5 (medium-hybrid)

Materials: Tempur material; Tempur material and springs (hybrid)

Height: 11 inches

MSRP: $1,949 - $3,898

Trial/Warranty: 90 nights/10 years

Much like the Loom & Leaf mattress, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt focuses on relieving pressure points to alleviate aches and pains. Of course, Tempur-Pedic is known for its famous NASA-developed Tempur material, which will hug your body in all the right places whilst drawing away heat. It also has a cool-to-the-touch cover, which makes it a more suitable choice than the Loom & Leaf if you're prone to overheating at night.

Choose from either a full foam or medium-hybrid construction, depending on whether you want a more adaptive or more responsive feel. The Tempur-Adapt starts at $1,949 for a twin, although Tempur-Pedic mattress sales can soften the blow with $300 off plus hundreds of dollars worth of premium bedding included. Like the Loom & Leaf, Tempur-Pedic offers complimentary in-room delivery and set-up. We'll be reviewing the Tempur-Adapt mattress ourselves in the coming weeks.

Choose Tempur-Pedic if: you sleep warm and/or struggle with back pain

Avoid it if: you're on a limited budget and want a longer trial period

2. Nectar Premier Copper Mattress

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Type: Bed-in-a-box

Firmness (1-10): 6

Materials: Memory foam

Height: 14 inches

MSRP: $1,399 - $2,698

Trial/Warranty: 365 nights/lifetime

The Nectar Premier Copper is Nectar's closest competitor to the Loom & Leaf – a premium mattress with adaptive, contouring support in key areas. However, unlike the Loom & Leaf, the Nectar Premier Copper is a proper cooling mattress, with a breathable copper-woven top cover plus a layer of phase-changing gel-infused foam. In our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review, we praised it for its above-average temperature regulation, a noteworthy feat for a full-foam mattress.

We found the Nectar Premier Copper to be an accommodating mattress for side sleepers but hit-or-miss for back sleepers. In terms of value, Nectar provides some of the best mattress deals in the industry with competitive pricing, up to $499 in free bedding, a lifetime warranty, and a 365-night trial. You won't avail of the in-home delivery Loom & Leaf offers, but you also won't have to pay a processing fee if you choose to return your Nectar mattress within the year.

Choose Nectar if: you're a side sleeper who is prone to overheating

Avoid it if: you're a back sleeper who needs firmer support

3. Saatva Classic

(Image credit: Saatva)

Type: Delivered flat

Firmness (1-10): 3 (plush soft), 5-7 (luxury firm), 8 (firm)

Materials: Memory foam and springs

Height: 11.5 inches or 14.5 inches

MSRP: $912-$2,170

Trial/Warranty: 365 nights/lifetime

The Saatva Classic mattress is not only cheaper than the Loom & Leaf, but it also offers more customization – three firmness levels plus two heights. In other words, there's something for everyone. Choose the plush soft option if you want to feel hugged by your mattress; otherwise, opt for the luxury firm or firm models if you deal with back pain. Plus, as a hybrid, the Saatva Classic naturally sleeps cooler than the all-foam Loom & Leaf.

Per our Saatva Classic mattress review, motion isolation here is very good, but the springs of a hybrid make it bouncier than its memory foam counterparts. If you sleep with a restless partner the Loom & Leaf will be a better option. You won't have to worry about setting up your Saatva Classic mattress since complimentary in-home delivery is included. You'll also get a year to try it out – but just like the Loom & Leaf, a $99 return fee applies.



Choose the Saatva Classic if: you want to customize your sleep for less

Avoid it if: you share a bed with a restless partner