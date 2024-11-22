I’m a Black Friday mattress deals expert — what I recommend buying this year

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to buy a mattress, I see little point in waiting any longer as the best deals are already out there. The majority match the biggest discounts I’ve tracked in every other major sale this year, so you won’t miss a cent if you buy now instead of on Black Friday.

There is an exception though: Tempur-Pedic. Based on previous sales, I think Tempur-Pedic will drop a zinger of a deal on one of its more affordable models closer to actual Black Friday. So if you’re looking to buy one of these NASA-inspired mattresses, I recommend waiting to see if a better Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale comes along next week.

I’ve been reporting on holiday mattress sales for over five years and have become an expert on spotting a great deal and below are my top five personal recommendations from this year’s Black Friday mattress deals. You’ll find more up-to-the-minute picks in my Black Friday mattress deals live blog.

2. Bear Original: from $699 $419.40 at Bear Mattress

The general public Bear Black Friday sale saves you 35% on all mattresses and you’ll get two free Sirrus Cloud Pillows worth $150. My team has secured a bigger discount that gets you 40% off (plus the free pillows) when you use the code TOMS40 at checkout. That reduces the cost of a queen size Bear Original memory foam mattress to $598.80 – Memorial Day is the only other time I’ve seen it go on sale for such a cheap price, so now is the best time to buy it. The lead tester for my team’s Bear Original mattress review awarded it high marks for spinal support and overall comfort, recommending it to couples who often wake each other up when shifting sleeping positions. Overall it’s an excellent value memory foam mattress and $51 cheaper this Black Friday than its main rival the Nectar Classic ($649 for a queen at Nectar), though Nectar’s trial is 365 nights versus Bear’s 120 night trial. Benefits: 120-night trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty

3. DreamCloud Hybrid: from $419 at DreamCloud

You don’t need to rush to buy the DreamCloud Hybrid this Black Friday, as it’s been on sale for up to 50% off for over a month now. That said, it’s fantastic value for money with a queen size costing $665 in the DreamCloud Black Friday sale. I slept on the older version of this newly revamped hybrid mattress and was unsure of it at first; it felt firm and a bit unforgiving. After a couple of weeks though it transformed into a much comfier mattress with excellent pressure relief across the back and hips (my two main points of pain when lying down). I always recommend the DreamCloud Hybrid to people who want the Saatva Classic (#1) but don’t have the budget (read more in our DreamCloud mattress review). The DreamCloud gives you a similar feel and look but is over $1,000 cheaper. The Saatva definitely outperforms it in terms of overall pressure relief and support, and the Saatva is instantly comfortable, but for the money the DreamCloud is a brilliant choice. Benefits: Year’s trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty

4. Helix Midnight Luxe: from $1,373 $1,002 at Helix

My Sleep Editor Nicola is currently retesting the Helix Midnight Luxe (she’s taken it home for a second time this year, she loves it that much) and describes it as the perfect mattress for side sleepers. That’s because it pretty much eliminates all pressure points when you lie on your side for hours at a time, reducing hip, shoulder and knee pain. The general Helix mattress sale saves you 25% and you get a free bedding bundle, but our exclusive Helix Black Friday sale saves you 27% plus free bedding when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. That reduces the price of a queen size to $1,732.54. This isn’t the cheapest price I’ve seen it sell for this year (that came during July’s Prime day with a 32% discount reducing a queen to $1,614). However the free bedding bundle is larger with this new Black Friday offer ($330 worth of sheets, pillows and a mattress protector). For a cheaper side sleeper mattress, try the standard Helix Midnight ($999 for a queen at Helix) or the eco-friendly Amerisleep AS3 ($1,249 for a queen at Amerisleep) made with plant-derived foam. Benefits: Year’s trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty