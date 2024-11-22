I’m a Black Friday mattress deals expert — what I recommend buying this year
Most top mattress brands have already gone live with their holiday sales… with one big exception
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to buy a mattress, I see little point in waiting any longer as the best deals are already out there. The majority match the biggest discounts I’ve tracked in every other major sale this year, so you won’t miss a cent if you buy now instead of on Black Friday.
There is an exception though: Tempur-Pedic. Based on previous sales, I think Tempur-Pedic will drop a zinger of a deal on one of its more affordable models closer to actual Black Friday. So if you’re looking to buy one of these NASA-inspired mattresses, I recommend waiting to see if a better Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale comes along next week.
I’ve been reporting on holiday mattress sales for over five years and have become an expert on spotting a great deal and below are my top five personal recommendations from this year’s Black Friday mattress deals. You’ll find more up-to-the-minute picks in my Black Friday mattress deals live blog.
1. Saatva Classic: from $1,395 $995 at Saatva
I rate the Saatva Classic as the best mattress in the world and that’s after sleeping on and testing a huge range of traditional and boxed mattresses. It was $100 cheaper last Black Friday ($1,595 for a queen) compared to how much it costs in this year’s Saatva Black Friday sale ($1,695 for a queen). Yet I still think it’s worth the money – you’d pay way more for a comparable handcrafted hotel-style luxury innerspring hybrid in store. I’m sleeping on a queen size Luxury Firm 11.5” Saatva Classic and recommend it as the best hybrid mattress for most people wanting a slightly bouncy innerspring with bags of pressure relief (my full Saatva Classic mattress review is coming soon). However, don’t buy the Classic if you have back or joint pain – choose the Saatva RX instead ($2,895 for a queen at Saatva) or the DreamCloud Hybrid ($665 for a queen at DreamCloud) if you have a smaller budget.
Benefits: Year’s trial | Free White Glove Delivery | Lifetime warranty
2. Bear Original: from $699 $419.40 at Bear Mattress
The general public Bear Black Friday sale saves you 35% on all mattresses and you’ll get two free Sirrus Cloud Pillows worth $150. My team has secured a bigger discount that gets you 40% off (plus the free pillows) when you use the code TOMS40 at checkout. That reduces the cost of a queen size Bear Original memory foam mattress to $598.80 – Memorial Day is the only other time I’ve seen it go on sale for such a cheap price, so now is the best time to buy it. The lead tester for my team’s Bear Original mattress review awarded it high marks for spinal support and overall comfort, recommending it to couples who often wake each other up when shifting sleeping positions. Overall it’s an excellent value memory foam mattress and $51 cheaper this Black Friday than its main rival the Nectar Classic ($649 for a queen at Nectar), though Nectar’s trial is 365 nights versus Bear’s 120 night trial.
Benefits: 120-night trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty
3. DreamCloud Hybrid: from $419 at DreamCloud
You don’t need to rush to buy the DreamCloud Hybrid this Black Friday, as it’s been on sale for up to 50% off for over a month now. That said, it’s fantastic value for money with a queen size costing $665 in the DreamCloud Black Friday sale. I slept on the older version of this newly revamped hybrid mattress and was unsure of it at first; it felt firm and a bit unforgiving. After a couple of weeks though it transformed into a much comfier mattress with excellent pressure relief across the back and hips (my two main points of pain when lying down). I always recommend the DreamCloud Hybrid to people who want the Saatva Classic (#1) but don’t have the budget (read more in our DreamCloud mattress review). The DreamCloud gives you a similar feel and look but is over $1,000 cheaper. The Saatva definitely outperforms it in terms of overall pressure relief and support, and the Saatva is instantly comfortable, but for the money the DreamCloud is a brilliant choice.
Benefits: Year’s trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty
4. Helix Midnight Luxe: from $1,373 $1,002 at Helix
My Sleep Editor Nicola is currently retesting the Helix Midnight Luxe (she’s taken it home for a second time this year, she loves it that much) and describes it as the perfect mattress for side sleepers. That’s because it pretty much eliminates all pressure points when you lie on your side for hours at a time, reducing hip, shoulder and knee pain. The general Helix mattress sale saves you 25% and you get a free bedding bundle, but our exclusive Helix Black Friday sale saves you 27% plus free bedding when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. That reduces the price of a queen size to $1,732.54. This isn’t the cheapest price I’ve seen it sell for this year (that came during July’s Prime day with a 32% discount reducing a queen to $1,614). However the free bedding bundle is larger with this new Black Friday offer ($330 worth of sheets, pillows and a mattress protector). For a cheaper side sleeper mattress, try the standard Helix Midnight ($999 for a queen at Helix) or the eco-friendly Amerisleep AS3 ($1,249 for a queen at Amerisleep) made with plant-derived foam.
Benefits: Year’s trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty
5. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $189 at Siena
I’m currently overseeing retesting of the Siena Memory Foam Mattress and after seeing and feeling it for myself, I think it’s great value for money. I’m normally very picky with cheap mattresses and find them to be lacking on several fronts (namely pressure relief, temperature regulation and edge support), but the Siena really surprised me. I agree with my team’s report that it’s firmer than advertised (I’d put it at an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale), and also found the edge support to be very good for a cheap mattress. We’ll be updating our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review soon, but if you’re shopping the Black Friday sales for one of this year’s best-rated mattresses in a box that doesn’t cost the earth, I recommend the Siena at $379 for a queen (last month it cost $399). It’s a good choice for older kids and teens too, as well as for sprucing up guest bedrooms. Don’t buy it for the traditional memory foam feel though as it doesn’t have one – there’s very little ‘hug’ here. If that’s what you’re after, choose the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam (from $199 at Zinus) instead.
Benefits: 180-night trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty
Claire is a fully qualified journalist and Certified Sleep Science Coach with over 15 years’ product review experience. Claire is responsible for all mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide, including our Best Mattress of 2024 buying guide. She is our expert on Saatva, DreamCloud, Nectar and Tempur-Pedic mattresses, and is also our in-house hybrid mattress specialist. Claire is certified to advise people on how to choose a mattress that best suits their sleep, body and budget, as well as helping them to create a nighttime routine and bedroom environment that promote good sleep. As Senior Sleep Editor, Claire takes the lead on developing and overseeing rigorous testing procedures for our mattress reviews, both at home and in our fully equipped Sleep Studio. Claire leads a team of experienced sleep and mattress specialists who report on and test a wide range of mattress and sleep products, and she also writes about all things related to sleep, and has interviewed a wealth of experts including mattress designers and buyers, neuroscientists, and doctors of sleep medicine.