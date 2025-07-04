4th of July sales knock 50% off grills and patio furniture — 31 deals worth grabbing today

Celebrate Independence Day with outdoor deals from $21

4th of July Outdoor Sales
Prime Day is almost here — but we can't skip over the 4th of July! In honor of Independence Day, I'm rounding up the best deals on patio furniture, grills, outdoor essentials and more.

Some of our favorite retailers — like Lowe's, Home Depot, Target, Wayfair and more — are hosting epic 4th of July sales with up to 50% off everything you need for summer celebrations, pool parties and barbecues. And with deals starting at just $21, this is an event you won't want to miss.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite outdoor deals to shop this 4th of July. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Outdoor Accessories

Brightech Outdoor String Lights
Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon

Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

QRRICA Plant Pots
QRRICA Plant Pots: was $29 now $26 at Amazon

If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.

Hampton Bay Tropical Outdoor High Back Dining Chair Cushion
Hampton Bay Tropical Outdoor High Back Dining Chair Cushion: was $49 now $29 at The Home Depot

Get a set of these cushions, and your chairs will be both more comfortable and more stylish. They have a cheerful tropical flower print and are suitable for outdoor use, with ties to keep them securely on your chairs.

Breakwater Bay Upholstered Ottoman
Breakwater Bay Upholstered Ottoman: was $80 now $65 at Wayfair

It's hard not to lean into thick cabana stripes when outfitting an outdoor space or pool area— the look instantly reminds us of vacation. And this particular indoor-outdoor pouf doubles as both extra seating (reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements).

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella
Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $69 at Target

At a whopping 74% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Veikous Gray Fabric Hammock with Stand
Veikous Gray Fabric Hammock with Stand: was $149 now $99 at Lowe's

There's no better way to enjoy the outdoors than from the comfort of a hammock. This one can fit two people, with its own stand and a comfy pillow included.

Sand & Stable 8’x10’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug
Sand & Stable 8’x10’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug: was $538 now $148 at Wayfair

Refresh your porch or patio with discounted outdoor goods from Wayfair. We're firm believers that every space doesn't feel complete without the addition of a rug — even your backyard. And this jute lookalike, beige design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements. It's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. But our favorite part? The 8'x10' size for 73% off.

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart
Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $179 at Walmart

Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed
Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $325 now $279 at Lowe's

This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

Patio Furniture

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair
Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 at Walmart

Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave that these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2)
Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon

Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench
Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $165 now $115 at Target

Made of premium iron material, this swing bench is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Nuu Garden Brown 3-piece outdoor patio bar set
Nuu Garden Brown 3-piece outdoor patio bar set: was $332 now $199 at The Home Depot

This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.

Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set
Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: was $389 now $225 at Wayfair

If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from in the sale — this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. The all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set
Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: was $659 now $289 at Target

It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for less than $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write it's "great quality for the price," and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.

Costway Rattan Patio Table Set
Costway Rattan Patio Table Set: was $1,199 now $359 at Target

This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and six rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Highland Dunes 2-Person Outdoor Seating Set
Highland Dunes 2-Person Outdoor Seating Set: was $489 now $379 at Wayfair

This cushioned loveseat and acacia wood coffee table is the perfect addition to your patio. Reviewers note the water-resistant cushion is comfy and thick and is easy enough to assemble.

Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Set
Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Set: was $465 now $427 at The Home Depot

Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set
Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $499 at Amazon

This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.

Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set
Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,104 now $499 at Wayfair

Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar that's now 50% off. It features six stools that easily slide out from underneath. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the glass tabletop adds a touch of elegance to your space and is super easy to clean. The wicker furniture and the premium seat cushions are all weather-resistant.

Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation
Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $861 now $620 at The Home Depot

Score $129 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of six different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.

Grills

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill
Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 at Amazon

The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.

Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle
Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle: was $147 now $124 at Walmart

Satisfy your hunger with this tabletop propane griddle that you can use on the go just as easily as you do in your backyard. It also comes with a matching hardcover to help keep your griddle clean in between uses.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill
Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $499 now $389 at The Home Depot

Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.

Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill
Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill : was $999 now $799 at The Home Depot

If you want a versatile outdoor cooker, this Ninja grill is the answer. Our Ninja FlexFlame Grill review praised its excellent cooking and smoking performance. Plus, with its easy set up and speedy heat-up time, you'll be able to get grilling in a flash. On the downside, it requires electricity, and it gets pricy if you want to add Ninja accessories.

Weber Genesis E-435 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Weber Genesis E-435 Liquid Propane Gas Grill: was $1,849 now $1,499 at Amazon

Weber's most powerful line, a Genesis grill can set you back thousands of dollars, so this $350 discount is a welcome sight. It features a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.

Fire Pits

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $229 at Lowe's

For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table
Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table: was $666 now $249 at Target

For those chilly spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its $467 discount.

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace
Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's

Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

Real Flame Anson Fire Pit
Real Flame Anson Fire Pit: was $511 now $319 at Wayfair

Constructed with heavy-gauge steel, this raised base protects your patio or deck. The simple, bowl-shaped design should fit into any setup and a complimentary spark screen, fire poker and grate means you'll have all the tools needed to take any summer gathering past sunset at once. Just add some marshmallows and chocolate.

Real Flame Hamilton Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table
Real Flame Hamilton Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $545 now $319 at Wayfair

From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors this spring. You'll love cozying up to the portable fire pit that includes a spark screen, log poker, log grate and vinyl storage cover.

