I've found a top Tempur-Pedic deal in today's Mattress Firm sale — up to 30% off the Tempur-ProAdapt

Tempur-Pedic mattresses aren't known for their budget price tags, so this 4th of July deal is worth snapping up if you're in the market for a luxury beds. Right now Mattress Firm is discounting the previous model of the Tempur-Adapt, and a queen will set you back $2,379.30 (MSRP $3,399), which is a considerable saving on this popular (but expensive) mattress.

Made by one of the best mattress brands on the market, the Tempur-ProAdapt is a 12" mattress with excellent pressure-relieving qualities. I rate it particularly highly for people with back and joint pain, thanks to the cushioning hug of the Tempur-Material foam providing relief at pressure points.

Tempur-Pedic hasn't discounted the ProAdapt on its own website for the 4th of July mattress sales, although you will get $300 worth of free accessories. So this deal is the best we expect to see today on the mattress (that said, the more expensive Tempur-ProBreeze is one of the beds we'd buy in the 4th of July sales). Let's take a closer look at the deal.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProAdapt mattress: twin XL was $2,899 now $2,029.30 at Mattress Firm

Using adaptive cushioning to cradle and support the joints, I think the ProAdapt is a great choice for people with back pain. Like all the best mattresses for back pain, it supports the lumbar region and keeps the spine aligned by gently contouring and adapting to the shape of each sleeper. Mattress Firm's 4th of July offer takes up to 30% off an older version of the mattress in a medium feel, and there's limited availability on this one, so you should move fast if you're interested. It's the largest discount we've seen on the ProAdapt, and takes a queen down to $2,379.30. You'll also get a 120-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free delivery to your door with Mattress Firm.

All about the pressure relief

The main focus of the Tempur-ProAdapt is its pressure relief, which makes it an ideal choice for back pain. We've tested the ProAdapt's little brother, the Adapt and in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review, and we rated the medium feel as ideal for back sleepers, so I'd expect to see similar with the ProAdapt. (Excitingly, the version of the Tempur-Adapt that we reviewed is also on sale at Mattress Firm, and at a much more affordable price.)

The slow-moving Tempur-Material foam makes this mattress an excellent choice for those who share their bed with a restless sleeper, but that same foam also means this isn't a great choice for hot sleepers as heat is easily trapped.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

If you sleep hot, I'd recommend one of the best cooling mattresses instead. Tempur's foam is also an acquired taste, delivering much more of an enveloping body hug than most memory foam; if you're looking for something with a more traditional innerspring feel, the Saatva RX is our top pick for back pain and has far less sinkage.

The best luxury mattresses come with high price tags, so it's always worth taking advantage of a sale. Although we do see regular Tempur-Pedic mattress sales, it's rare for discounts to exceed $300, so Mattress Firm's deals offering over $1,000 off is great value.

Mattress Firm also offers a slight longer trial period than Tempur-Pedic (120 nights to 90) and you'll get a 10-year warranty. Do note, though, that you'll only get free delivery to your door and you'll have to pay $99 if you want white glove delivery.

Smaller budget? Try this instead