Garmin's Lily 2 Active smartwatch is slim, fashionable — and now on sale for Prime Day

The Garmin Lily 2 Active is the best Garmin running watch for anyone who wants a fitness tracker that doubles as a smartwatch, keeps tabs on your health, and doesn’t take up your whole wrist. It’s chic, small, lightweight and functional.

Right now, you can get the Garmin Lily 2 Active for $249 at Amazon. It has built-in GPS, advanced health metrics like heart rate and sleep tracking, plus smart notifications to keep you connected without needing your phone. (For more deals, follow our Prime Day deals live blog).

Its sleek design makes it comfortable enough to wear all day, whether you’re running or at the office. If you want a fitness watch that looks as good as it works, this is a great time to grab it.

Building on the original Garmin Lily, the Lily 2 Active brings some handy upgrades that make it great for both everyday wear and workouts. It has built-in GPS, so you can leave your phone at home but still track your runs accurately. Plus, new smart features like Google Wallet make it easier to use the watch for more than just fitness tracking.

Despite its small size, the Lily 2 Active doesn’t compromise on health monitoring, offering insights into sleep quality, stress levels, and energy reserves. It’s swim-friendly too, with water resistance up to 50 meters, so you don’t need to take it off in the pool or shower.