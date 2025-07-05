Back to school this summer? Transform your dorm sleep setup for under $200 with these top 4th of July sale picks

Getting ready for a new school or college year isn’t just about fresh backpacks and sports gear — it’s also the perfect time to upgrade your sleep setup. Whether you’re heading to a college dorm or setting up a cozy space at home, we’ve found pillows and other bedding up to 22% off in the 4th of July sales, all under a budget of $200.

While your dorm room bed may not be as comfortable or supportive as the best mattresses for all sleepers, thanks to their premium construction, adding a mattress topper will improve the experience considerably. Don't forget to pop on the most underrated bedding item guaranteeing a clean sleep throughout your stay: a humble mattress protector.

Need to explore more deals? Head to our best of 4th of July mattresses and bedding sale where we track the latest discounts as they drop, or check out our quick and easy list of the beds we'd buy in the 4th of July sales. Now, though, let's look at the budget-friendly dorm-finds which will help you build an ideal bed that supports both your busy schedule and your sleep…

1. Serta ThermaGel Cooling Mattress Topper: twin XL was $74.99 now $59.00 at Amazon

This affordable cooling Serta Thermagel is comparable to some of the best mattress toppers and its twin XL size is made to fit standard college dorm beds. The plush and contouring 100% memory foam topper is infused with cooling Thermal Gel to help you sleep cool and comfortable all night. It is available in two styles (2" and 3") and currently has up to 22% off, dropping the price of a twin XL from $74.99 to $59. User score: ★★★★½ (9K+ reviews)

2. Utopia Bedding Bamboo Mattress Protector: twin was $14.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Breathable waterproof protection for your bed starting from just $12.99? Our Utopia Bedding Bamboo Mattress Protector review goes into detail on how it largely delivers on this front. It is crafted from 80% polyester and 20% bamboo-derived viscose material which means it's breathable and moisture-wicking, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. This affordable mattress protector has price reductions on most sizes, with a queen dropping from $19.99 to $17.99 for a queen. Our review: ★★★½

3. Coop Original Adjustable Pillow: queen was $85 now $68 at Coop Sleep Goods

A plush supportive pillow can make all the difference to your sleep and this one from Coop Sleep Goods is just what you need. The fully-adjustable shredded memory foam and microfiber fill can be customized to suit your sleeping style and preferences (simply add or remove fill). This is why it secured the best adjustable pillow title in our guide. You can now grab this at 20% off which takes the price of a queen pillow from $85 down to $68. Plus it comes with Coop's industry-best sleep benefits which will come in handy: 100-night trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★½

4. CGK 3 Piece Sheet Set: twin was $32.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Available in over 25 different colors and patterns, the CGK Unlimited 3-piece sheet set is that final touch of elegance your bed needs. It is designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep, so you won't have to worry that it won't fit your dorm bed. It's also made from high-quality brushed microfiber which will not only give a luscious soft feel to your mattress but is also stain-proof, wrinkle-resistant and much more. Grab this now at 15% off which drops the price of a queen set from $41.99 to $29.99. User score: ★★★★½ (370K+ reviews)

