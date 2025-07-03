The cooling mattress I'd buy just dropped to 40% off in a surprise 4th July sale

As an active runner, occasional hot sleeper and, of course, a mattress tester, if you asked me what mattress I'd pick without a budget in mind, my answer would undoubtedly be the Bear Elite Hybrid, which just dropped to 40% off all sizes at Bear with the code FOJ4TY.

Packed with temperature balancing technology (we're talking Phase Change Material, copper foams, breathable coils and Celliant), my team of fellow bed testers and I rate the Bear Elite Hybrid as the best cooling mattress of the year.

Regular mattress sales at Bear take 35% off the Elite Hybrid but this 40% off only appears around big-hitting sales like Black Friday and Memorial Day. Honestly, I didn't expect to see it in 4th July mattress sales and I doubt it will stick around long. So, go, go, go if you're in the market for a reliable cooling mattress this summer.

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress (queen): was from $2,427 now from $1,456.20 at Bear

After 40% off, a queen Beat Elite Hybrid will set you back $1,637 with the Celliant upgrade or $1,457 without it (was $2,727 and $2,427 respectively). Like the very best hybrid mattresses you can get, there are three firmness levels to pick from with the Bear Elite making it suitable for most sleepers. While 40% is the best discount we see in Bear mattress sales, MSRPs appear to have risen lately, with a queen last month costing $2,305 at MSRP vs the $2,427 today. So the mattress isn't at its lowest ever price (though it's likely the lowest we'll see from now on). Still, 120 night sleep trial, limited lifetime warranty and free and fast shipping are included, making this an excellent deal.



Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,900+ reviews)

Why the Bear Elite Hybrid is really elite when it comes to cooling

First things first, to benefit from the Bear Elite's full cooling mechanism you must upgrade with the Celliant cover, which costs an extra $180 for a queen size after the current 40% discount.

For this premium, you get a mattress that captures body heat and converts it into infrared energy that helps your muscles recover through the night while removing heat from the bed surface.

This mattress also incorporates copper-infused foams which help to transfer heat away from the body to keep the surface of the bed cool. On top of this, being a hybrid mattress means there's plenty of airflow through the bed.

The result? A mattress that's able to keep you call even during a Texan summer, according to our lead tester for the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review.

