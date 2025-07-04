Chill out! This Ninja FrostVault cooler deal is ice cold — and up to 24% off

Ninja makes some of the best home appliances, and that includes outdoor goodies. The Ninja FrostVault cooler fits in with that trend, as it's one of the best coolers money can buy.

Right now, Amazon has all three sizes of the Ninja FrostVault cooler on sale from $217. So whether you want a giant 65QT cooler or a smaller, more portable 30QT model, there's a deal for you.

Best Ninja cooler deals

Ninja FrostVault 30QT: was $279 now $217 at Amazon If you don't think you need the massive cooler, you can still get a good deal on the 30QT model. This will fit 48 cans without ice or 28 cans with ice. It still keeps everything cold for days at a time, it's just smaller. It also has the cool dry zone, which lets you keep food and other items cool without all the moisture.

Ninja FrostVault 45QT: was $299 now $236 at Amazon The 45QT version of the cooler can hold up to 68 cans and keeps them cool for 8 days. If you use ice, it'll fit 40 cans, which is still a considerable capacity. Like the other models, the wheels also mean you don't have to carry it, making it easy to maneuver even when full of ice-cold goodness.

Ninja FrostVault 65QT: was $349 now $265 at Amazon The Ninja FrostVault cooler is the most impressive cooler we have tried and has become our go-to for hot summer adventures. This is the biggest model offered by Ninja with a capacity of 65QT. It's leak-proof, insulated, shatter-resistant, and much more. The large cooler will fit 97 cans without ice or 54 cans with ice, enough to keep the party going.

All three models feature a dry zone that keeps food and other items cold without direct exposure to melting ice.

In our Ninja FrostVault review, we gave the cooler an impressive 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award. We specifically reviewed the 45QT version of the cooler, but the kind words we said about it apply to all three models.

"It keeps cans perfectly cold for eight whole days, with ice only melting after 5, which is beyond impressive," reads our review. Eight days with cold drinks is incredible — you can have a week-long party without needing a refrigerator.

We liked the drawer for food in our review. "Having the two sections in the box was very useful as I was able to keep drinks at the top and food in the bottom drawer," said Tom's Guide reviewer Ashley Thieme.

The only negative was the price, with Thieme saying, "Sure, the price tag is high, but the performance really does speak for itself." With this deal of up to 24% off, that price issue is significantly decreased, and the value is substantially increased.