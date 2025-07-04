I run 10Ks in these Asics running shoes and they just crashed to $99 ahead of Prime Day

I'm not that loyal to running shoes; if a new release grabs my attention and feels good on my feet, then that's the pair I'm wearing. That said, I've been wearing the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 Sneaker for a few years, and this is my go-to sneaker for 10Ks.

Right now, you can get the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 Sneaker on sale for just $99 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It's one of the best best prices I've seen for this shoe. (For more deals, check out our early Prime Day deals live blog).

When picking the best running shoes these days, there's a lot to consider. Do you want a rocker feel, lots of cushioning, or a pair that lets you thrash out zippy miles? Are you fussy about materials?

Although there have been several releases since, namely the Asics Gel Nimbus 26 and Gel Nimbus 27, I keep coming back to the 25s for 10Ks.

The upper feels bootie-esque and cradles my ankles. There's plush padding around the collar, and the cushioning is super bouncy for longer runs.

Given that the Nimbus 26 isn't remarkably different, I'd save your money and grab the 25s at a slashed price if you don't want to pay up for the 27s.

The midsole is packed with a meaty slice of FF Blast+ Eco cushioning and uses PureGel technology to create a lighter and softer cushion.

Despite the thickness, the shoe feels very lightweight on your feet, especially when you're heading out for longer miles. I also pack this pair whenever I'm traveling and can only take one pair of sneakers for exercise.

Neutral and underpronated runners should be fine, but overpronaters may want to shop around. I wear the pink color, but there's an outrageous amount of choices available if you like bright and cheerful or understated and stripped back.

And honestly, $99 is seriously cheap for an Asics running shoe, so I'd jump while you can.