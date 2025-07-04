I run 10Ks in these Asics running shoes and they just crashed to $99 ahead of Prime Day

I'm not that loyal to running shoes; if a new release grabs my attention and feels good on my feet, then that's the pair I'm wearing. That said, I've been wearing the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 Sneaker for a few years, and this is my go-to sneaker for 10Ks.
Right now, you can get the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 Sneaker on sale for just $99 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It's one of the best best prices I've seen for this shoe. (For more deals, check out our early Prime Day deals live blog).
You can choose from a range of bold colorways when purchasing the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 ahead of Prime Day. Right now, these sneakers have dropped to just $99. You can also pick up the men's on sale for the same price drop.
When picking the best running shoes these days, there's a lot to consider. Do you want a rocker feel, lots of cushioning, or a pair that lets you thrash out zippy miles? Are you fussy about materials?
Although there have been several releases since, namely the Asics Gel Nimbus 26 and Gel Nimbus 27, I keep coming back to the 25s for 10Ks.
The upper feels bootie-esque and cradles my ankles. There's plush padding around the collar, and the cushioning is super bouncy for longer runs.
Given that the Nimbus 26 isn't remarkably different, I'd save your money and grab the 25s at a slashed price if you don't want to pay up for the 27s.
The midsole is packed with a meaty slice of FF Blast+ Eco cushioning and uses PureGel technology to create a lighter and softer cushion.
Despite the thickness, the shoe feels very lightweight on your feet, especially when you're heading out for longer miles. I also pack this pair whenever I'm traveling and can only take one pair of sneakers for exercise.
Neutral and underpronated runners should be fine, but overpronaters may want to shop around. I wear the pink color, but there's an outrageous amount of choices available if you like bright and cheerful or understated and stripped back.
And honestly, $99 is seriously cheap for an Asics running shoe, so I'd jump while you can.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and personal trained, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.