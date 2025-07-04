I’m a sleep coach — 3 top mattresses worth every cent in today's 4th of July sales

I’ve been a mattress tester for five years and I’ve been tracking bed deals for just as long, so I’m in a great position to help you choose a comfy new mattress in today’s 4th of July sales. I’ve scoured the latest deals and I think the best option for most sleepers is $400 off the Saatva Classic at Saatva with a queen priced $1,699 (was $2,099).

Saatva is the highest ranking option in our best mattress of the year guide and $1,699 for a queen is one of the cheapest prices you can buy it for at any time of the year. My top tip if you are shopping today? Pick a mattress that suits your sleep style just as much as it suits your budget.

A cheap bed isn’t always a false economy, but in my experience as head of mattress testing for Tom’s Guide, the more you spend, the better quality of bed you get. There are a few rare exceptions though, and I’ve included one (hello, Siena Mattress) below. My team is also tracking this year’s 4th of July mattress sales live, with the latest deals as they drop. For now, here’s what I recommend buying and why…

Great value couples mattress 2. DreamCloud Classic: twin was $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud lives in my guest room and every person who has slept on it asks me the same question: ‘What is that mattress and where can I buy it?’ The DreamCloud Classic is a lot of bed for the money – it’s $1,000 cheaper than the Saatva at $699 for a queen and you get $599 of free bedding. That’s a phenomenal deal yet it isn’t exclusive to the 4th of July – I see this offer regularly in the DreamCloud mattress sales so you have time to sleep on it. Is the DreamCloud as good as the Saatva? Nope. But considering the performance (see our DreamCloud mattress review) for the price, it’s a brilliant choice for most people and one of the biggest bargains you’ll find today. Like the Saatva, the DreamCloud comes with a year’s trial and a forever warranty, but the free shipping is basic. Our review: ★★★★½ User score: ★★★★½ (9,000+ reviews)

Firm memory foam support 3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $199 now $149 at Amazon

Remember earlier when I said there are a few rare exceptions to the cheap mattress rule? This is one of them. The toxin-free Siena Memory Foam impressed my team of expert testers – some of whom are used to sleeping on high-end organic mattresses – with its firmer foam feel that lends itself well to back and stomach sleep. I was blown away by the great temperature regulation (as a hot sleeper, I’m wary of all-foam beds) and the strong edge support; that’s unusual in a mattress that (as of today's sales) costs just $278 for a queen. Amazon's new deal is nearly $60 cheaper than the price it sold for last Black Friday, and $80 cheaper than what Siena itself is selling this bed for. If you want the best memory foam mattress for back and stomach sleeping, this is the deal for you. Amazon is also honoring Siena’s 180-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★ User score: ★★★★½ (3,000+ reviews)

How much should you spend on a mattress?

Not all of us have unlimited budgets to spend on mattresses, so you need to go into the 4th of July sales with a rough idea of ideally what you’d like to spend on a new mattress and what your maximum budget is.

In my experience, around $650-$1,000 gets you a queen size top-rated mattress in a box made by the likes of DreamCloud, Nectar, Layla, Leesa, Casper, Bear, and Puffy. $1,499-$1,899 gets you the absolute cream of the crop, including Saatva, Helix and Bear’s most luxurious mattresses.

It’s definitely possible to get a good cheap mattress for under $400 in a queen size, but I recommend sticking to known brands with strong professional and user ratings and clear returns policies. These include Siena Sleep, Zinus, and Allswell Home.

Can you return a mattress bought online?

Yes you can return any mattress bought online as long as the brand or retailer you’re purchasing it from has a clear returns policy. Most good mattress brands offer free returns, but some might state that you have to sleep on the mattress for at least 30 nights before arranging an exchange or return. That’s because, on average, it takes around 30 days for your body to get used to a new bed.

Retailers might have different returns policies to the brands themselves, so if you’re buying a named brand bed from Amazon, for example, learn how to return a mattress to Amazon before you purchase your new mattress. Mattresses sold on Amazon generally have a returns window of 30-100 days.

