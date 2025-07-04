Don't miss these 5 early Prime Day Roomba robot vacuum deals — some are at their lowest prices ever

A robot vacuum is one of the best investments you can make in your home. They always say the one thing you can't buy is time, but with a robot vacuum, you can — in a way, at least. It'll save you time keeping your floors clean, which gives you more time with your friends and family.

In the world of best robot vacuums, there's no bigger name than iRobot, with its Roomba line of vacuums. And in the build to Amazon Prime Day, you can score huge discounts on several iRobot Roomba vacuums, including one of the company's top-of-the-line models at 50% off. (For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals live blog).

Best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba Y0140 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: was $274 now $139 at Amazon This is one of the most affordable robot vacuum and mop combo units you can get your hands on with this deal. Sure, it doesn't have the auto-emptying feature, but it'll still save you tons of time having to mop and vacuum yourself. And at $139, you can't beat the price.