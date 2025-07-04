Don't miss these 5 early Prime Day Roomba robot vacuum deals — some are at their lowest prices ever
Up to 50% off the robot vacuum you've always wanted
A robot vacuum is one of the best investments you can make in your home. They always say the one thing you can't buy is time, but with a robot vacuum, you can — in a way, at least. It'll save you time keeping your floors clean, which gives you more time with your friends and family.
In the world of best robot vacuums, there's no bigger name than iRobot, with its Roomba line of vacuums. And in the build to Amazon Prime Day, you can score huge discounts on several iRobot Roomba vacuums, including one of the company's top-of-the-line models at 50% off. (For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals live blog).
Quick Links
- all iRobot Roomba deals on Amazon
- iRobot Roomba Y0140 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: was $274 now $139
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $349 now $199
- iRobot Roomba 104 Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $449 now $249
- iRobot Roomba Plus 504 Vac Robot Vacuum with AutoEmpty Dock: was $749 now $379
- iRobot Roomba Plus 405 (G181) Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $799 now $399
Best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals
This is one of the most affordable robot vacuum and mop combo units you can get your hands on with this deal. Sure, it doesn't have the auto-emptying feature, but it'll still save you tons of time having to mop and vacuum yourself. And at $139, you can't beat the price.
This affordable model offers smart mapping, Alexa support and a personalized cleaning-powered OS. It promises incredible pet hair cleaning, making it a perfect option for homeowners with shedding dogs. Don't snooze on this one, because there's no guarantee this deal will last.
If you want a Roomba that'll mop and vacuum, but you don't want to spend a ton of money, you can get the Roomba 104 Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop for $249. For the features it offers, that's quite reasonable. It self-empties, offers LiDAR, and so much more.
If your home is mostly carpet, there's no reason to get a mop/vacuum combo unit. But that doesn't mean you don't want a high-end vacuum, and the Roomba Plus 504 delivers that. No one likes a dirty carpet and this robot vacuum will make sure you never have to deal with grimey carpets again.
This is one of the best iRobot vacuums you can get. With its $799 price tag, it's prohibitively expensive. However, with this early Prime Day deal, you can save 50% off the regular price, leaving you with a high-end vacuum and mop for just $399.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.