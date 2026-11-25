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I've covered Black Friday TV deals for 19 years and these are the discounts I'd buy with my own money
Your cheat sheet to the best deals on our favorite TVs
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Name any retailer and chances are they're offering Black Friday TV deals today. For years, TVs have been the rockstar of Black Friday deals and that remains true for 2026. But not every TV deal you'll find today is worth your time.
I've been covering Black Friday TV deals for 19 years. I even purchased my first OLED TV two Black Friday ago. So when it comes to deal hunting, consider me your expert guide. I'll help you navigate through the maze of TV deals and spotlight the discounts on the TVs the Tom's Guide staff has tested, recommends, or has purchased.
My top pick today is the Hisense 75-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV for $699 at Amazon. In our Hisense U6SF Pro review we called the Editor's Choice TV one of this year's best budget TVs. The 55-, 65-, and 75-inch models are all at their lowest price of the year starting from $469.
Make sure to bookmark this page as we bring you more of the best Black Friday TV deals today. For a wider look at this week's sales, check out our Black Friday deals guide.
TV Deals: Quick Links
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- OLED TVs: deals from $599 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" QM6K QD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $479 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 65" U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $529 @ Amazon
- Roku 85" Select QLED 4K TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon
- LG 5" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Editor's Picks
The Ember Artline is Amazon's take on the art TV competing with the likes of Samsung's The Frame. It features a matte 4K QLED display that, like The Frame, can act as artwork when you're not watching shows or movies. Instead of Tizen, however, the Artline comes with the new Fire TV operating system that received an overhaul this past February, as well as access to Alexa+.
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The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser.
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In our Hisense U6SF Pro review, we called the U6 Pro one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs out there. All models are on sale, but the 75-inch model is such an epic bargain at this price point. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz), and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish that actually works. If you're on a budget, enjoy mostly daytime viewing, and are an avid gamer, this TV is for you.
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The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture.
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The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. Whether you're a gamer, sports fan, or movie buff — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Should you buy a TV on Black Friday...?
Good afternoon, shoppers! I'm Louis, deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide. I've been covering retail holidays for 19 years (!) and Thanksgiving Week is my favorite time of year to buy just about anything. But TVs in particular tend to see the biggest price drops this week.
While it's true that you can find good TV deals throughout the year (like on Presidents' Day, Labor Day, etc) the very best TV deals happen in November/December. And I'm not just saying that — I myself waited till November to buy my first OLED TV. (The now old, but still amazing LG C2 if you're wondering).
Simply put, the next few days will see the lowest prices on the TVs that are actually worth buying. If you have a shopping question or just want to let me know what deals you're looking for — or what TV you've already purchased — drop me a note! Now on to the deals....
--Louis
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