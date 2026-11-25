Black Friday TV deals 2026 LIVE (Image credit: Amazon edited with Gemini) Staff picked deals:

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Name any retailer and chances are they're offering Black Friday TV deals today. For years, TVs have been the rockstar of Black Friday deals and that remains true for 2026. But not every TV deal you'll find today is worth your time.

I've been covering Black Friday TV deals for 19 years. I even purchased my first OLED TV two Black Friday ago. So when it comes to deal hunting, consider me your expert guide. I'll help you navigate through the maze of TV deals and spotlight the discounts on the TVs the Tom's Guide staff has tested, recommends, or has purchased.

My top pick today is the Hisense 75-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV for $699 at Amazon. In our Hisense U6SF Pro review we called the Editor's Choice TV one of this year's best budget TVs. The 55-, 65-, and 75-inch models are all at their lowest price of the year starting from $469.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we bring you more of the best Black Friday TV deals today. For a wider look at this week's sales, check out our Black Friday deals guide.

Editor's Picks

Amazon 65" Ember Artline 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $499 at Amazon The Ember Artline is Amazon's take on the art TV competing with the likes of Samsung's The Frame. It features a matte 4K QLED display that, like The Frame, can act as artwork when you're not watching shows or movies. Instead of Tizen, however, the Artline comes with the new Fire TV operating system that received an overhaul this past February, as well as access to Alexa+. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $697 at Amazon The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $699 at Amazon In our Hisense U6SF Pro review, we called the U6 Pro one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs out there. All models are on sale, but the 75-inch model is such an epic bargain at this price point. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz), and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish that actually works. If you're on a budget, enjoy mostly daytime viewing, and are an avid gamer, this TV is for you. Read more Read less ▼