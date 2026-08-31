12 stylish New Balance sneakers your feet will thank you for buying – from $47
Up your sneaker game with this range of cool shoes from New Balance
New Balance is well-known as one of the comfiest sneaker brands out there, with a wide range of shoes that combine style and durability. Expect stylish designs with a retro flourish that feel great right out of the box.
For this article I've pulled together 12 of my favorite New Balance designs, all of which are available to buy now on Amazon. There's sneakers and running shoes for men, women, and kids here and in a range of sizes. If you see something you like, but are worried that it won't fit, make sure to check the drop down menu on each item to find out which alternative sizes and colors are available. Some of them even have money off right now.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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