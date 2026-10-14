Amazon takes up to 52% off New Balance — 15 best deals on running and walking shoes for fall
Some of the best New Balance sneakers are on sale
Hitting the pavement this fall? There are a bunch of New Balance deals at Amazon that you don't want to miss out on. Some of our favorite running and walking shoes are dropping in price right now!
For example, you can currently get the New Balance FuelCell Rebel V5 running shoes on sale from $108. In our New Balance FuelCell Rebel V5 review our tester called it "one of the best daily running shoes available" and praised its stable, versatile design.
Note: Prices vary depending on your size and color choice. Check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.
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- Fresh Foam Rcvry V1 Slide (Men's): was $44 now from $37
- 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now from $38
- 460 V4 Running Shoe (Women's): was $64 now from $48
- Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now from $56
- Fresh Foam 520 V9 Running Shoe (Men's): was $69 now from $59
- Fresh Foam X 1080v14 Running Shoe (Men's): was $164 now from $134
- FuelCell SuperComp Trainer V3 (Women's): was $179 now from $139
- FuelCell Supercomp Elite V5 (Women's): was $264 now from $139
New Balance shoes
These New Balance running slides will treat your feet to some well deserved comfort during your recovery. These are lightweight and have a Fresh Foam midsole to support your feet. Plus, they slip on in a flash.
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You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
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Despite their budget-friendly price, the New Balance 460 V4 are packed with soft cushioning and feature a supportive design. Reviewers on Amazon rave about how comfortable these shoes are.
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Pick up a pair of New Balance cross trainers with a discount? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are lots of different color options to choose from.
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Packed with Fresh Foam midsole cushioning, these New Balance are super lightweight. Reviewers on Amazon like that they're comfortable supportive even when worn all day long. Plus, they come in a nice array of simple, stylish color schemes.
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Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
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The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with! These are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair.
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Lightweight and incredibly comfortable; what more could you want from a pair of shoes? The New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz Artisan V3 are a great buy, especially now that they've been discounted. One shopper on Amazon assures that "these are the lightest, grippiest, most comfortable shoes I've ever bought."
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Right now you can get the New Balance 237 V1 sneakers on sale and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. They have a suede and mesh upper with a sleek three-tone color scheme.
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The lightweight New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 is a comfortable and speedy daily trainer that's perfect for those who don't love the feel of max-cushioned shoes, as it has a more grounded feel.
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This everyday running shoe from New Balance is designed as much for beginners as it is for athletes. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it will work as well for a lunchtime 5K as it will for 5 a.m. marathon training. It's got an 8mm drop and a rockered profile for increased comfort.
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The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 is a comfortable trail-running and hiking shoe that’s great for active trips. Despite its plush feel, it's still nice and stable with solid grip. You probably won't set your fastest times in this shoe, but it feels great to run in.
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The New Balance 1080v14 is a previous candidate on our list of the best running shoes. We gave it a 4-star rating in our New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 review, saying that this is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a great balance of comfort and weight.
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If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
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Our Fitness Editor, Jane McGuire, ran her fastest marathon in the Supercomp Elite V5 — and our Senior Fitness Writer, Nick Harris-Fry loved their lightweight, propulsive design in his New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite V5 review. Don't sleep on this saving!
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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