Amazon takes up to 52% off New Balance — 15 best deals on running and walking shoes for fall

Hitting the pavement this fall? There are a bunch of New Balance deals at Amazon that you don't want to miss out on. Some of our favorite running and walking shoes are dropping in price right now!

For example, you can currently get the New Balance FuelCell Rebel V5 running shoes on sale from $108. In our New Balance FuelCell Rebel V5 review our tester called it "one of the best daily running shoes available" and praised its stable, versatile design.

Note: Prices vary depending on your size and color choice. Check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

New Balance shoes

Save 52% New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $38 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Shoes (Women’s): was $74 now $44 at Amazon Pick up a pair of New Balance cross trainers with a discount? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are lots of different color options to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $56 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 410 V8 Trail Running Shoe (Men's): was $69 now $59 at Amazon The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with! These are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz Artisan V3 Shoes (Men's): was $94 now $74 at Amazon Lightweight and incredibly comfortable; what more could you want from a pair of shoes? The New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz Artisan V3 are a great buy, especially now that they've been discounted. One shopper on Amazon assures that "these are the lightest, grippiest, most comfortable shoes I've ever bought." Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 237 V1 Sneaker (Men's): was $84 now $76 at Amazon Right now you can get the New Balance 237 V1 sneakers on sale and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. They have a suede and mesh upper with a sleek three-tone color scheme. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Ellipse v1 (Men’s): was $145 now $109 at Amazon This everyday running shoe from New Balance is designed as much for beginners as it is for athletes. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it will work as well for a lunchtime 5K as it will for 5 a.m. marathon training. It's got an 8mm drop and a rockered profile for increased comfort. Read more Read less ▼

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