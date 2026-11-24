There are five items that I swear by for helping build strength, balance and stability for my clients, and before I train them, I encourage them to purchase these affordable pieces of gym kit so that they can keep up their hard work when we're not together.

As you may well know, maintaining balance, stability and strength as you age is crucial, and given we have a cost of living crisis on our hands right now, you may be wanting to exercise at home with affordable home gym equipment. That's where I can help.

Early Black Friday deals are now live, making it the perfect time to grab these items for bargain prices. But you’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are five of the Black Friday apparel deals I'm recommending if you're training at home over 50.

Best gym deals

Best for stability Save 44% ($7) Hoedia Unisex Socks: was $16 now $9 at Amazon An entire Pilates home kit for $9 is amazing. This kit comes with a 14-inch Pilates ring, a 9.84-inch Pilates ball, 5 resistance bands, a figure-8 resistance band, 1 yoga strap, 2 core sliders, a pair of Pilates grip socks, air pump, inflatable tube, tape measure, storage bag and guide. I recommend that every household have one for building strength, stability and flexibility as you get older. Read more Read less ▼

Best for strengthening Save 45% ($9) Renoj Loop Bands: was $20 now $11 at Amazon Again, quality matters with bands, because if they're not made well, they can snap, snag, or ride up, which is a nightmare when you're trying to focus. These are brilliant for core and glute work, strengthening the stabilizing muscles that support your spine, pelvis and posture. These muscles are crucial anyway, but even more so as you age. You get three thick, durable bands that grip well and will help you build strength where it matters. Read more Read less ▼

Best for mobility and flexibility Save 21% ($13) Manduka Begin Yoga Mat 68": was $62 now $49 at Amazon Buy cheap, buy twice when it comes to yoga mats. If you spend a lot of time on your mat, quality matters, and Manduka is known for top quality, grip and comfort. In fact, this brand is known to yoga teachers, who swear by Manduka for their mats. This one is 20% off, and it is lightweight, reversible, and comes with alignment stripes. Read more Read less ▼

Best for versatility Save 47% ($47) CAP Workout bench: was $99 now $52 at Amazon A workout bench honestly transforms how much exercise you can do at your own home, and this one folds down to save space and also offers different height settings. So no, you don't need to quit your Bulgarian split squats or seated overhead press just because you're not in the gym. Read more Read less ▼

Best for balance Save 22% ($20) Lifepro Balance Trainer: was $89 now $69 at Amazon Balance trainers are one of the best pieces of equipment you can own for home workouts. And because balance and strength decline and accelerate into your 50s, it's a crucial time for practicing yours. This one comes from a brilliant brand I use often, called Lifepro. I can tell you the quality of this product is excellent, with a grippy outer layer, a 10" Pilates ball, an inflation straw, a tape measure, and plugs. I train my dad on this every single week! Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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