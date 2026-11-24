You don't need the gym or an hour spare to build your whole body, as this nifty kettlebell complex proves. If you're unfamiliar with a complex, it just means a sequence of exercises performed one after the other without rest. Once you feel familiar with the exercises, it should begin to feel like a moving meditation, albeit a sweat-laden one.

You just need one of the best kettlebells, and I also recommend a yoga mat. That's it. I also suggest making sure you have a little space around you. Check out the workout below, along with some benefits and step-by-step instructions.

And I'm giving fair warning now: this is a challenging beast of a routine.

The moves

Kettlebell swings : Stand with your feet roughly shoulder-width apart. Grip a kettlebell in both hands, draw your shoulders back and down and lift your chest. Hinge forward at your hips and send your butt back, keeping a soft bend in your knees as the kettlebell travels between your thighs. Drive the weight upward with power to eye level, using your hips, core and glutes to power the movement. Control the weight back between your legs.

: Stand with your feet roughly shoulder-width apart. Grip a kettlebell in both hands, draw your shoulders back and down and lift your chest. Hinge forward at your hips and send your butt back, keeping a soft bend in your knees as the kettlebell travels between your thighs. Drive the weight upward with power to eye level, using your hips, core and glutes to power the movement. Control the weight back between your legs. How to do kettlebell swings.

Sumo squats : Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Grip a weight in both hands at your chest. Send your hips back and lower into a deep squat, pause, then drive up through your legs and core to stand.

: Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Grip a weight in both hands at your chest. Send your hips back and lower into a deep squat, pause, then drive up through your legs and core to stand. How to do sumo squats.

Arnold press: Rack your kettlebell close to your shoulder, palm facing toward you. Try to avoid dropping your elbow. Press the weight overhead, and as you do, rotate your palm to face away from you. Keep your back straight and core engaged. Reverse the movement back down.

Rack your kettlebell close to your shoulder, palm facing toward you. Try to avoid dropping your elbow. Press the weight overhead, and as you do, rotate your palm to face away from you. Keep your back straight and core engaged. Reverse the movement back down. How to do the Arnold press.

Gorilla rows: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place your kettlebell between your feet. Hinge at the hips until your chest is parallel to the ground with your back straight. Grip the kettlebell and row toward your hip, keeping your arm close to your body. Lower the weight to the ground with control.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place your kettlebell between your feet. Hinge at the hips until your chest is parallel to the ground with your back straight. Grip the kettlebell and row toward your hip, keeping your arm close to your body. Lower the weight to the ground with control. How to do gorilla rows.

The idea is to focus on bracing, activation and contraction rather than high reps or speed. Focus on the quality of your movement patterns using the cues above to help. Think of the complex as an exercise-stacking routine, moving fluidly from one move to the next.

It's going to get spicy pretty quickly

For the workout, set a 12-minute timer, then complete 2 reps of each move. If an exercise is single-sided, that means 2 reps per side. Complete the moves unbroken, moving from one to the next without rest.

Once you complete the first round, reset, then add 2 reps to each move on your next round. Increase each round until you hit 12 minutes. It's going to get spicy pretty quickly, so focus on your breath and keep the movements under control.

This is about overall volume and time under tension, so I would opt for a lighter weight than you'd normally use for regular sets of the exercises.

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In just 12 minutes, you get a full-body workout that hits your legs, glutes, chest, back, shoulders, arms and core muscles using squats, pushes and pulls. It proves the point: you really don't need lots of fancy gym kit or facilities to power out a challenging kettlebell workout.

Want more exercises for your back, core or other area? Use our tool below to get personalized workout plans in two quick clicks.

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