Get a Roku Streaming Stick for Just $35

Roku is one of the most popular brands when it comes to media streamers. The company's diverse collection of streamers can turn your ordinary TV into a "smart" TV in a matter of seconds.

Their most affordable streamer — the Roku Streaming Stick — normally retails for $49.99, but Amazon is currently offering a certified refurbished Roku Streaming Stick for just $35. Simply put, it's the best streaming stick you can buy.

The Roku Stick is a minimalist device with only a micro USB port and reset button. It plugs into your HDTV's HDMI port and supports up to 1080p resolution. The accompanying remote is slim, and low profile. It features a directional pad, home buttons, and dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon, Sling, and Google Play.

In terms of content, Roku offers access to more than 3,000 apps including mainstream ones like Amazon Video, Netflix, HBO Go, Spotify, Google Play, Hulu, and hundreds more. Save for iTunes, it has every app you could possible need for cutting cable TV.

If the thought of buying refurbished makes you nervous, this Roku Stick has been tested and certified to look and work like new. It's also backed by a 90-day supplier warranty.