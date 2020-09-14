Best movies on Hulu (September 2020)

Are you not entertained? Then you need to watch the best movies on Hulu. The huge library of Hulu movies can provide almost endless hours of viewing pleasure, whether you're into joke-a-minute comedies, serious dramas, terrifying horror flicks or heartwarming indies.

Hulu is one of the best streaming services thanks to an impressive vault of award-winning originals, complete runs of popular TV shows and classic and recent film hits. There's truly something for everyone.

There's so many movies on Hulu that it's almost impossible to scroll through them all. That's why we've compiled a list of the best movies on Hulu to help you find something great to watch. We've also highlighted new movies arriving on Hulu this month, as well as the titles that are leaving the service.

Best movies on Hulu: What's new in September 2020

Babyteeth

Starts streaming September 18

This heartfelt coming-of-age tale falls into the "sick teenager falls in love" genre, but is bursting with so much quirky charm and unpredictable wit that it feels fresher than its predecessors. Milla (Eliza Scanlen) is dealing with a serious illness when she falls for smalltime drug dealer Moses (Toby Wallace). That's her parents' worst nightmare, but he makes her happy. Her new zest for love and life inspires everyone around her. Sometimes, it takes a bad boy to bring out the best in someone.

The Fight

Starts streaming September 18

This earnest, energetic documentary follows a scrappy team of ACLU lawyers working against the policies of President Donald Trump and his administration. They take on four cases: the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border; abortion rights for illegal immigrants; discrimination against transgender persons in the military; and a proposed citizenship question in the U.S. Census. The doc isn't just cut-and-dry courtroom scenes, but rather a portrait of the very real humans involved in the cases.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Streaming now

You don't need to be a cannabis enthusiast to enjoy this tale of friendship. Yes, it might help you laugh even harder, but the preferred substance of Harold Lee (John Cho) and Kumar Patel (Kal Penn) is purely a gateway to the tasty steamed hams sold at their not-exactly-local White Castle in Cherry Hill, NJ. Along the way, the two explore and combust ethnic stereotypes, bicker like an old married couple and deal with the worst customer service this side of Clerks. Oh, and they meet Neil Patrick Harris (playing himself, in a career-remaking moment) who is an utter pest.

Best movies on Hulu right now

Up in the Air

The witty, smart and nuanced film made for grown-ups has become an extremely rare species. Director Jason Reitman employs a deft hand in crafting this tale featuring wonderful performances from George Clooney, Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick. Clooney uses his charm for extreme good as a corporate downsizer who prides himself on his frequent flyer status. But his precious travel time is threatened by a new colleague (Kendrick) who suggests laying off employees via video conference. He’s not about to let her ruin his dream of hitting 10 million airline miles — or romancing a fellow road warrior (Farmiga). Watch now

Palm Springs

If Groundhog's Day had put both Bill Murray and Andie Macdowell through reliving the same day over and over again, you'd get Palm Springs. The romantic comedy stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as a pair of wedding guests who find themselves waking up on the same morning — seemingly an infinite number of times. Unable to escape the venue or each other, they start to engage in increasingly outlandish behavior. Having seen Groundhog's Day, we have a feeling about where this is all going, but Samberg and Milioti look like they have such great chemistry, we don't care if it the story is somewhat predictable. If you're looking for what's good on Hulu, this film manages to hit a bunch of highs without becoming as predictable as the repetitive days these two are stuck in. As an exclusive for the service, Palm Springs isn't just one of the best movies on Hulu, it's a major reason to give Hulu a chance. Watch now

The Lodge

Family vacations have never been this bad. 2019 horror movie The Lodge (one of the best movies on Hulu right now) sees a family that’s still in mourning go upstate around the holidays, and while dad’s got plans to propose to his girlfriend Grace, his kids are still blaming her and him for their mother’s death. Things get supernatural quickly, as the kids have dug into Grace’s troubled past, as she was raised in a cult where everyone (but her) died. The film delves into gaslighting and cabin fever, so while it might be a little on the nose for some, others will enjoy its spooky insanity. For fans of Hereditary and Midsommar, The Lodge does well-shot suspense well, with minimal jump scares and focuses on personal trauma. Watch now

Ingrid Goes West

Parks & Rec's Aubrey Plaza got serious acclaim for her starring turn as Ingrid Thorburn, an unstable young woman who finds herself moving west to follow (literally) social media influencer Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). Lying through her teeth to make friends with Sloane, who has the life Ingrid desires, Ingrid makes up a whole new life for herself. In the process, she befriends her new landlord Dan (O'Shea Jackson Jr.), who is obsessed with Batman, and she soon talks him into pretending to be her boyfriend. Dark and clever, Ingrid Goes West is one of the best movies on Hulu if your sense of humor can roll with unstable protagonists. Watch now

Parasite

The surprise Best Picture Oscar winner — to everyone's delight — comes from genius Korean director Bong Joon-Ho (now an Oscar winner himself). The film defies categorization; it's a mix of thriller, horror, comedy and melodrama. It is a taut, intricately-plotted tale full of twists and turns, and on top of that, is an affecting allegory about the rich and the poor and how we're all connected as human beings in the end. Parasite's excellent cast didn't get the Oscar love they should've but they did get both a standing ovation and the Best Ensemble prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The appreciation for this movie runs wide and deep, and if you haven't seen it yet, now's your chance to join the fan club, as even the Academy agrees: it's one of the best movies on Hulu. Watch now

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Peter (Jason Segel) is going through one of the worst breakups that cinema's ever seen. Not only is his ex -- the titular Sarah Marshall, played by Kristen Bell -- a movie star that's on every magazine cover and TV, but he's also unable to avoid her in person because they booked the same Hawaiian resort to get away from it all. Fortunately for Peter, he winds up meeting some really good people who he might not be ready for yet: Rachel (Mila Kunis) a witty hotel staffer who understands his plight, and surfing instructor Chuck (Paul Rudd) whose positivity is unsinkable. Russell Brand co-stars as Sarah's new squeeze, an insufferable version of himself. Watch now

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

This captivating, moving, passionate love story has as many layers as the paintings made by young artist Marianne (Noémie Merlant) of her subject, Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). At the end of the 18th century, Marianne is commissioned by Héloïse's mother to paint a portrait of her daughter, to send to her prospective husband in Milan. Héloïse refuses to be painted, because she doesn't want to get married. Marianne slowly earns Héloïse's trust and the two form a deep bond that turns romantic. But as Marianne gets close to finishing the portrait, what does the future hold for the couple? Watch now

The Art of Self-Defense

Jesse Eisenberg plays to type in The Art of Self-Defense, bringing the taut social anxiety we saw in his portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network to a local dojo. After he's beaten up by strangers on his walk home, Casey (Eisenberg) is seduced into the worst version of Fight Club ever: an underground fraternity of violence run by Sensei (Alessandro Nivola), who promises him the confidence and alpha mentality he lacks. Of course, Casey can't even get that right, and when he brings this new persona to his day job, he's soon out on his butt. Casey then goes to work for Sensei, and learns how creepy and weird this almost-cult gets. Watch now

Fighting With My Family

Fighting With My Family's story may sound implausible, but it's pulled straight from relaity. Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Little Women) stars as Paige, an aspiring pro wrestler, who was raised by retired grapplers running a ramshackle production in the U.K.. While Paige's journey to work for WWE eventually leads to bright lights and meeting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (who produced the film), her brother Zak, who also wants to wrestle, has a tougher story, as WWE's talent scout (played by Vince Vaughn) doesn't see superstardom in his future. Jack Lowden thrives on screen as Zak, and truly adds to the film, which is surprisingly great for being associated with WWE Films, due in no small part to the work of director Stephen Merchant. Watch now

Sorry to Bother You

Sorry to Bother You has a solid premise: Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) works as a telemarketer for a company called RegalView. The only trouble is that he can't make any sales — until he discovers that he can use a "white voice" (David Cross, of course) to engender trust in his middle-class customers. But as the movie progresses, it turns out that RegalView is in bed with some very, very weird companies. From there, Green enters a world of drugs, genetic engineering and voluntary-ish indentured servitude, and even the best-laid plans to get the world back to normal might not go far enough. Watch now

Booksmart

Olivia Wilde's coming-of-age comedy is as funny as it is whip-smart. And it's got a ton of heart. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star as two high school seniors on the cusp of graduating. The best friends decide to let loose for one night and attend a big party with their classmates, but things go comically awry and many hijinks ensue. Watch now

Best movies on Hulu leaving in September 2020

These great movie titles are expiring on Hulu in September 2020 so be sure to check them out before they're gone.

A Mighty Wind - Sept. 30 (Watch now)

The Color Purple - Sept. 30 (Watch now)

The Shawshank Redemption - Sept. 30 (Watch now)