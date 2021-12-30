How to watch Harry Potter reunion — release date and start time

It's almost time to watch the Harry Potter reunion online. HBO Max is hosting Harry Potter 20th anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which features Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and other major cast members (as well as crew).

Harry Potter reunion release time and date Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts begins streaming on HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET on Saturday (Jan. 1).

They're celebrating the 20th anniversary release of The Sorcerer's Stone, which is available — like all the Harry Potter movies in order — on HBO Max. Back in 2001, Radcliffe, Watson and Grint were just kids waving around wands. Now, they're full-grown adults with thriving acting careers. They get back together to reminisce about the film franchise that changed their lives and made a massive impact on viewers around the world.

The main trio is joined by other cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. Also on hand are producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates. Author J.K. Rowling makes an appearance.

Expect tributes to the late Alan Rickman, Richard Harris and other departed film contributors.

Here's what you need to watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which is one of our top picks for new movies and shows to watch this weekend.

How to watch Harry Potter reunion online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream on HBO Max.

The special drops on Saturday, January 1 at 3 a.m. ET. It has a run time of 1 hour 45 min.

As an HBO Max Original, the Harry Potter reunion is available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No. 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 with ads).

And on other streamers, Cobra Kai season 4 debuts on New Year's Eve, and you can watch Book of Boba Fett right now.

How to watch Harry Potter reunion in Canada

Canadians can watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts with a subscription to Crave.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Harry Potter reunion in the UK

British fans of Harry Potter can watch the reunion special on the Sky and NOW streaming platforms, starting Saturday at 8:05 a.m. GMT.

It'll also air at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on Sky Showcase.

The SkyGo app comes with any of Sky's packages and deals. You can get a Now Entertainment pass starting from £9.99 a month.

How to watch Harry Potter reunion in Australia

Aussies can stream the Harry Potter reunion special on Binge, starting Saturday at 6:01 p.m. AEST.

Binge has a 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $10 AUD for the Basic plan.