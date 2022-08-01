FAQs

What are Sling TV promo codes? Sling TV does not offer or accept promo codes. Instead, there are various Sling TV deals which can help new and existing members save money on a Sling TV subscription. These deals can take up to 50% off your monthly cost.

Where can I find Sling TV promo codes that work? The Sling TV website doesn't accept Sling TV promo codes. However, there are many deals which you can activate to help lower the cost of your subscription. That's where pages like this one can help. Here you'll find the best Sling TV deals that are currently active. Additionally, Sling TV has been known to give out promos via email.

Does Sling TV have ads? Sling TV shows ads on select programming. Some of the Sling TV ads are based on viewer behavior while others are set by the networks.

Can I opt out of Sling TV ads? Viewers can opt out of Sling TV targeted ads. You can opt out of these ads via your device, via the web, or via the Sling TV app. Keep in mind that opting out of Sling TV targeted ads doesn't mean you'll never see an ad again. Opting out simply means you'll stop receiving Sling TV's targeted commercials. (You will still see other ads when watching content on Sling TV). Check out the Sling TV website for detailed instructions (opens in new tab) on how to opt out.

Can I get a free trial at Sling TV? Sling TV is one of the best cable TV alternatives you'll find. However, if you're still uncertain, Sling TV occasionally offers free trials. When available, free trials usually last for 7 days. Make sure to check out our guide on how to get a Sling TV free trial to find out how you can try Sling TV for free.

Sling TV hints and tips

Since there are no Sling TV promo codes that you can use, here are a few other ways to save when subscribing to Sling TV:

Look for deals: The right Sling TV deal can knock up to 50% off the cost of your Sling TV membership. Alternatively, some Sling TV promos can include a free streaming device or free add-ons, such as free ShowTime, Starz, or Epix. Make sure to check out the Sling TV promo page (opens in new tab) for the best current deals.

Wait for a free trial: They're not always offered, but Sling TV does offer free promos from time to time. Look for free trials during major holidays like Cyber Monday, Labor Day, or Memorial Day.

Prepay to lock in savings: One of the best ways to save on your Sling TV membership is by prepaying for a few months. For instance, when you prepay for three months you'll get freebies like an AirTV 2 HD antenna or AirTV Mini Streaming Device.

How to use Sling TV promo codes

Sling TV promo codes don't exist in the traditional sense. However, there are various ways to save on your Sling TV membership. The deals mentioned on this page can help reduce the cost of your membership. However, keep in mind that the vast majority of them will be applicable for new members only.

What plans does Sling TV offer?

Sling TV is a well-established streaming service with thousands of members. Here are the Sling TV plans currently available:

Sling Orange: This plan is a single-stream plan that offers 30+ channels for $30/month. Orange gives you access to 32 live channels, including ESPN, Freeform, Disney Channel and CNN.

Sling Blue: This plan is a multi-stream service (up to three users can stream simultaneously) that offers about 50+ channels for $30/month. Sling Blue users can watch NBC stations, including NBC, USA, Bravo, and SyFy. Also, Fox News and MSNBC are both only on Sling Blue.

Sling Orange + Blue: This package gives you a combination of both Sling TV packages. It costs $50/month.

Sling TV also offers add-on extras that range from $5 per month to $15 per month. These add-ons include everything from sports channels to Showtime and Starz. Not sure which plan is for you? Make sure to check out our guide to Sling Orange vs Blue.