Hulu is available in multiple tiers. The first is the most basic, Hulu (With Ads), and costs $6.99 or $69.99 for a full year. It offers on-demand access to the service's content library, with pesky advertisements breaking up your viewing experience.

If you'd rather watch uninterrupted, then Hulu (No Ads) costs $12.99 and offers all the perks of the basic tier just without advertisements. Both plans include streaming on two devices simultaneously and allow you to create up to six separate user profiles.

If you're a cord-cutter that still wants access to Live TV, then there's our personal recommendation: Hulu with Live TV. This package costs $69 a month but gives you all the above and access to networks such as NBC, A&E, The CW, Animal Planet, VH1 and TCM. If that wasn't enough you'll also get Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no additional cost.

You can augment your Hulu subscription further with a whole host of additional extras including Unlimited Screens ($9), Enhanced Cloud DVR ($9), extra Sports channels ($9) and even more streaming services like HBO Max ($14).