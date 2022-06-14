Hulu promo codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are Hulu promo codes
Hulu promo codes are hidden coupons that can be used to lower the price of a Hulu subscription. With a promo code, you can get an extended free trial or money off a monthly or annual plan. It should be noted that many Hulu promo codes are only valid on new accounts.
Where can I find Hulu promo codes that work?
Hulu promo codes can be found on any given day of the week, but the streamer doesn't always make them easy to find. That's where pages like this one can help. Here you'll find the best Hulu promo codes that are currently active. Additionally, Hulu has been known to give out codes via promotional email.
How many Hulu subscription plans are there?
Hulu is available in multiple tiers. The first is the most basic, Hulu (With Ads), and costs $6.99 or $69.99 for a full year. It offers on-demand access to the service's content library, with pesky advertisements breaking up your viewing experience.
If you'd rather watch uninterrupted, then Hulu (No Ads) costs $12.99 and offers all the perks of the basic tier just without advertisements. Both plans include streaming on two devices simultaneously and allow you to create up to six separate user profiles.
If you're a cord-cutter that still wants access to Live TV, then there's our personal recommendation: Hulu with Live TV. This package costs $69 a month but gives you all the above and access to networks such as NBC, A&E, The CW, Animal Planet, VH1 and TCM. If that wasn't enough you'll also get Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no additional cost.
You can augment your Hulu subscription further with a whole host of additional extras including Unlimited Screens ($9), Enhanced Cloud DVR ($9), extra Sports channels ($9) and even more streaming services like HBO Max ($14).
Does Hulu have ads?
Hulu does offer a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan if you're looking for the lowest possible price. Hulu (With Ads) costs $6.99 a month. If you'd rather watch without commercial breaks then you can pay a little extra for a membership tier that is completely free of ads. A Hulu (No Ads) subscription plan costs $12.99 a month.
Hulu hints and tips
In addition to Hulu coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money when subscribing to Hulu:
- Subscribe annually: The biggest Hulu saving you can make might not come from a promo code but instead by taking out an annual plan. With most streaming services it's cheaper to pay for a full year upfront rather than subscribing monthly, and Hulu is no exception. A Hulu annual plan costs $69.99 compared with paying $6.99 a month ($83.88 a year).
- Hulu (With Ads): Nobody likes watching ads, but if you're able to make your peace with them you can make a pretty substantial saving. For example, Hulu's ad-supported plan is half the price of its ad-free package. Even better you can score an annual subscription for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and receive a further saving.
- The Disney Bundle: Disney owns and operates multiple streaming services including Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. This is good news as the media giant has packaged them up into a Disney streaming bundle (opens in new tab) that includes all three for just $7.99 a month or $79.99. That's an awful lot of content for one small monthly price.
How to use Hulu promo codes
Using a Hulu promo code is pretty straightforward. Most of them will be applied automatically when visiting the streaming service from this article, so you'll get your discount or deal without even needing to enter a promo code into a specific box before checkout.
There is one fairly significant caveat when it comes to discussing the best Hulu promo codes: the vast majority of them are only for new subscribers. If you already have a Hulu account, many of the best coupon codes will not work for you.
However, there have been some universal codes in the past. These codes can be used by pre-existing subscribers, and are worth keeping an eye out for. These are typically offered during major sales events and holidays.
Hulu is one of the oldest streaming services out there having first launched in 2007 and boasts more than 45 million subscribers as of January 2022. With a rich content library and 15 years in the streaming game, it's no wonder that millions of homes switch on Hulu every single day.We currently rank Hulu as one of the best streaming services available for its library of must-watch original content and its highly-customizable packages. The service has become popular with cord-cutters in particular as an alternative way to keep up with current cable and network TV shows via the Hulu with Live TV package. The streaming service offers access to most major network shows, and a solid handful of cable shows the day after they air as well. There's also a healthy dose of original content in the Hulu library including popular shows like Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid's Tale, Dopesick and The Dropout.
