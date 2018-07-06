4 Reasons to Buy The Crew 2 (and 4 Reasons to Skip It)

Is The Crew 2 worth the (road) trip?

Summer's in full swing now, so it's only fitting that The Crew has returned to take thrill seekers on an epic cross-country journey they won't soon forget. Once again, Ubisoft's Ivory Tower studio has claimed the entirety of the continental United States as the setting for its latest open-world racer. Only this time, cars represent just one of a few ways to get around. The Crew 2 sheds its predecessor's Fast and Furious-aping story (family, revenge, etc.) and spares little time getting you on the road, in the air or out at sea — and it's a better trip for it.

However, much like with the first Crew, the sequel offers anything but a smooth experience. Awkward vehicle handling; lifeless, ugly environments; an overreliance on loot crates; and missing multiplayer modes undermine the fun. The Crew 2 is an arcade racer with conflicting characteristics, and thus what follows is a list of reasons why this title is and isn't worth your time.

Image Credit: Ubisoft