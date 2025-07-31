New video shows the Legion Go 2 outperforming the MSI Claw A8 in benchmark test

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 was unveiled during CES 2025, but we’re still waiting for an official release date. We don’t have that yet, but a new video featuring a prototype version of the gaming handheld has surfaced. If this video is accurate, then Lenovo’s upcoming machine should deliver impressive gaming performance.

A recent video from the YouTube channel Lines Tech (via Notebook Check) shows the Legion Go 2 running Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is also one of the games we benchmark in our PC gaming tests. The Legion Go 2 in question packs an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip and has an OLED panel.

Benmark and Teardown Legion Go 2 Z2 Extreme Sample. Compare HX370, Legion Go, MSI Claw Z2 Extreme. - YouTube Watch On

In the video, Shadow of the Tomb Raider averages 49 frames per second at 1080p resolution, with 7,710 frames rendered. Notebook Check believes that Lines Tech enabled DirectX 12 and had frame generation disabled. The site also thinks the benchmarks were achieved on medium graphics settings.

We also see an MSI Claw A8 in the video, a handheld device that also features an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, although it lacks an OLED panel. MSI’s gaming handheld averaged 44 fps with 6,751 frames generated in the same graphics settings for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. As Notebook Check notes, the Legion Go 2 achieves 10% higher frame rates than the MSI Claw A8, at least based on this video.

Lenovo says the Legion Go 2 has a super cooling solution. The machine will also have 32GB of RAM vs the Claw A8’s 24GB. These factors are likely what account for the Legion Go 2’s better performance. That said, we would need to conduct our own benchmark tests to see which machine has better overall performance. I’m also curious to see how games perform on these handhelds when frame generation is enabled.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, it appears that gaming handhelds featuring an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip should deliver big performance gains over the current crop of Ryzen Z1 Extreme machines. But as I said, we’ll know for sure once we’ve brought such handhelds into our lab. Stay tuned for more!

