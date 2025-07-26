I bought the Switch 2 Pro Controller for its remappable back buttons — but this feature makes them an absolute game changer

From the moment I first laid hands on it, I knew I had to get the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Back in April, I was one of the first people to go hands-on with the Switch 2 at an event in New York. While it was awesome finally getting to see the new console up close, I couldn’t believe that Nintendo had finally added the feature I always wanted to its pro controller: remappable back buttons.

As someone who’s been playing video games with a controller for over 30 years, my right thumb has certainly taken a beating. That’s why, when possible, I prefer to play on a controller with remappable back buttons or rear paddles. This lets me avoid putting unnecessary strain on my thumb but I’ve also found that it makes playing certain games a lot easier for me.

While plenty of the best Nintendo Switch controllers have remappable back buttons, this is the first time that Nintendo has added them to one of its first-party controllers. Likewise, the Switch 2 Pro Controller is one of the most comfortable gamepads I’ve ever held with plenty of refinements over the original.

After picking up a Switch 2 and the new pro controller at a midnight launch though, I quickly realized that Nintendo didn’t just add remappable back buttons to the controller, it completely changed how you use them.

If you’re like me and use remappable back buttons in every game you play, here’s why you should definitely consider picking up a Switch 2 Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Buttonless remapping

Normally on a controller with remappable back buttons, there’s often an extra button on the back like with the PowerA OPS v3 Pro or on the front like with the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller. You press this button first to go into remapping mode before assigning inputs to either controller’s back buttons. You’ll notice though that the Switch 2 Pro Controller doesn’t have a button like this on the back.



When this is the case, like on the Xbox Elite Series 2, you usually go into your console’s settings menu to assign inputs to your controller’s back buttons or rear paddles. However, when I opened up the Switch 2’s settings menu and went to Controllers & Accessories and then GL/GR Button Settings, there was only a video explaining how they worked but not an option to map them to different buttons right then and there.

The reason for this is surprisingly simple. Unlike with the remappable buttons on other pro-style controllers, you can’t program the GL/GR ones unless you’re in a game.

While I wish Nintendo would let me do this as I like using a controller’s back buttons to navigate through a console’s menus and user interface, I quickly came to appreciate the company’s unique and novel approach to assigning buttons. In fact, I now wish both Sony and Microsoft would follow suit.

One and done remapping

So how do you remap the GL/GR buttons on the Switch 2 Pro Controller? Well, to do so, you first have to open a game. From there, you hold down the controller’s Home button to bring up the Switch 2’s Quick Settings menu.

Underneath the option to toggle Airplane Mode on or off, you’ll see a section for the Switch 2 Pro Controller’s GL/GR Buttons. Then you just select which one you want to remap and press the button you want to map it to on the controller and you’re done.

Not only does Nintendo make it quick and seamless to remap these GL/GR buttons but the best part is that how you configure them is saved on a per game basis.

This means that while you might have them set up a particular way for Mario Kart World, you can have them mapped completely differently in another game. Then when you switch between games, the Switch 2 automatically reconfigures the controller’s back buttons exactly how you had them. No other controller nor console does it this way.

In the picture above, you can see I have the GR button mapped to A to make my cart go in Mario Kart World while the GL button is mapped to X so that I can quickly look behind me during the middle of a race. I had my Switch 2 Pro Controller’s button remapped this way until earlier today when the idea struck me to map GL to the controller’s right trigger so that I can drift as well as perform tricks without having to take my thumbs off the analog sticks.

I’ve mainly been playing my Switch 2 in docked mode with the Switch 2 Pro Controller, so I’ve been using its remappable back buttons in every game I’ve played so far. For instance, in Donkey Kong Bananza which I recently reviewed, I have the GR button mapped to A for jump and the GL button mapped to Y to punch.

If you’ve seen any gameplay footage, then you know Donkey Kong does a ton of punching in this game. With punch set to the GL button, this has made it a lot easier for me to not only defeat enemies but to also destroy the world around me as I’m hunting for gold and Banadium Gems.

Before Donkey Kong Banaza came out, I was working my way through the end of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which runs and looks even better on the Switch 2.

Here, I also have the GR button mapped to A since you use it for everything from jumping to climbing to talking to in-game characters and interacting with the world around you.

However, you also frequently make use of Link’s new abilities which you select from a wheel after pressing the left bumper or L button on your controller. To make it easier to pull up this wheel and switch between abilities, I mapped the GL button to L when I restarted playing Tears of the Kingdom on the Switch 2.

The remapping possibilities are really endless on the Switch 2 Pro Controller as you can remap its GL/GR buttons to anything from the face buttons (A,B,X,Y) to the triggers and bumpers to the D-pad.

Surprisingly, you can also remap the controller’s new C button which brings up GameChat to either one of them as well. The same is true with the Capture button as well as both the Plus and Minus buttons.

Absolutely worth it but not your only option

At $85, the Switch 2 Pro Controller is certainly an investment, especially as it costs more than the console’s most expensive game so far. However, if you prefer playing in dock mode, have larger hands or use its remappable back buttons as much as I do, then I’d say it’s definitely worth it.

Pictures definitely don’t do the Switch 2 Pro Controller justice either. Instead, this is the type of controller you need to hold in your hands to truly appreciate. It’s slightly lighter than Nintendo’s first Pro Controller for the original Switch but it also feels slimmer and more balanced in your hands. At the same time, it now also comes with a headphone jack and its two-tone gray and black design looks a lot sleeker too.

If you don’t have $85 to spend on a new controller but still want the experience of using remappable back buttons on the Switch 2, there is another option. Nintendo’s Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip costs less than half the price at $40 but after buying one and testing it out myself, the way you remap and use its GL/GR buttons works exactly the same.



It is worth noting that the GL/GR buttons on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip — just like the buttons on the Joy-Cons themselves — are significantly smaller than the ones on the Switch 2 Pro Controller. This wasn’t a deal breaker at all for me though, as I found them just as easy to press and use. If you’re on a tight budget or even if you just have smaller hands, this might be the better option.

Either way, it’s great that Nintendo has finally added remappable back buttons to its first-party controllers. Still, what impresses me even more is how it came up with a novel new way to remap them on the fly and how you don’t have to configure them all over again every time you switch between games.

