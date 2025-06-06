PC Gaming Show 2025: How to watch and what to expect

The spotlight may be on Summer Games Fest, but as a PC player, I’m always more excited for the PC Gaming Show, which you can watch on Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST.

Ran by our friends over at PC Gamer, this is a chance to see the many games that will inevitably be on your Steam Wishlist, and may even appear on our Best PC games list.

We’re looking forward to seeing over 70 games from all your favorite publishers such as Devolver Digital, KRAFTON, and more.

So allow me to be your tour guide and show you how to watch along and what you can expect!

How can I watch PC Gaming Show 2025?

PCGS June 2025 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

So you’ll be able to stream it on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, GOG.com, Ginx.tv, Steam, Bilibili! And to those who are streamers themselves, there’s a form to fill in for all the materials and information you need.

If you miss it, the on-demand version will be available for viewing afterwards.

What to expect from PC Gaming Show 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

So far, we know that the livestream will feature over 70 games from a ton of publishers.

Here’s what has already been confirmed:

Win ‘The Rig’ – a powerhouse custom PC loaded with cutting-edge components from AMD, GIGABYTE, HAVN, and more. Tune in to learn how this ultimate gaming machine could be yours.

a powerhouse custom PC loaded with cutting-edge components from AMD, GIGABYTE, HAVN, and more. Tune in to learn how this ultimate gaming machine could be yours. Kaizen: A Factory Story – a mind-bending sandbox automation puzzler from the original creators behind Zachtronics, putting creativity and efficiency to the test.

a mind-bending sandbox automation puzzler from the original creators behind Zachtronics, putting creativity and efficiency to the test. All Systems Dance – a rhythm-fueled narrative adventure where you duel through dance, chain expressive moves, and find your flow through music.

a rhythm-fueled narrative adventure where you duel through dance, chain expressive moves, and find your flow through music. Mycopunk – team up in this heavily customizable co-op shooter from Devolver Digital and take on an interstellar fungus infestation with style.

team up in this heavily customizable co-op shooter from Devolver Digital and take on an interstellar fungus infestation with style. Ultrakill – get your adrenaline fix with the world premiere of Layer 8 from the ultraviolent, high-speed retro FPS that never lets up.

get your adrenaline fix with the world premiere of Layer 8 from the ultraviolent, high-speed retro FPS that never lets up. Paralives – shape your perfect world in this hotly anticipated life sim: design dream homes, create unique characters, and live out limitless possibilities.

shape your perfect world in this hotly anticipated life sim: design dream homes, create unique characters, and live out limitless possibilities. Pigface – dive headfirst into this breakneck, blood-soaked FPS packed with momentum, carnage, and raw aggression.

dive headfirst into this breakneck, blood-soaked FPS packed with momentum, carnage, and raw aggression. Lost Rift – survive, build, and extract in this tense first-person shooter combining cooperative PvE with high-risk PvPvE in a haunting island setting.

survive, build, and extract in this tense first-person shooter combining cooperative PvE with high-risk PvPvE in a haunting island setting. Poncle’s next surprise drops during the show – and no, it’s not Vampire Survivors. You’ll have to watch to see what they’ve got cooking.

But of course, that is just a sliver of the massive number of trailers set to drop, so expect plenty of surprises along the way!