Nintendo Direct live — latest news and every reveal from the first showcase since Switch 2 launch

Square Enix takes the stage (Image credit: Nintendo) There's just two games left, and the first comes from Square Enix, it's a new RPG in the 2.5D artstyle.

Sizzle reel time! (Image credit: Nintendo) We're getting a sizzle reel trailer now that's confirmed titles like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance and Borderlands 4, lots of good stuff on the way!

Cronos: The New Dawn showcased next (Image credit: Nintendo) The new survival horror experience from Bloober Team, developer of the excellent Silent Hill 2 remake, is coming to Switch 2 in September. This one really caught my eye, it looks seriously spooky and with a pretty interesting narrative to boot.

Star Wars Outlaws looks rough on Switch 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) We already knew Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game was coming to Switch 2, and it's landing on September 4. We just saw gameplay footage, and I have to be honest it looks in pretty rough shape with some very muddy visuals.

This little mouse is going on a big adventure (Image credit: Nintendo) Hella is an adventure game where you play a small mouse on a huge adventure in a fantasy world. It reminds me of the Moss VR games on PSVR, but that's not a big thing as those games are delightful.

Apex Legends is out on Switch 2 on August 5 Another expected announcement, but EA's uber popular live service game is making the leap over to Switch 2, and fans won't have to wait long as it's dropping onto Nintendo's new system next week.

Cozy vibes are increasing! (Image credit: Nintendo) The next game up is a seriously cozy looking title that sees you build, and maintain, a campfire. It's called Chillin by the Fire, and it's our first shadow drop of the Direct, because it's out TODAY.

EA FC and Madden are coming to Switch 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) It's no surprise, as these titles were already revealed, and are very much expected every year, but sports fan will be pleased to know EA Sports FC 26 and Madden 26 are both coming to Switch 2.

A wild Zelda appears! (Image credit: Nintendo) It might be a Partner Direct, but we've just got a sight of the people's princess, Zelda! Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is being showcased next, and it looks pretty glorious. Let's just hope it runs a bit better on Switch 2 than than the last Hyrule Warriors did on the first Switch. No release date, but it's been re confirmed for this year, so we can expect to see more very soon.

One of my predictions was right! (Image credit: Nintendo) Next up, it's Persona 3 Reload, coming to Switch 2 on October 23, and I'm feeling smug after predicting this one pre-show.

Final Fantasy Tactics launches on Switch 1/2 on September 30 (Image credit: Nintendo) This classic RPG game is heading to Switch later this year.

PAC-Man World 2 Re-PAC is Switch 2 bound (Image credit: Nintendo) If Donkey Kong Bananza has you in the mood for more 3D platforming fun, then PAC-Man World 2 Re-Pac will be right up your street, it's out on September 26

More Switch 2 games confirmed (Image credit: Nintendo) Now we're getting a look at Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, a 3D battler which will include motion-control support on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1. It arrives in November. It's followed by the reveal of a remaster of the first Plants vs. Zombies game. We got a cute animated trailer, and the reveal it will support local co-op and PVP modes. before it's confirmed to be launching on October 23.

Just Dance 2026 just revealed (Image credit: Nintendo) It wouldn't be a Nintendo presentation without a Just Dance announcement, the dancing party game was a juggernaut on Nintendo Wii and the first Switch, so it's no surprise to see a 2026 edition.

Katamari is the next game showcased (Image credit: Nintendo) Now we're getting a look at Once Upon a Katamari, and it's out on October 24, 2025 with pre-orders beginning today!

Monster Hunter is flying onto Switch 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) The first game of the Nintendo Switch is Monster Hunter: Breath of the Wild. Okay, it's actually Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflections but it looks seriously Zelda-inspired. It'll launch on Switch 2 in 2026.

Nintendo Direct July 2025 starts NOW!!! Here we go! The waiting is over, the first Nintendo Direct since the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 is starting now, let's see what's the first game to be showcased....

One final prediction from me (Image credit: Atlus) Nintendo Direct is about to begin, but I've got time for one final prediction: I think Atlus are going to have a big presence at this showcase. I suspect we might get confirmation of two ports, Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio. These two JRPGs were among 2024's most critically acclaimed games, and they'd be right at home on the Switch 2. The Persona series has already been brought to the Switch 1, so I can't see a reason that Atlus wouldn't continue to support Nintendo platforms with newer releases.

10 minutes until Nintendo Direct (Image credit: Nintendo) We're just 10 minutes out from the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase for July 2025. If you haven't already now is the time to get your stream sorted, so you don't miss a moment. However, you don't even need to search for a link, you can watch the Nintendo Direct in the linked YouTube embed up above. And if you can't watch along, don't worry, I'll be here with up-to-the-minute coverage, so stick around.

Switch 1 won't be forgotten (Image credit: Shutterstock) Switch 2 is the current talk of the gaming world, and I expect the majority of today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will be dedicated to games coming to the second-generation hybrid. However, Nintendo of America has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Nintendo Switch 1 games will also be present. I expect there may be a several games included that launch on both systems.

The Nintendo Direct stream is LIVE Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 7.31.2025 - YouTube Watch On On the 30 minute mark, Nintendo has pressed the live button, and the Direct is now playing it's pre-show graphics. Granted, there's nothing to see here other than some (admittedly) nifty images of floating blocks, but it's certainly getting my hype levels raised. Remember, Nintendo Direct actually starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

30 minutes until showtime! (Image credit: Nintendo) This is your official 30 minutes warning, the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is just half-an-hour away, so get your snacks sorted now, and make sure you're sitting comfortably as it's almost showtime. There's already almost 25,000 player watching the stream on YouTube, so it looks like there's a real hunger for more Switch 2 news.

PlayStation could also have a presence (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I've speculated below that Microsoft could crop up at the Nintendo Direct, but could PlayStation complete the trifecta and also pop up at this showcase? Well, diving again into the always thorny world of rumors and leaks, a recent Reddit post suggests that PlayStation is indeed looking to bring some of its own exclusives over to Nintendo's hybrid platform. This wouldn't be a first either. Sony opted to release 2024's Lego Horizon Adventure to the original Nintendo Switch at launch. Sony has also confirmed its co-op shooter sensation Helldivers 2 will be deploying on Xbox next month, so perhaps it'll be a dual release with the sci-fi game also leaping to Switch 2. It's clearly a game that Sony wants playable on not just PS5.

Don't expect to see Mario today (Image credit: Nintendo) I'm craving some Mario platforming action on my Switch 2 (Sorry, Donkey Kong), but as pointed out below, today's Nintendo Direct is a Partner Showcase so the odds of the red-capped plumber showing up are pretty much non existent. And with the Mario Odyssey team confirmed to be behind the recently released Donkey Kong Bananza, it could be several years before Mario is ready for his next full 3D adventure. For now, at least, I'll just have to get my Mario fix by mopping up the final few Power Moons I've yet to collect in Odyssey.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Hades 2 is a confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive and, according to a report over at Gamesradar+, developer Supergiant Games may have just given us a big hint it's a part of today's announcement. The site reports Supergiant updated the Steam early access version of the game to add achievements before swiftly removing them a couple of hours later. Speculation therefore persists that we'll hear about a confirmed launch date for the full release of the roguelike on Nintendo's console later today.

Could Forza Horizon take on Mario Kart World? (Image credit: Playground Games) There's been some suggestion (thanks to a report in May) that we could see some Xbox games landing on Switch and the obvious jewel in Microsoft's crown for racing fans is the Forza franchise. Nintendo has clearly been paying attention to because Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World took some very clear inspiration from Xbox's open-world Horizon titles in the racing series. At this point, Microsoft seems prepared to launch its biggest exclusives on non-Xbox consoles, so seeing Forza Horizon race onto the Switch today is within the realms of possibility. Question is, would it be able to give Mario a run for his money on home turf?

Red Dead Redemption 2 could ride onto Switch 2 Another long swirling rumor is that Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future (along with a PS5/XSX upgraded port). This rumor was corroborated by sources, including known leaker Nate the Hate (in a since-deleted podcast), so it certainly has some legs, even if it shouldn't be considered guaranteed at this stage. Red Dead Redemption 2 is also excellent on Valve's Steam Deck, so we know it can be shrunk down to fit a portable gaming device. I've already played through the lengthy action game twice, but I'd do a third run on Switch 2, no questions.

Will we see FromSoftware at today's Direct? (Image credit: Bandai Namco) I think it's a safe bet that FromSoftware are going to have a presence at today's Nintendo Direct. The developer already confirmed its juggernaut open-world wonder Elden Ring is coming to Switch 2 in a new Tarnished Edition, and the Japanese studio also announced a brand new Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, at the Switch 2 reveal event. I'm not totally sure we'll see the latter, as it's set for 2026, and it might be too soon for a second look. However, I would certainly predict that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition will feature as it's set for 2025, and we don't currently have a release date.

The Silksong in the room (Image credit: Team Cherry) Time to get your clown makeup out because we're going to talk Hollow Knight Silksong. This long in-development sequel to the original Hollow Knight has become a bit of meme, as fans always predict it for each gaming showcase only to be left disappointed when it doesn't feature. However, this time could be different. 2025 has already seen a lot of exciting movement on the Silksong front, and we know that it'll be playable at Gamescom next month. So, could it make an appearance at the Nintendo Direct beforehand? Could we even get a release date? Let's wait and see, but as always with Silksong, don't be surprised if it's a no-show.

Could Xbox make an appearance (Image credit: Microsoft) A report from earlier this year suggested that Microsoft has plans to bring some of its biggest Xbox games to Nintendo Switch 2. Perhaps today will be the first time we catch sight of this effort to expand Microsoft's recent multi-platform strategy. I could definitely see the likes of Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush and maybe even the recently released Grounded 2 making their way over to Switch 2. My dream would be Rare Replay - largely because I'm a Banjo-Kazooie fanboy - but that seems like a pipe dream considering the retro collection has been locked to Xbox for a decade.

Nintendo Direct runtime confirmed! We might be in the realms of speculation when it comes to what games will be included in the upcoming Nintendo Direct, but one thing we do know already is how long it'll run for: 25 minutes. On the surface that might not seem like a particularly lengthy showcase, but Nintendo Direct's often use sizzle reels to showcase several games in quick succession. So, even with a runtime of less than half-an-hour, I'm still expecting a healthy amount of software to be featured.

My first prediction for the Direct (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive) Okay, so let's jump into the world of speculation as we've got some time to fill before the Direct starts. I have a gut feeling that today's presentation is going to include the news that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is coming to the Switch 2. The cinematic RPG has become one of 2025's biggest games, and a Switch 2 version would certainly be a great way to get even more people talking about this fantastic game. I know I'd double-dip on this one, because being able to dive into Expedition 33 on the go sounds ideal to me.

Remember this is a Partner Showcase (Image credit: Nintendo) The key thing you need to know today is that this will be a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase rather than a full Direct. What does that mean? In short, it just means the focus will be on games from Nintendo's publishing partners rather than games developed and published by Nintendo itself. So expect titles from major third-party publishers like EA, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Capcom and many more.