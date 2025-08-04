Huge Nintendo Switch game sale from $4 — 17 deals I’d shop now from Nintendo, Amazon and more

Looking for games to play on your Switch or new Nintendo Switch 2? Don’t forget that the console is backwards compatible, meaning that you can play all the best Nintendo Switch games on it ,too. You can score a bunch of deals on Switch games right now, so you can fill out your library for less.

In last week’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase we saw that a new Monster Hunter Stories game is coming, so now’s the time to get caught up on the franchise. Right now you can get the Monster Hunter Stories Collection on sale for $29 at Nintendo (50% off.) This series basically mixes the boss battles of Monster Hunter with the cute graphics and collect-em-all gameplay of Pokémon!

Meanwhile, Amazon has Nintendo Switch game deals from $22. The sale includes must-haves like Sonic X Shadow Generations on sale for $29.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals! For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes and see the best REI deals under $50.

Best deals now

Everybody 1-2 Switch: was $29 now $12 at Best Buy Get the party started with Everybody 1-2 Switch! This wacky party game is notable since you can play in groups of anywhere from 2 to 100 people. So, if you're hosting a large get-together, this could be a great pickup.

Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection: was $49 now $19 at Woot! If you have fond memories of the classic Yu-Gi-Oh video games, you'll definitely want to pick up this Nintendo Switch game. It features an extensive collection of 14 remade Yu-Gi-Oh games, which is an awesome nostalgia trip for fans. This pack even includes an exclusive Harpie's Feather Duster trading card to add to your deck.

Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $22 at Amazon Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $24 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old-school speedster thrills that any gamer who ever owned a Sega Genesis/Mega Drive will love.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Take a trip down memory lane with one of the best fighting game collections you can get. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has seven games in one awesome package. The games have enhanced features that make them feel more modern, which is a nice bonus.

Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster: was $39 now $29 at Amazon In the Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster collection, you get not one, but two classic JRPGs. Final Fantasy X tells the story of Tidus, a man on a quest to protect a summoner named Yuna; FFX-2 continues Yuna's side of the story. With strategic turn-based combat and genuinely moving stories, these games have stood the test of time.

Life is Strange Double Exposure: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Life is Strange: Double Exposure puts the original Life is Strange protagonist Max Caulfield back in the frame for a brand new mystery. Using Max's new timeline-shifting power, explore the snowy environs of the Caledon University campus and try to solve (and prevent) the murder of her close friend, Safi.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59 now $34 at Amazon You can relive the Tokyo 2020 — or 2021 — Olympic Games with this Switch title. Team up with Mario, Sonic and crew in action-packed sporting events. Featuring a short but enjoyable story mode and a host of mini-games, this game is perfect for a party between friends and family.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $45 at Woot! Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.